Pittsburgh, PA

WVNews

West Virginia fires AD Shane Lyons as football team falters

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia fired athletic director Shane Lyons on Monday, a move that comes amid the worst stretch for the football team in more than four decades. President Gordon Gee said there were no immediate plans to make changes under coach Neal Brown.
WVNews

Goodwin scores 20, Notre Dame defeats Youngstown State 88-81

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Dane Goodwin scored 20 points to lead all five starters in double figures and Notre Dame held off Youngstown State 88-81 on Sunday. The Fighting Irish led 70-69 before Trey Wertz, Goodwin and J.J. Starling all scored at the rim to give them a seven-point lead that they were able to milk over the final 3 minutes. Starling hit a big 3-pointer that gave the Irish a 79-73 lead with about two minutes remaining. Less than a minute later, Starling hit another 3-pointer for an 82-75 advantage.
WVNews

Shane Lyons forced out as WVU athletic director

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) -- West Virginia University is expected to announce the forced resignation of athletic director Shane Lyons this afternoon, according to sources within the school. A nationwide search for a replacement will begin immediately.
WVNews

Robert Lee Elliott

BRIDGEPORT- Mr. Robert Lee Elliott, 73 years of age of Weston, WV passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Mon Health Stonewall Hospital in Weston, WV. He was born May 12, 1949 in Bridgeport, WV the son of the late Joseph S. and Gertrude Swiger Elliott. He is survived...
WVNews

William Henry Cole, Jr.

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — William Henry Cole, Jr. passed away on November 8, 2022 in the United Hospital Center, Bridgeport. He was born at New Milton on May 18, 1938 a son of the late William Henry Cole and Brennice Hull Cole. He is survived by sons, William...
WVNews

WVU Medicine offers state-of-the-art treatment of adbominal wall issues

As part of WVU Medicine’s expansive array of services it provides to its patients, the healthcare system has a variety of state-of-the-art ways to tackle abdominal wall surgeries, specifically hernias. Dr. Alice Race, surgeon at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and assistant professor of surgery at the WVU School of...
