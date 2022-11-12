Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburg This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
WVNews
West Virginia fires AD Shane Lyons as football team falters
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia fired athletic director Shane Lyons on Monday, a move that comes amid the worst stretch for the football team in more than four decades. President Gordon Gee said there were no immediate plans to make changes under coach Neal Brown.
WVNews
Garrett Greene saved the day for WVU in their 23-20 victory over Oklahoma.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) – At the conclusion of WVU’s 23-20 walk-off victory over Oklahom…
WVNews
WVU Womens Soccer Lauren Segalla 4
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Photos from West Virginia's 2-0 shutout of Virginia Tech in the first r…
WVNews
Goodwin scores 20, Notre Dame defeats Youngstown State 88-81
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Dane Goodwin scored 20 points to lead all five starters in double figures and Notre Dame held off Youngstown State 88-81 on Sunday. The Fighting Irish led 70-69 before Trey Wertz, Goodwin and J.J. Starling all scored at the rim to give them a seven-point lead that they were able to milk over the final 3 minutes. Starling hit a big 3-pointer that gave the Irish a 79-73 lead with about two minutes remaining. Less than a minute later, Starling hit another 3-pointer for an 82-75 advantage.
WVNews
Shane Lyons forced out as WVU athletic director
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) -- West Virginia University is expected to announce the forced resignation of athletic director Shane Lyons this afternoon, according to sources within the school. A nationwide search for a replacement will begin immediately.
WVNews
Robert Lee Elliott
BRIDGEPORT- Mr. Robert Lee Elliott, 73 years of age of Weston, WV passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Mon Health Stonewall Hospital in Weston, WV. He was born May 12, 1949 in Bridgeport, WV the son of the late Joseph S. and Gertrude Swiger Elliott. He is survived...
WVNews
William Henry Cole, Jr.
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — William Henry Cole, Jr. passed away on November 8, 2022 in the United Hospital Center, Bridgeport. He was born at New Milton on May 18, 1938 a son of the late William Henry Cole and Brennice Hull Cole. He is survived by sons, William...
WVNews
Christmas Candles.jpg
PIEDMONT, W.Va. (WV News) - Piedmont Presbyterian Church will go online with its annual Ligh…
WVNews
OBIT Dann Biser.jpg
BURLINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) - Dann Wayne Biser, 73, of Beaver Run Road, Burlington, West Vir…
WVNews
WVU Medicine offers state-of-the-art treatment of adbominal wall issues
As part of WVU Medicine’s expansive array of services it provides to its patients, the healthcare system has a variety of state-of-the-art ways to tackle abdominal wall surgeries, specifically hernias. Dr. Alice Race, surgeon at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and assistant professor of surgery at the WVU School of...
WVNews
MinCo Schools logo.png
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The Mineral County Board of Education is awaiting word from the st…
