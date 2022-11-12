ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WTRF

Alec Baldwin accuses ‘Rust’ crew of negligence in suit

(WTRF) — In seeking to clear his name, actor Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit alleging negligence of several “Rust” film crew members over last year’s fatal shooting on set, according to ABC News. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, naming the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: SNL roasts Herschel Walker 'Texas Ranger,' Dr. Oz, and Kari Lake

Saturday Night Live this week took aim at a trio of Trump-backed candidates in a midterm election-themed cold opening. Senate candidates Herschel Walker of Georgia and Dr. Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania, as well as Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, were the butt of the jokes. Cast member Keenan Thompson impersonated Walker, Mikey Day was Dr. Oz, and Cecily Strong played Lake.
GEORGIA STATE
Decider.com

Jimmy Kimmel Hits Back When Trump Claims His Show Is “Dead”: “I’m On Television, You’re On the Toilet”

Jimmy Kimmel delighted in the chance to blast Donald Trump on his late night show after the former president called him out during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (Nov. 5). Trump, who has been stumping for conservative candidates ahead of the midterms, claimed Jimmy Kimmel Live “is practically dead,” but the late night host fired off plenty of retorts last night proving otherwise.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

New legal filing responding to a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and others

The lawyers for the “Rust” actor and producer called out several crew members, including the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and first assistant Director Dave Halls, who previously denied responsibility, alleging they are responsible for the deadly shooting on set. The court document acknowledged Baldwin was holding the gun but that the live ammunition was delivered and loaded into the gun. Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney claimed Baldwin was solely responsible for the tragedy.Nov. 13, 2022.
The Independent

Alec Baldwin sues to 'clear his name' in movie set killing

Saying he wants to clear his name, Alec Baldwin on Friday sued people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was using when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a 2021 filming accident in New Mexico. Baldwin filed a cross-complaint in Superior Court in Los Angeles alleging negligence against some of the people sued by a script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell. Among other things, it seeks a share of any damages that Mitchell may win from the people Baldwin names and asks that they pay for any damages assessed against him.Mitchell was standing behind Hutchins, who...
SANTA FE, NM
OK! Magazine

Aaron Carter Texted A Model To Come Over In Hours Leading Up To Untimely Death: Report

Aaron Carter invited a beautiful model over in the hours leading up to his untimely death, it was reported.The late singer — who was found dead in his Lancaster, Calif., home on Saturday, November 5 — reportedly texted Sonya Cruz, 24, asking her to go to his house, going so far as to offer to pay for her Uber ride there and a personal ride home from him.Carter reportedly texted the brunette beauty — she has appeared in international magazines including Harper’s Bazaar and Maxim — that she should see him soon, and she replied saying they would speak when...
LANCASTER, CA
The Independent

Casey Anthony: ‘America’s most hated mom’ breaks silence on daughter’s death in interview for new docuseries

Casey Anthony, who was acquitted of murdering her child and dubbed as the “most hated mom in America” by media has given her first on-camera interview.In 2011, Ms Anthony was charged with her daughter’s murder but subsequently found not guilty in a case that dominated cable news headlines and captured the imagination of the country.Her two-year-old daughter Caylee was last seen in July 2008 and was reported missing by her family. In December that year, the child’s skeletal remains were discovered in a blanket inside a rubbish bag close to the family home.Ms Anthony has appeared in an official...
rolling out

Columbus Short hit with restraining order after threatening neighbor

Columbus Short’s neighbor recently went to court to get a restraining order against the actor, and the judge granted the request. According to documents, the neighbor says he and Short got into a confrontation and the actor called himself a “killer” while threatening to beat up the man, whose child was with him at the time.

