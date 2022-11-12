Read full article on original website
Alec Baldwin accuses ‘Rust’ crew of negligence in suit
(WTRF) — In seeking to clear his name, actor Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit alleging negligence of several “Rust” film crew members over last year’s fatal shooting on set, according to ABC News. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, naming the...
Alec Baldwin Files Lawsuit Against Film Crew Over Deadly ‘Rust’ Shooting
Nearly a year after the fatal shooting accident on the set of Rust, in which Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souz, the actor is seeking to clear his name. The New York Times reports Baldwin on Friday filed a lawsuit...
Alec Baldwin files cross-complaint against fellow Rust crew members in suit against him
Actor Alec Baldwin attempted to shift the focus from himself in a lawsuit filed against him for the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by filing a cross-complaint against others involved in the suit. Script supervisor Mamie Mitchell filed the lawsuit, as she was at the scene, standing behind Hutchins when...
Alec Baldwin Sues Crew Members On 'Rust' Film For Halyna Hutchins Shooting Death
Alec Baldwin has taken the offense in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins ... as he remains under the D.A.'s microscope for possible criminal prosecution, he's filed suit against some crew members, arguing they're to blame -- not him. Alec's accusing 4 crew members -- Chief Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed,...
New legal filing responding to a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and others
The lawyers for the “Rust” actor and producer called out several crew members, including the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and first assistant Director Dave Halls, who previously denied responsibility, alleging they are responsible for the deadly shooting on set. The court document acknowledged Baldwin was holding the gun but that the live ammunition was delivered and loaded into the gun. Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney claimed Baldwin was solely responsible for the tragedy.Nov. 13, 2022.
Alec Baldwin sues to 'clear his name' in movie set killing
Saying he wants to clear his name, Alec Baldwin on Friday sued people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was using when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a 2021 filming accident in New Mexico. Baldwin filed a cross-complaint in Superior Court in Los Angeles alleging negligence against some of the people sued by a script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell. Among other things, it seeks a share of any damages that Mitchell may win from the people Baldwin names and asks that they pay for any damages assessed against him.Mitchell was standing behind Hutchins, who...
