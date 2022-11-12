ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Montana Western runs past Rocky in Frontier football regular-season finale

BILLINGS — Jon Jund passed for 337 yards and four touchdowns to lead Montana Western past Rocky Mountain College 44-21 in Frontier Conference football in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday at Herb Klindt Field. Reese Neville was also a force for the Bulldogs (7-4 overall, 6-4 Frontier)...
BILLINGS, MT
montanasports.com

State A volleyball: Billings Central tops Havre for 3-peat

BOZEMAN — Billings Central didn't make it easy on themselves this weekend, but the Rams left Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Saturday with their third consecutive State A volleyball championship. The Rams fell to Havre in the day's first championship match but rallied to sweep the Blue Ponies in the...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

MSUB triathlete Madisan Chavez places 37th at NCAA Championships

TEMPE, Ariz. — Montana State Billings triathlete Madisan Chavez placed 37th out of 50 competitors Saturday at the NCAA Championships held at Tempe Town Lake. She completed the course in one hour, 10 minutes and 2.7 seconds. Julia Kekkonen of Wingate University won the individual title at 1:06:54.5. Chavez,...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

State B volleyball: Huntley Project repeats to win 14th title against Shepherd, Townsend 3rd

BOZEMAN — Huntley Project and Shepherd added two more games to their tally Saturday at the Class B tournament to bring their season total to 11 meetings. Their final two meetings lived up to the hype as both fan bases cheered their teams on loudly, seated right next to each other on the north end of the the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, much like their home locations around 160 miles to the east.
SHEPHERD, MT
406mtsports.com

State B volleyball: Huntley Project earns championship berth, Shepherd and Townsend to play for trophies

BOZEMAN — Fans kept looking over toward the B court as all the undefeated semifinals were taking place Friday night. Huntley Project and Shepherd were meeting for the ninth time this season, six of which have come in the last three weeks since tournament rounds started. They were the top two teams in 4B, then again in the Southern B, and were now clashing to see which would claim a spot in the state championship.
SHEPHERD, MT
406mtsports.com

From slow start to semifinal, Froid-Lake football is in the thick of another 6-Man title race

BILLINGS — Froid-Medicine Lake football has been in this spot before. Just maybe not in this exact situation. The most dominant force in Montana 6-Man football over the past two seasons, the Redhawks are back-to-back defending state champions in the class, having romped to a 24-game winning streak in that time that extended all the way into this year.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: High school volleyball boxscores (Nov. 12)

BILLINGS SENIOR: Aces – Ella Kincaid 2; Addie Falls Down 1; Piper Jette 1; Leela Ormsby 1. Assists – Rylee Kogolshak 55; Ava Thompson 2. Digs – Ava Thompson 27; Ella Kincaid 23; Rylee Kogolshak 23. Kills – Piper Jette 17; Izzy Ping 14; Leela Ormsby 13. Blocks – Leela Ormsby 15; Rylee Kogolshak 7; Ella Kincaid 4; Piper Jette 4.
BILLINGS, MT
High School Football PRO

Hamilton, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Billings Central Catholic High School football team will have a game with Hamilton High School on November 12, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HAMILTON, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy