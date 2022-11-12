Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
MSU Billings women's hoops opens regular season with win over Hawaii Pacific
HONOLULU — Montana State Billings women's basketball opened regular season play Friday with a 73-64 win over Hawaii Pacific in the first of three games in three days for the Yellowjackets in The Aloha State. MSUB, which played the first of its two games in the PacWest/Great Northwest Athletic...
406mtsports.com
Montana Western runs past Rocky in Frontier football regular-season finale
BILLINGS — Jon Jund passed for 337 yards and four touchdowns to lead Montana Western past Rocky Mountain College 44-21 in Frontier Conference football in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday at Herb Klindt Field. Reese Neville was also a force for the Bulldogs (7-4 overall, 6-4 Frontier)...
montanasports.com
State A volleyball: Billings Central tops Havre for 3-peat
BOZEMAN — Billings Central didn't make it easy on themselves this weekend, but the Rams left Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Saturday with their third consecutive State A volleyball championship. The Rams fell to Havre in the day's first championship match but rallied to sweep the Blue Ponies in the...
406mtsports.com
MSUB triathlete Madisan Chavez places 37th at NCAA Championships
TEMPE, Ariz. — Montana State Billings triathlete Madisan Chavez placed 37th out of 50 competitors Saturday at the NCAA Championships held at Tempe Town Lake. She completed the course in one hour, 10 minutes and 2.7 seconds. Julia Kekkonen of Wingate University won the individual title at 1:06:54.5. Chavez,...
montanasports.com
State AA volleyball: Billings Senior rallies to top Billings West for state title
BOZEMAN — Billings Senior is back on top of the Class AA volleyball world. The Broncs defeated Billings West twice on Saturday, holding off a furious Golden Bear rally in the second championship to win in five sets, 25-23, 26-24, 21-25, 23-25, 18-16. It's Senior's first state title since...
406mtsports.com
State A volleyball: Billings Central rallies around 'believe and commit' for third straight title
BOZEMAN — The Billings Central volleyball team was in perfect team-picture formation with seniors Alexa Williams, Ruby Gray and Ally Foster kneeling in front holding the Class A state championship trophy and surrounded by teammates and coaches. Several camera frames were clicked off before it started to dawn on...
406mtsports.com
Class A football: Billings Central knocks off defending champ Hamilton to advance to title game
HAMILTON — Billings Central jumped out front by two touchdowns and rushed for 282 yards in a 42-6 Class A semifinal football victory over defending state champion Hamilton on Saturday. Overall, No. 3 Central had 349 yards to 260 for Hamilton. Central had 23 first downs and No. 1...
406mtsports.com
State AA volleyball: Billings West reaches title match; Billings Senior, Great Falls CMR want to get there
BOZEMAN — Options, options, so many options. Billings West setter Addie Allen seemed to have a smorgasbord of hitters to turn to Friday night, and Billings Senior didn’t have an answer. As a result, the Golden Bears are in the Class AA championship match for the second year...
406mtsports.com
State A volleyball: Billings Central reaches seventh straight title match with win over Hardin; Havre still alive
BOZEMAN — Ruby Gray’s serve hit the top of the net and then the volleyball clawed its way up and over, falling to the floor before anyone on the other side could make a real play for it. And with that, two-time defending Class A champion Billings Central...
406mtsports.com
State C volleyball: Manhattan Christian wins back-to-back championships with two-game victory over Bridger
BOZEMAN — Going the long way around isn't anything new for the Manhattan Christian Eagles. All three of their previous titles (2011, 2019 and 2021) had each come after they fell in the undefeated semifinal on Friday night of the state volleyball tournament. So Saturday morning with their title...
406mtsports.com
State B volleyball: Huntley Project repeats to win 14th title against Shepherd, Townsend 3rd
BOZEMAN — Huntley Project and Shepherd added two more games to their tally Saturday at the Class B tournament to bring their season total to 11 meetings. Their final two meetings lived up to the hype as both fan bases cheered their teams on loudly, seated right next to each other on the north end of the the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, much like their home locations around 160 miles to the east.
406mtsports.com
State B volleyball: Huntley Project earns championship berth, Shepherd and Townsend to play for trophies
BOZEMAN — Fans kept looking over toward the B court as all the undefeated semifinals were taking place Friday night. Huntley Project and Shepherd were meeting for the ninth time this season, six of which have come in the last three weeks since tournament rounds started. They were the top two teams in 4B, then again in the Southern B, and were now clashing to see which would claim a spot in the state championship.
406mtsports.com
St. Ignatius football team earns first trip to 8-player title tilt with win over Fairview
For the first time in school history, the St. Ignatius football team will play in the 8-man championship. The unbeaten Bulldogs earned a berth with a 54-48 home win over Fairview in a Saturday shootout. St. Ignatius (11-0) will host Belt (11-0) in the title tilt Saturday at 1 p.m.
montanasports.com
Class A playoffs: Billings Central runs wild, Lewistown wins shootout to set up rematch
It’s a rematch for all the spoils in Class A football. In Saturday’s playoff semifinal round, Billings Central ran past Hamilton 42-6 and Lewistown outpaced Polson 49-32, which sets up a second meeting between the Rams and Eagles this season. Lewistown beat the Rams 17-7 at home in the regular season.
montanasports.com
Twin true freshmen Caden, Taco Dowler shining early for Montana State Bobcats
BILLINGS — A true freshman doesn’t often play for a Top 5 team in the country, let alone two true freshmen, let alone twin true freshmen. But Caden and Taco Dowler have always defied the odds. "It should surprise me," said mom Michelle McLean. "But it kind of...
406mtsports.com
6-Man football: Broadview-Lavina's late score seals comeback, sends it to first state title game
LAVINA — Down two touchdowns at halftime to the two-time defending state champion, Broadview-Lavina football coach Brian Heiken gave his players in the locker room a simple command. “Go have fun.”. With the Pirates’ backs against the wall, perhaps a reminder to let loose was just what they needed....
406mtsports.com
From slow start to semifinal, Froid-Lake football is in the thick of another 6-Man title race
BILLINGS — Froid-Medicine Lake football has been in this spot before. Just maybe not in this exact situation. The most dominant force in Montana 6-Man football over the past two seasons, the Redhawks are back-to-back defending state champions in the class, having romped to a 24-game winning streak in that time that extended all the way into this year.
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: High school volleyball boxscores (Nov. 12)
BILLINGS SENIOR: Aces – Ella Kincaid 2; Addie Falls Down 1; Piper Jette 1; Leela Ormsby 1. Assists – Rylee Kogolshak 55; Ava Thompson 2. Digs – Ava Thompson 27; Ella Kincaid 23; Rylee Kogolshak 23. Kills – Piper Jette 17; Izzy Ping 14; Leela Ormsby 13. Blocks – Leela Ormsby 15; Rylee Kogolshak 7; Ella Kincaid 4; Piper Jette 4.
'It’s surreal': Billings couple heading to World Axe Throwing Championship
The axe throwing duo that will be heading to Appleton, Wis. to compete in the televised world championship Dec. 1-4.
Hamilton, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
