Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona’s secretary of state race over Republican Mark Finchem, a top 2020 election denier

Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Police: No powder in envelope reported by candidate’s office
FILE - Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Aug. 5, 2022. The Board of Supervisors in rural Cochise County in southeastern Arizona on Monday, Oct. 24 were debating a hand count of all ballots in the midterm election. A federal judge in August dismissed a lawsuit by Lake and Mark Finchem, Republican nominee for secretary of state, to require the state's officials to count ballots by hand in November because of unfounded claims of voting machine problems. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LM Otero]
KAAL-TV
Rep. Susie Lee completes trio of Democratic wins in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has survived a stiff challenge from Republican April Becker, completing a sweep of three key southern Nevada districts the GOP had targeted nationally as a priority in its bid to take control of the U.S. House. Lee joined fellow Democratic Reps....
KAAL-TV
Wintry Start to the Work Week
From Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning, we will have two waves of snow come through our area. The first is Monday afternoon/evening. It will not be as prolonged as the snow for Tuesday, which starts Tuesday around midday and carries through Wednesday morning on and off. Between 1-3″ of snow will be possible. The question is whether or not we will see the higher totals or if they will take place farther north. towards the Twin Cities. Regardless, you will need extra time on the roadways as this is the first time several people will be driving in snow like this in months.
Comments / 0