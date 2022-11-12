ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The environment and climate change were in the spotlight this week, from a U.N. summit in Egypt and French President Macron urging France’s industries to reduce greenhouse emissions within the next decade to a “Plastic Man,” an environmental activist posing on the Yarakh Beach in Dakar, Senegal, littered with trash and plastics. In Kenya, elephants and endangered zebras are dying during East Africa’s worst drought in decades. Ukraine’s power stations are under continued shelling, causing outages all over the country. There was a show of force from Congo’s military as it began training recruits in Goma to fight against M23 rebels. Italy initially refused to accept migrants rescued by charities in the Mediterranean, but later allowed them to disembark in Sicily. In Germany, meanwhile, a disused airport has been turned into a refugee center. A traditional race in Prague saw enthusiasts riding penny-farthing bicycles, while in northern England a statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II was unveiled.
The Independent

‘The party’s over!’: Italy set to ban illegal raves

Italy’s Brothers of Italy party, lead by the country’s new PM Giorgia Meloni, has announced plans to outlaw unlicensed raves just hours after police shut one down.Revellers could face up to six years in jail for attending gatherings of more than 50 people that pose a risk to public health, safety or order, while organisers could be wiretapped under the new law. Cracking down on rave culture was a flagship policy of Ms Meloni’s campaign. In her first speech to parliament as leader last week, she said Italy was “not a country for young people” and described a “growing emergency...
KSAT 12

Migrant rescue ship docks in French port amid Italy rift

TOULON – A maritime rescue ship docked Friday in a southern French port carrying 230 migrants whose fates have sparked a diplomatic row between France and Italy — a dispute that's threatening EU efforts to share around asylum-seekers. The French welcome for the Ocean Viking, though reluctant, unleashed...
BBC

Iranian who made Paris airport home for 18 years dies

An Iranian man who lived in a Paris airport for 18 years has died. Caught in a diplomatic limbo, Mehran Karimi Nasseri made a small area of Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport his home in 1988. His experience inspired the 2004 film, The Terminal, starring Tom Hanks. Mr Nasseri was...
AFP

Thousands protest in Berlin over price rises

Thousands of people demonstrated in Berlin on Saturday calling for food prices to be controlled and for the rich to face higher taxes as Germany faces a cost of living crisis. , the demonstrators marched through the German capital after a call by left-wing organisations to protest against soaring prices and rents.
theroyaltourblog.com

Berlin, the Nazis, and Now

Walking around Berlin can be a little eerie, especially to a Jewish guy like me. From here, Adolf Hitler and the Nazis did their best to exterminate my people. And traces are all over, from historical signage talking about what a building was under the Reich, to memorials, to museums. Despite how much exposure I have had to the Holocaust, and how steeled I may have been coming into this trip, it is still raw and emotional. And it should be.
Time Out Global

Europe’s most beautiful castle is apparently right here in the UK

Sick of the UK and fancy a swanky Euro city break? Yearning to stroll through cobbled streets and pop into some seriously nice castles? Well, you might not need to splash the cash to see the very best of European architecture. It turns out the most beautiful castle in the...
Phys.org

Australia's borders are open, so where are all the backpackers?

Backpackers on working holiday maker visas have been a crucial source of farm labor for decades, alongside smaller numbers of temporary migrants from the Pacific Islands, international students, and Australians. In the 2018-19 financial year more than 200,000 people came to Australia on working holiday maker visas. On average about...
SFGate

Paris 2024 Olympics, Paralympics mascot is a smiling hat

PARIS (AP) — The mascots for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics have been revealed — a Phrygian cap. The soft red cap, also known as a liberty cap, is an updated version of a conical hat worn in antiquity in places such as Persia, the Balkans, Thrace, Dacia and Phrygia, a place in modern day Turkey where the name originates. It later became a symbol of the pursuit of liberty in the French Revolution — and is still worn by the figure of Marianne, the national personification of France since that time.
The Independent

Guard admits spying for Russia while working at British embassy in Berlin

A disgruntled security guard has admitted spying for Russia while working at the British embassy in Berlin.Briton David Ballantyne Smith, 58, is said to have been driven by an intense hatred for his own country and wanted to live in Russia or Ukraine at the time he passed on secret intelligence from May 2020.Despite living beyond his means, €800 in cash was found at his home in Potsdam in Germany when he was arrested in August last year.Prosecutors alleged he had wanted to hurt the UK and the British Embassy where he had worked for eight years.He was also said...

