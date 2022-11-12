Read full article on original website
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
The environment and climate change were in the spotlight this week, from a U.N. summit in Egypt and French President Macron urging France’s industries to reduce greenhouse emissions within the next decade to a “Plastic Man,” an environmental activist posing on the Yarakh Beach in Dakar, Senegal, littered with trash and plastics. In Kenya, elephants and endangered zebras are dying during East Africa’s worst drought in decades. Ukraine’s power stations are under continued shelling, causing outages all over the country. There was a show of force from Congo’s military as it began training recruits in Goma to fight against M23 rebels. Italy initially refused to accept migrants rescued by charities in the Mediterranean, but later allowed them to disembark in Sicily. In Germany, meanwhile, a disused airport has been turned into a refugee center. A traditional race in Prague saw enthusiasts riding penny-farthing bicycles, while in northern England a statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II was unveiled.
‘The party’s over!’: Italy set to ban illegal raves
Italy’s Brothers of Italy party, lead by the country’s new PM Giorgia Meloni, has announced plans to outlaw unlicensed raves just hours after police shut one down.Revellers could face up to six years in jail for attending gatherings of more than 50 people that pose a risk to public health, safety or order, while organisers could be wiretapped under the new law. Cracking down on rave culture was a flagship policy of Ms Meloni’s campaign. In her first speech to parliament as leader last week, she said Italy was “not a country for young people” and described a “growing emergency...
Leading Iranian actor posts picture without hijab in support of anti-government protests
Leading Iranian actor Taraneh Alidoosti posted a picture of herself on Instagram without the mandatory hijab to show support for ongoing anti-government protests that kicked off in Iran nearly two months ago.
‘Go back to Africa’: French MP banned after racist outburst in parliament
Sitting suspended after interjection by far-right MP while black member was speaking about migrants
Italy Demands That Countries Whose Flag Is Flown By Rescue Boats Bear The Responsibility Of Migrants Aboard
ROME (Reuters) – A row escalated on Friday over who should take care of migrants rescued by charity groups off the Italian coast, with Italy insisting that countries whose flag was flown by the boats should bear some of the responsibility and Norway disagreeing. Three charity vessels holding almost...
Rishi Sunak junks Liz Truss's plan to move British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem after ex-PM ordered review as she mulled copying Donald Trump
Rishi Sunak has junked his predecessor Liz Truss's plan to move the British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Downing Street confirmed today. No10 revealed the new Prime Minister had 'no plans' to pursue a controversial relocation of the British consulate in the Middle East country. 'It has...
Jailed former tennis ace Boris Becker will be deported to Germany in time for Christmas
JAILED former tennis ace Boris Becker will be deported to Germany in time for Christmas. He has been approved for a fast-track scheme under which foreign cons are sent to their home countries to ease the pressure on British prisons. The ex-Wimbledon champ, 54, was sentenced to two and a...
Migrant rescue ship docks in French port amid Italy rift
TOULON – A maritime rescue ship docked Friday in a southern French port carrying 230 migrants whose fates have sparked a diplomatic row between France and Italy — a dispute that's threatening EU efforts to share around asylum-seekers. The French welcome for the Ocean Viking, though reluctant, unleashed...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Biden and Xi condemn Russian nuclear threats; Zelenskiy visits liberated Kherson
US and Chinese presidents agree nuclear war ‘should never be fought’, White House says; Zelenskiy accuses Russia of more than 400 war crimes
Iranian who made Paris airport home for 18 years dies
An Iranian man who lived in a Paris airport for 18 years has died. Caught in a diplomatic limbo, Mehran Karimi Nasseri made a small area of Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport his home in 1988. His experience inspired the 2004 film, The Terminal, starring Tom Hanks. Mr Nasseri was...
Thousands protest in Berlin over price rises
Thousands of people demonstrated in Berlin on Saturday calling for food prices to be controlled and for the rich to face higher taxes as Germany faces a cost of living crisis. , the demonstrators marched through the German capital after a call by left-wing organisations to protest against soaring prices and rents.
Ship refuses to leave Italy port until all migrants are off in standoff with far-right government
The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy’s new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s two-week-old...
Berlin, the Nazis, and Now
Walking around Berlin can be a little eerie, especially to a Jewish guy like me. From here, Adolf Hitler and the Nazis did their best to exterminate my people. And traces are all over, from historical signage talking about what a building was under the Reich, to memorials, to museums. Despite how much exposure I have had to the Holocaust, and how steeled I may have been coming into this trip, it is still raw and emotional. And it should be.
Family expresses ‘horror’ at video of killing of Russian Wagner Group defector
Family members of a former Russian prison inmate who defected to Ukraine after being recruited by the Kremlin-linked private military group Wagner, have expressed “horror” over his apparent execution after a gruesome video emerged on Friday that showed Nuzhin repeatedly struck with a sledgehammer. Footage of the summary...
Europe’s most beautiful castle is apparently right here in the UK
Sick of the UK and fancy a swanky Euro city break? Yearning to stroll through cobbled streets and pop into some seriously nice castles? Well, you might not need to splash the cash to see the very best of European architecture. It turns out the most beautiful castle in the...
Nearly 1,000 migrants stranded in Med as NGOs urge Italy, Malta to help
ROME, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Three charity boats carrying almost 1,000 rescued migrants on Wednesday urged Italian or Maltese authorities to welcome them into one of their ports, saying those onboard needed urgent assistance.
Russian Army Faces 3 Unique Challenges Fighting in Freezing Winter: U.K.
"Winter probably favors the Ukrainians because their supply system is better, and the U.S. and NATO are providing cold-weather gear," one analyst told Newsweek.
Australia's borders are open, so where are all the backpackers?
Backpackers on working holiday maker visas have been a crucial source of farm labor for decades, alongside smaller numbers of temporary migrants from the Pacific Islands, international students, and Australians. In the 2018-19 financial year more than 200,000 people came to Australia on working holiday maker visas. On average about...
Paris 2024 Olympics, Paralympics mascot is a smiling hat
PARIS (AP) — The mascots for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics have been revealed — a Phrygian cap. The soft red cap, also known as a liberty cap, is an updated version of a conical hat worn in antiquity in places such as Persia, the Balkans, Thrace, Dacia and Phrygia, a place in modern day Turkey where the name originates. It later became a symbol of the pursuit of liberty in the French Revolution — and is still worn by the figure of Marianne, the national personification of France since that time.
Guard admits spying for Russia while working at British embassy in Berlin
A disgruntled security guard has admitted spying for Russia while working at the British embassy in Berlin.Briton David Ballantyne Smith, 58, is said to have been driven by an intense hatred for his own country and wanted to live in Russia or Ukraine at the time he passed on secret intelligence from May 2020.Despite living beyond his means, €800 in cash was found at his home in Potsdam in Germany when he was arrested in August last year.Prosecutors alleged he had wanted to hurt the UK and the British Embassy where he had worked for eight years.He was also said...
