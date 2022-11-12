Read full article on original website
Homicide investigation launched after four University of Idaho students found dead in off-campus home
A homicide investigation has been launched after four University of Idaho students were found dead in a home close to the campus.The bodies of the four victims were discovered inside the property on King Road, Moscow, just before midday on Sunday after police were called to a report of an unconscious person, according to the Moscow Police Department.Law enforcement officials have remained tightlipped about the cause of deaths and no suspects have been named.There is no longer believed to be an “active threat” around the university but the deaths are being investigated as a quadruple homicide.Following the tragic...
Michigan couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished are spotted at gas station 300 miles from home days after father called cops 'displaying paranoia with concerns over the FBI, CIA and 9/11'
A couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished were spotted 300 miles away from their Michigan home days after police said they were 'concerned' for their safety. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their two sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, disappeared from their Fremont home on Sunday after the father of two called 911 about a 9/11 conspiracy theory and was 'paranoid' about the FBI and CIA.
Hoodie Ban Fuels Wild Brawls and 10 Arrests on High School Campus
A new policy banning hoodies and hats has roiled a Pennsylvania high school, fueling an out-of-control protest by furious students this week that led to fights and the arrests of 10 students.Just one day after the protests at Academy Park High School, the Southeast DelCo School Board of Directors held a contentious, four-hour emergency meeting—attended by hundreds of students and parents—that ultimately ended in members voting to backpedal on the ban against hoodies and hats altogether.“Starting Friday November 4th, students will be permitted to wear hooded sweatshirts during the school day,” a statement announcing the decision read. “However, the original...
Man wanted for questioning in murders of four men found dismembered in Oklahoma river is arrested in Florida
A person of interest in the killings of four men in Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, Joe Kennedy was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly driving a stolen car, the Okmulgee Police Department said in a statement. Mr Kennedy was named a person of interest in the killings of four friends who were found dismembered in a river over the weekend, a week after they went missing. The victims have been identified as brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, and their friends, 29-year-old Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, 32. They were last seen leaving Billy Chastain’s home...
Nine people are hospitalized after a shooting outside a bar in Philadelphia, police say
(CNN) -- Authorities are seeking multiple people suspected of firing into a crowd outside a Philadelphia bar Saturday night, wounding at least nine, police said. The gunfire erupted just before 11 p.m. ET in the Kensington neighborhood, First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford of the Philadelphia Police Department said at a news conference early Sunday.
‘I Was A Monster’: Killer Of Teen Who Disappeared During Spring Break Trip Is Sentenced To Life In Prison
"I am so glad my daughter was feisty and fought back," Brittanee Drexel's mom said in court while addressing Raymond Moody. "She fought for her life. We know now she scratched the hell out of your face head and neck. You will forever carry the scars of what my daughter did to you and I hope you are haunted by her."
