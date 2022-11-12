A homicide investigation has been launched after four University of Idaho students were found dead in a home close to the campus.The bodies of the four victims were discovered inside the property on King Road, Moscow, just before midday on Sunday after police were called to a report of an unconscious person, according to the Moscow Police Department.Law enforcement officials have remained tightlipped about the cause of deaths and no suspects have been named.There is no longer believed to be an “active threat” around the university but the deaths are being investigated as a quadruple homicide.Following the tragic...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 27 MINUTES AGO