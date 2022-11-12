ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Man shot and killed in Newport News Sunday afternoon

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Newport News, and police are trying to determine the circumstances. According to a spokesperson this was reported at about 3:40 p.m. when police responded to a shooting in the first block of Traverse Road, which is near J. Clyde Morris Boulevard. There, officers found an adult male outside suffering from gunshot wounds. They said he died at the scene.
2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County

Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans Day holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/2-killed-in-separate-crashes-in-hampton-york-county/
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia

- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WTKR) - Two Virginia families are searching for answers as they mourn the deaths of their loved ones, who were found dead in a vacation rental property in Mexico along with a third friend. Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, grew up together in Virginia Beach...
