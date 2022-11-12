Read full article on original website
Man shot and killed in Newport News Sunday afternoon
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Newport News, and police are trying to determine the circumstances. According to a spokesperson this was reported at about 3:40 p.m. when police responded to a shooting in the first block of Traverse Road, which is near J. Clyde Morris Boulevard. There, officers found an adult male outside suffering from gunshot wounds. They said he died at the scene.
Hundreds of Jeep drivers cruise on the beach for inaugural ‘Jeep Fest’
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the first time, members of the public got to drive their cars on the sand at the Virginia Beach oceanfront for the city’s inaugural Jeep Festival. Event organizer William Younce said they had a big showing of Jeep enthusiasts. “Virginia Beach does not...
WAVY News 10
2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County
Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans Day holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/2-killed-in-separate-crashes-in-hampton-york-county/
Norfolk to announce future plans with Carnival Cruise Line
The City of Norfolk and Carnival cruise lines are preparing to make a big announcement Monday. It's expected to have a huge economic impact.
NC girl fighting for her life after being hit by SUV at Outer Banks
A girl in Currituck was rushed to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend.
She kept the family tradition going. Now they share their craft nationwide.
A Surry County woman who long remembered her family's smokehouse decided she needed to make sure her family's smoked hams didn't become lost in history.
WAVY News 10
Attorney for father of Norfolk child who was beaten to death says sentencing was unfair
WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. Attorney for father of Norfolk child who was beaten …. WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. Norfolk PD investigating walk-in gunshot wound Kiahnna Patterson reports. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk …. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna...
Legacy Lounge says new patron-recorded cell phone video shows security 'did everything right'
NORFOLK, Va. — A representative for the shuttered Norfolk nightclub Legacy Lounge says the owners have new footage showing more details about the night a shooting happened outside the club. A representative for Legacy, Marcus Calabrese of Image Capital Group says video from that night shows there was marked...
London Oaks community comes together for Thanksgiving celebration
Darrell Redmond grew up in the London Oaks community and has done several of these events in London Oaks this year. He said it's important to give the community opportunities they often don't get.
Wedding dreams dashed after brides say venue closed last minute with no refund
Two local brides say their wedding dreams were dashed when their wedding venue closed down just weeks before their big day -- without refunding them any money.
Police: 1 dead in single-vehicle crash on High St. in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident Sunday night. According to Portsmouth Police, the crash happened near the 2200 block of High Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. The department said a man died. At this time, police have not provided any more information into the...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
Newport News shooting sends one man seriously injured to hospital
On November 12, around 6:15 p.m., Newport News Police responded to a shooting in the first block of Poplar Avenue.
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach natives among those who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico City
Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall both grew up in Hampton Roads. They were found in an Airbnb on October 30.
Virginia Beach man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Norfolk
A Virginia Beach man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one man dead on N. Military Highway in September.
What’s that smell? Strange odor across parts of Norfolk leaves officials scratching their heads
Virginia Natural Gas and Norfolk Fire & Rescue say they investigating an odor that has left residents and businesses in parts of Norfolk covering their noses.
Police investigate stabbing on Beamon Rd. in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the stabbing came in around 3:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Beamon Road.
webcenterfairbanks.com
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WTKR) - Two Virginia families are searching for answers as they mourn the deaths of their loved ones, who were found dead in a vacation rental property in Mexico along with a third friend. Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, grew up together in Virginia Beach...
13News Now
