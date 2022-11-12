NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Newport News, and police are trying to determine the circumstances. According to a spokesperson this was reported at about 3:40 p.m. when police responded to a shooting in the first block of Traverse Road, which is near J. Clyde Morris Boulevard. There, officers found an adult male outside suffering from gunshot wounds. They said he died at the scene.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO