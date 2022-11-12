ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Daily Nebraskan

STRUVE: Nebraska football overmatched, understaffed in loss at Michigan

Sleet fell, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple went down on the sideline, and redshirt freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy was helped off the field with an injury. Little went right in the first half for the Huskers in The Big House, but they found themselves within striking distance. Down 17-3 at halftime,...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska offense hits rock bottom in 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan

Nebraska football has struggled offensively since junior quarterback Casey Thompson got injured two weeks ago. Saturday’s 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan was the pinnacle of that trend. The Huskers finished with a season-low 146 total offensive yards and just eight first downs. Redshirt freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy was...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Husker Pantry tackles food insecurity by supplying essentials to students

Nearly one third of students on campus experience food insecurity — a lack of financial resources for food. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has put a service in place to combat this problem. The Husker Pantry opened in 2013 and supports students facing food insecurity by providing basic food items...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

"The Marriage of Figaro," a meticulous production

The beauty of operas comes from intense planning, as said by William Shomos, director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Opera. This semester, “The Marriage of Figaro,” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, was picked unanimously by the UNL Opera board as their latest performance. “When I choose an opera, I’m...
LINCOLN, NE

