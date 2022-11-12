Read full article on original website
Women's College Basketball (11/13): Iowa wins thriller in OT over Drake
(KMAland) -- Iowa won a thriller in overtime over Drake while Northern Iowa and Missouri were victorious and UMKC took their first loss in regional women’s college basketball on Sunday. Iowa (3-0) & Drake (1-1): Iowa edged past Drake in a 92-86 overtime battle. Monika Czinano had 36 points...
College Wrestling Scoreboard (11/12): Cyclones take another dual win
(KMAland) -- Iowa State added another win while Nebraska went 1-1 and Northern Iowa and Missouri performed well in tournaments on Saturday in regional college wrestling. Northern Iowa at Grand View Open (3 champions, 2 medalists) Missouri at Tiger Style Invite (1st, 187.5 points)
5A State Semifinals stun the Dome
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The 5A Championship game is final. No. 14 Valley will play No. 2 Southeast Polk next Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the UNI Dome. Valley pulled off the upset with a late touchdown in the 4th and a 2-point conversion with 8 seconds left on the clock. The Tigers knocked off No. 1 Dowling Catholic 22-21.
College Volleyball (11/11): Huskers sweep Hawkeyes
(KMAland) -- Nebraska swept through Iowa, Creighton & Drake also added sweeps, UNI was a five-set winner and Northwest Missouri State lost in the MIAA Tournament on Friday in regional college volleyball. REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD. Nebraska 3 Iowa 0. Northern Iowa 3 Southern Illinois 2. Drake 3 Missouri State...
At Drake, Hawkeyes take on former teammate
IOWA CITY — Familiar faces and places await the Iowa women’s basketball team in its first road test of the season. The fourth-ranked Hawkeyes visit Drake on Sunday in the first of two road games during a week which includes a Thursday game at Kansas State. Iowa players...
Iowa News Headlines Monday, November 14th, 2022
(Cedar Falls) -- All three of Iowa's state universities will now have nursing programs after the Board of Regents gave the go ahead for the University of Northern Iowa to start one. U-N-I Provost, Jose Herrera, says there's no doubt the program will help fill gaps in the health care system. He says many major medical centers and rural hospitals are forced to close entire floors due to the shortage of nurses. The Board of Regents approved the new program during their meeting last week. U-N-I will seek accreditation of the nursing program with the hope of getting it started on the Cedar Falls campus in the fall of 2024.
Melcher-Dallas, Twin Cedars athletes pick up all-district honors
(KMAland) -- Two Melcher-Dallas and two Twin Cedars football players were honored with First Team All-District honors with the release of the 8-Player District 7 awards. Logan Godfrey and Lucas Harrington of Melcher-Dallas and Nathan Curry and Kasey Clark of Twin Cedars both landed on the first team. Max Enfield, Braydon Draeger and Kael Caikoski of Melcher-Dallas and Twin Cedars’ Dallas Smith and Brendan Connett were second team honorees.
Frigid Air Arrives In Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Des Moines say cold air has settled across Iowa and will stick around for a while. Highs this weekend will remain in the low 30s, though by Sunday winds will finally diminish. Similar conditions are forecast through the upcoming week with a couple of chances for light snow.
Another College Nursing Program Planned In Iowa
(Undated) -- The University of Northern Iowa is moving ahead with a nursing program. The Iowa Board of Regents has approved U-N-I's proposal for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program by the fall of 2024. The University of Iowa and Iowa State have nursing programs. “Based on figures from...
Two Eastern Iowa Women Split Massive Powerball Cash Prize
It seems that over the last 10 or so days, everyone in Iowa, and most of America, have had Powerball fever. With a jackpot that reached a record-shattering $2+ billion ($2.04 to be specific), it's easy to see why. As far as the winner of the record-breaking bucks, we reported...
Woman in Des Moines hit-and-run continues recovery
Republican Representative Ashley Hinson will serve another term in Washington, D.C., after defeating her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis. A non-profit in Cedar Rapids is recovering after a fire that has impacted how it carries out its mission. Show You Care: Using dance to bring mental health awareness. Updated: 8 hours...
Actor from The Office & Anchorman Will Be in Iowa This Weekend
Get ready to laugh! According to a new article from the Des Moines Register, comedian and actor David Koechner is headed to Iowa for a few shows this weekend!. David Koechner is probably best known for his roles as the obnoxious Todd Packer on The Office and Champ Kind in the Anchorman movies. You may also recognize him from his recurring roles on The Goldbergs and American Dad, his time on Saturday Night Live, and a WHOLE lot more. You can check out his full filmography HERE.
Indianola police search for missing K9
INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Indianola Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing Altoona Police Department K9 officer named Zeke. In a Facebook post, Indianola police say Zeke was last seen running eastbound from R63 and south of Highway 92. If you see Zeke, do not...
Tonight at 6: Terminal trouble, colder days ahead
Big changes are coming to the Des Moines airport, but pack your patience. “We need more gates. We don’t have enough gates. Hopefully bring in more planes. Bigger planes,” a traveler told KCCI. At 6 p.m., KCCI shows you the transformation to come and the struggle behind the...
Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner
NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
No change in results after recount in Warren County
INDIANOLA, Iowa — The administrative recount inWarren County started a little after 10 a.m. Thursday morning. "We've had five precincts we had to recount, do to some equipment difficulty, "said Traci VanderLinden, Warren County auditor. On election night, VanderLinden realized there was an issue with the five machines, she...
Marshalltown mourns loss of four teenagers
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Over the weekend, Marshalltown lost four teens in a deadly one-vehicle crash. The deaths included Marshalltown high school students, sisters Yanitza and Linette Lopez and Isacc Lara and his brother Adrian Lara, a student at Miller Middle school. All four died after the vehicle they were...
Did You Catch This Little Bit of Iowa At The CMA Awards?
The Country Music Awards show aired on ABC last night and it's one of the most exciting days in country music. The event is full of the biggest stars in country music and it's where the lights shine the brightest on country music. Between the award winners and performances, it...
Waukee moving forward with site behind Target speculations
WAUKEE, Iowa — The city of Waukee is moving forward with anew development that may include a Target store. The planning and zoning commission approved the site plan on Tuesday night for a development on Southeast Alice's Road, just south of Hickman. The plans include images that resemble what...
Waterloo Eatery Opens New Location
We finally have details about where a Waterloo favorite will be located. The business has been quiet over the past few weeks. Last month, the staff behind Incredible India Restaurant shared that they would be relocating in a Facebook post. Now, the eatery has a new location and is supposed to be open for business this week.
