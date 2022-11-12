(Cedar Falls) -- All three of Iowa's state universities will now have nursing programs after the Board of Regents gave the go ahead for the University of Northern Iowa to start one. U-N-I Provost, Jose Herrera, says there's no doubt the program will help fill gaps in the health care system. He says many major medical centers and rural hospitals are forced to close entire floors due to the shortage of nurses. The Board of Regents approved the new program during their meeting last week. U-N-I will seek accreditation of the nursing program with the hope of getting it started on the Cedar Falls campus in the fall of 2024.

