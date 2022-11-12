ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Spun

Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Michael Irvin Not Happy With CeeDee Lamb On Sunday

It's been a rough day for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. The quarterback-wide receiver duo haven't been on the same page and it led to an ugly interception. Prescott thought Lamb was going to come to a stop while Lamb kept running. Here's a replay of the interception:. Michael Irvin...
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Cowboys Loss

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Dallas lost to Green Bay, 31-28, in overtime. Jones' team is now 6-3 on the season, while the Packers improved to 4-6. Following the loss, the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Former Cowboys coach ruffles feathers in the name of Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the NFL’s brightest stars in All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons. Current and former players have marveled over his diverse skill set since being drafted last April, and he’s even being compared to all-time greats, in particular, Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor. Former...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday

The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Halftime analysis of Texans' Week 10 matchup vs. Giants

The Houston Texans have stayed competitive against the New York Giants through two quarters, which is an expected development given the teams’ drastically different records. New York has seen their stock soar under first-year head coach Brian Daboll, and Houston will be hard-pressed to keep this game close while they focus their efforts on playing fundamentally sound football in the second half.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Seahawks Place LB Cullen Gillaspia On IR, Elevate LB Vi Jones

Gillaspia, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Texans back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with the Texans but was later placed on injured reserve with a back injury. Houston eventually cut him loose with a failed physical designation and he was picked up by...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Jones-Slayton Connection Co-Stars in Giants’ Win Over Texans

The New York Giants passing game didn't contribute much to the team's 24-16 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. When it did contribute, it did so with a bang, specifically when quarterback Daniel Jones, who delivered one of his best performances with a career-high 153.3 passer rating, connected with receiver Darius Slayton, who finished with 95 yards on three receptions (out of four targets), to lead the team.
HOUSTON, TX
TexansDaily

Texans vs. Giants Week 10: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Houston Texans head north to take on the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as both teams continue their 2022 NFL campaigns. The Texans and Giants will be on the field together on Sunday but in football terms, they're in very different places. The Texans are struggling under first-year head coach Lovie Smith, especially on defense.
HOUSTON, TX

