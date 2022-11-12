ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
mocomotive.com

1 dead after Montgomery County RV fire, officials investigating

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating a fire that may have killed one man, officials said. Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, the Montgomery Fire Department responded to a reported residential fire in the 22200 block of Sharp Road. Once they arrived, officials said they found a shed, a pickup truck and a fifth-wheel RV on fire. Once firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, authorities said they found the body of a man in his 30s within the RV.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kingwood.com

Humble Police Department Seeks Public's Help in Identifying Burg

Humble Police Department Seeks Public's Help in Identifying Burglary Suspects. The video in the link below is from a retail store in the 9400 Blk of FM 1960, Humble, TX where on 10-21-22 between 0158 hrs and 0216 hrs, two men busted the front door glass and burglarized the business. The men stole $1,697.92 worth of boots and a small amount of cash.
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/11/22

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-11-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11-10-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

FOUND: Investigators located missing elderly man, last seen in Spring Cypress

SPRING, Texas - UPDATE: The Harris County Sheriff's Office reported they found previously missing Syed Raza in the Hwy 59 and Aldine Bender area. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Authorities ask for help locating a missing elderly man last seen in Spring Cypress. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Mr. Raza, who...
SPRING, TX
mocomotive.com

Conroe, Montgomery County will extend FM 1484 to Hilbig Road

The city of Conroe and Montgomery County are teaming up to extend FM 1484 to Hilbig Road to provide access from Loop 336 to county facilities. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Conroe-Montgomery-County-to-extend-FM-1484-to-17577580.php.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

Motorcyclist fatally struck by pickup truck in Montgomery County, authorities say

CONROE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a fatal motorcycle crash involving a pickup truck in Montgomery County Wednesday, authorities said. Officials from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Caney Creek Fire Department, and Montgomery County Health Department received calls about a motorcycle crash on Crockett Martin Road, just north of FM 2090, around 6:08 p.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MCSO ARRESTS WANTED FELON IN STOLEN TRUCK

On November 8, 2022, a Willis man went to his deer camp cabin in the Willis area only to find it was broken into and damaged. The thieves broke a window and were able to gain entry. Before they left they took his Ford Ranger pickup, several…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mcso-arrests-wanted-felon-in-stolen-truck/
WILLIS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy