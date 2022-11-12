Read full article on original website
15-year-old fatally hit by car in N. Harris County while crossing road, deputies say
Preliminary information states that the car that hit the teen had the right of way when the accident happened
Click2Houston.com
Man’s body found with gunshot wounds in SW Harris County, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY – The body of a man has been found with gunshot wounds in southwest Harris County, officials report. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the 14800 block of Lindita Drive near Highway 6. Authorities say the man appeared to be...
Click2Houston.com
15-year-old killed after being struck by vehicle in NW Harris County, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A teenage boy has been pronounced dead after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle in northwest Harris County, authorities say. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place in the 18300 block of Imperial Valley Drive near Rankin Road at around 7:25 p.m.
mocomotive.com
1 dead after Montgomery County RV fire, officials investigating
The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating a fire that may have killed one man, officials said. Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, the Montgomery Fire Department responded to a reported residential fire in the 22200 block of Sharp Road. Once they arrived, officials said they found a shed, a pickup truck and a fifth-wheel RV on fire. Once firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, authorities said they found the body of a man in his 30s within the RV.
coveringkaty.com
Sheriff's Office turns to public for help in deadly Katy area home invasion
WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Harris County Sheriff's Office has not yet identified the man who was gunned down while invading a home in the 3200 block of Windmoor Drive in the Katy area near North Fry and Morton Road late Thursday night. A Sheriff's Office...
kingwood.com
Humble Police Department Seeks Public's Help in Identifying Burg
Humble Police Department Seeks Public's Help in Identifying Burglary Suspects. The video in the link below is from a retail store in the 9400 Blk of FM 1960, Humble, TX where on 10-21-22 between 0158 hrs and 0216 hrs, two men busted the front door glass and burglarized the business. The men stole $1,697.92 worth of boots and a small amount of cash.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/11/22
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-11-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11-10-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
fox26houston.com
FOUND: Investigators located missing elderly man, last seen in Spring Cypress
SPRING, Texas - UPDATE: The Harris County Sheriff's Office reported they found previously missing Syed Raza in the Hwy 59 and Aldine Bender area. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Authorities ask for help locating a missing elderly man last seen in Spring Cypress. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Mr. Raza, who...
mocomotive.com
Conroe, Montgomery County will extend FM 1484 to Hilbig Road
The city of Conroe and Montgomery County are teaming up to extend FM 1484 to Hilbig Road to provide access from Loop 336 to county facilities. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Conroe-Montgomery-County-to-extend-FM-1484-to-17577580.php.
mocomotive.com
Police bust suspect stealing wires, cords from generator of SWAT training center in New Caney
A man was arrested Friday morning attempting to steal wires and cords from “several large generators” powering the New Caney police officer SWAT training center, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Cameras were activated and alarms were sounded signaling deputies to respond to the former Keefer Crossing Middle School….
Passenger shooting at another vehicle shoots own driver in road rage in NW Harris Co., deputies say
The passenger allegedly reached across the driver while firing at the other truck before mistakenly shooting him in the hand in the process.
Precinct 5 deputy resigns amid investigations after burglary victim's laptop was found in his home
If evidence is found, the former deputy could potentially face criminal charges with the district attorney's office.
Cleveland man arrested on capital murder and tampering with evidence charges after body was found
The body was located late last month, according to deputies.
mocomotive.com
Motorcyclist fatally struck by pickup truck in Montgomery County, authorities say
CONROE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a fatal motorcycle crash involving a pickup truck in Montgomery County Wednesday, authorities said. Officials from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Caney Creek Fire Department, and Montgomery County Health Department received calls about a motorcycle crash on Crockett Martin Road, just north of FM 2090, around 6:08 p.m.
mocomotive.com
MCSO ARRESTS WANTED FELON IN STOLEN TRUCK
On November 8, 2022, a Willis man went to his deer camp cabin in the Willis area only to find it was broken into and damaged. The thieves broke a window and were able to gain entry. Before they left they took his Ford Ranger pickup, several…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mcso-arrests-wanted-felon-in-stolen-truck/
Beltway reopens after deadly crash involving multiple vehicles, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deadly crash involving several vehicles and pedestrians is under investigation in west Harris County, according to deputies. It happened Sunday just before 2 a.m. on the southbound lanes of West Sam Houston Parkway near the Richmond Avenue exit. Precinct 5 said at least two...
Click2Houston.com
3 drivers arrested on suspicion of DWI after 3-vehicle crash involving HPD vehicle, HFD engine on US 59, police say
HOUSTON – Three drivers were arrested after they were involved in a crash involving a Houston Police vehicle and a Houston Fire truck early Saturday, according to police. It happened on U.S. 59 inbound and Buffalo Speedway at around 1 a.m. Police said a marked patrol unit was driving...
2 men in body armor claiming to be HPD, kick in family's front door during deadly home invasion, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men in body armor kicked in a family’s front door claiming to be Houston police officers during a deadly home invasion robbery at a Katy-area home late Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. This happened just before 11:30 p.m. at...
3 drivers tested for DWI after crash involving Houston police car and fire truck
A Houston fire truck was blocking the freeway after an HPD cruiser was hit by a car, then another car came along and struck the fire truck, according to police.
Click2Houston.com
Mother killed, ex-boyfriend dead in murder-suicide at apartment complex in northeast Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday night in northeast Harris County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 7:57 p.m. in the 200 block of Assay Street, near Beltway 8 and West Lake Houston Parkway. Homicide and...
