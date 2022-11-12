Read full article on original website
USU football: Aggies make enough big plays to hold off Rainbow Warriors
Big plays on both sides of the ball was just enough for the Aggies to fend off a spirited comeback by the Rainbow Warriors in their longest road trip of the 2022 college football season. Cooper Legas threw a trio of first-half touchdown passes --- two of them on chunk-yardage...
USU football: Another must-win game for Aggies, this time on road
Utah State’s journey toward bowl eligibility will continue with its longest road trip of the season. The Aggies must win two of their final three games to qualify for their 10th postseason appearance in the last 12 years, and it starts with a matchup against Mountain West foe Hawaii on late Saturday night in Honolulu. The opening kickoff from the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex is slated for 9 o’clock MST and the football game will be streamed live on Spectrum Sports, via the Team1 Sports app.
USU men's hoops: Aggies roll past Bradley in Spectrum
If Utah State’s first two games of the season are any indication of what to expect, any given player can be the Aggies' top scorer on any given night. In USU’s 84-62 win over Bradley in a non-conference men's basketball game, the squad was led in large part by a number of players that many Aggie fans view as role players.
Earthquake centered near Corinne felt across northern Utah
A minor earthquake centered in southern Box Elder County awoke some northern Utah residents from their Saturday morning slumber, but wasn't strong enough to do any damage. The U.S. Geological Survey and University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the 3.6-magnitude quake happened at 6:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The epicenter was pegged at a spot 4.5 miles southwest of Corinne, along the southernmost portion of Iowa String Road (6800 West).
Stevenson, Glen Arthur
Glen Arthur Stevenson age 74, passed away on November 8, 2022 at his home in Weston, Idaho. He was born December 3, 1947, in Preston, Idaho, the son of Arthur Abel and Margaret Packer Stevenson. Glen graduated from West Side High School in 1965. He married Vicki Buttars on March 20, 1970 in the Logan Utah Temple. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings. He served the Lord in the New Zealand mission and later served with his wife in an Employment Resource Service mission. Glen served his country in the US National Guard. He was an avid sports fan his entire life and loved watching West Side athletics. He especially enjoyed supporting his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews in all their activities. He would attend and support all that he could. The best words to describe Glen was "Loving and Kind." Glen loved to serve others. Glen was preceded in death by his parents; Vicki's parents Keith and Georgia Buttars a sister Sharlet McCarthy; brother-in-law's Bruce Campbell and Mark Buttars and a nephew Jordan Campbell. He is survived by his wife Vicki Stevenson of Weston, ID; three sons Jason (Deena) Stevenson of Puyallup, WA; Jared (Heidi) Stevenson of Tremonton, UT; Blake (Jen) Stevenson of Hermiston, OR; seven grandchildren, a great granddaughter, brother Paul Stevenson, sisters Laura McKenzie, Vera Campbell and Velma Jones and many loved nieces and nephews. Graveside Dedication services will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Weston Idaho Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Weston 1st Ward Church, 27 N. Center, Weston, Idaho. Military rites will be by the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Lloyd "Buzz" Balls' 90th birthday
Lloyd “Buzz” Balls celebrated his 90th birthday on November 7th!! He was born in Dayton, ID, and spent his childhood years working on the family farm on Balls Avenue. After graduation he attended autobody training in Pocatello, ID. He married his high school sweetheart Arlene Hulet on October 17, 1952 in the Logan LDS Temple. Shortly after their marriage he was drafted to serve in the Korean War. He worked for McCune Motors Auto Body Department for 17 years. Mom and Dad worked as a team and were able to start a successful business, Buzz’s Glass and Auto Body in 1970. They are the definition of unconditional love, and spent their time together traveling, camping, snowmobiling, golfing and in service to their families and their faith. Dad enjoyed restoring 7 awesome cars and keeps them all shined up: 1947 Lincoln V12, 1949 Packard Straight Eight, 1957 Ranchero, 1964 Ford Thunderbird, 1967 Oldsmobile Convertible, 1975 Mercury Cougar XR7 and a 1984 Ford Bronco. They loved serving a mission together in San Francisco, CA, and worked early mornings at the Logan LDS Temple for 10 years. Dad touched many lives in his duties as a Stake Patriarch for 18 years. His many years of service in Scouting earned him the Silver Beaver Award. They were married for 68 years before the passing of his sweetheart in 2021.
Petterborg, Dustin Thomas
Petterborg Dustin Thomas Petterborg 30 Preston, Idaho passed away November 8, 2022. A viewing will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 from 10:30-11:30 am at the Preston 8th Ward Chapel, 213 S. 200 E. Preston, Idaho. No services will be held. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Wilson, Deborah (Hughett)
Debra Hughett Wilson passed away peacefully on November 7, 2022, at the age of 74, surrounded by her children. Debra was born in 1948 in Morristown, Tennessee to Harvey and Nellie (nee Berry) Hughett. Debra was continually generous and humble, with a quick sarcastic wit and amazing sense of humor. She weathered devastating challenges throughout her life: abuse, loss, duplicity and loneliness, but displayed a resilient fortitude and determination to keep those she loved close, safe and happy. She had the purest, biggest heart, showing selfless compassion and love to everyone around her with patience and forgiveness. In earlier years, she enjoyed writing poetry and stories, a talent which later graced birthday and Christmas cards for children and grandchildren. Facing life as a single parent for much of her children's youth, she worked tirelessly at demanding jobs and at home to provide for them materially and emotionally. All the while, she found ways to keep life fun and extraordinary with games, drives through the canyon, camping, rock hounding, hot springs, fairs and treasure hunts. One of her greatest joys was collecting antiques, curios, toys, jewelry and gadgets, and spoiling her family and friends with thoughtful, unique gifts. For most of the last twenty years, when she might have retired, she chose instead to provide in-home care and companionship to her aging mother. Everyone who had the opportunity to meet her, loved her, and we will, all of us, miss her. She will always be our hero. Debra leaves behind her husband George, children Conni (Ben) Lewis, Camille (Kyle) Singh-Johnson and Will (Sophia) Wilson, six grandchildren, sister Kathey (Bill) Boswell and brother Harvey (Cheryl) Hughett. She is preceded in death by her parents and by her brother John (Judy) Hughett. Memorial services will be held at 11am, Saturday, November 19, at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E Center Street, Logan, UT. All who knew and loved Debra are invited to attend. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.allenmortuaries.com.
Kofoed, James W.
James Wick Kofoed, 68, of Hyde Park, passed away on November 10, 2022 in the Logan Regional Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov 19th at 1:30 pm in the Nelson Funeral Home in Logan. There will be a visitation from 12:00 - 1:15 pm. www.allenmortuaries.com.
