Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
ESU women's basketball rolls in win over Henderson State
The Emporia State women's basketball team defeated Henderson State, 79-51, on Saturday in Searcy, Ark. After a miss from each team to open the game, Tre'Zure Jobe recorded her first of four steals in the game before hitting a mid-range jump shot to put Emporia State ahead 2-0. Following a Sydney Tinner basket to tie the score 8-8 with six minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Reddies put together a 7-1 scoring run to lead the Lady Hornets 15-9. Over the final three minutes of the quarter, the Lady Hornets rattled off an 8-0 scoring run thanks to a pair of baskets from both Katie Horyna and Victoria Price as they led 17-15 after one quarter.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State soccer shuts out top-seeded Central Missouri in NCAA Tournament
The Emporia State soccer team will head to its first regional final after defeating top-seeded Central Missouri, 1-0, in the second round on Sunday in Warrensburg, Mo. The only goal of the game came from Hannah Woolery, who scored in the 72nd minute. Emporia State earned a throw-in deep in the Jennies half of the pitch which fell to Angela Palmer in the box, who played a left-footed cross in front of the Jennies goalkeeper that found the head of Woolery and slotted the ball into the top-left corner of the goal to give the Hornets the lead.
Washburn football wins regular season finale
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNT) – After a disappointing loss to No. 5 Pittsburg State at home, Washburn football traveled to Missouri Southern Saturday to try to end the regular season on a positive note. The Ichabods took care of business, defeating the Lions 37-20. Washburn’s defense was the star of the show to start the game. […]
UPDATE: 🎥 Manhattan Eagles win State Championship game
UPDATE: Manhattan Eagles win, final score 38-8. UPDATE: As of 2:55 pm, the Manhattan Eagles lead 30-0 against the Cornerstone Saints. Here are a couple video highlights from the game submitted to Little Apple Post by a fan. Video highlight of pass from Ethan Goff to Grant Amerin. In the...
K-State football moves up in newest AP Poll
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After K-State football dominated in a 31-3 win against Baylor, the Wildcats have moved up four spots on the newest AP Poll. KSU now sits at No. 19 in the poll, a step up from last week’s ranking. Last week, K-State dropped ten spots to No. 23 following its loss to Texas. […]
Emporia gazette.com
Mighty Spartans youth football program has successful first season
The Emporia 10U Mighty Spartans team completed its inaugural season at the end of October. The team is part of a league that is run by the Sports Zone in Topeka and competes against teams from Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City, and the Kansas City metro area. The Mighty Spartans went 7-0 during the regular season and hosted a bowl game in Emporia against the Olathe Elevate, which they lost by one score.
Report: Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez out multiple weeks, Kobe Savage likely done for year
After Adrian Martinez left Saturday night's game at Baylor with an apparent lower leg injury, sources have said the Kansas State quarterback is likely to be sidelined for multiple weeks. The potential exists Martinez will be out the next two weeks through the end of the regular season. Sources have...
Emporia gazette.com
Louis John Heins
Louis John Heins, Jr., 68, of Emporia, Kansas died Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at his home. John was born August 26, 1954 in Emporia the son of Louis John and Esther (Wombolt) Heins. He was a farm hand for Hodges Farms & Dredging. On May 22, 1999 John married Darby...
Emporia gazette.com
Linda C. Fritz
Linda C. Fritz, 69, of Emporia, Kansas died Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Flint Hills Care Center in Emporia. Linda was born December 5, 1952 in Emporia the daughter of Ellis and Grace (Scoggins) Smith. She worked for Greyhound Bus Line and had been retired for 30 years. Linda...
Emporia gazette.com
Twila Maxine Buckridge Smith
Twila Maxine Buckridge Smith took her final journey home to be with her Lord on November 10, 2022. Twila Buckridge Smith was born June 20, 1937, to James Henry Buckridge and Mildred Martha Chadd Buckridge. She is a graduate of Emporia High School and Flint Hills Technical College. She worked...
Emporia gazette.com
Nine local organizations prepare for first Emporia Area Match Day
Emporia Area Match Day is back Monday for its ninth year — with nine new organizations joining the day of giving. Emporia First Friday Art Walk is new on the list this year, raising funds for an Art Walk print and frame shop.
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Grain trurns to gold on Emporia Match Day
The donations are flowing on Emporia Match Day. Not all of them might be money. “Before Match Day, we had some people donate grain,” said Becky Nurnberg, Emporia Community Foundation Executive Director.
KSNT
Much of Northeast Kansas under a Winter Weather Advisory as first snowfall event moves in
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – 7:00 P.M. Monday – 6:00 A.M. Tuesday – Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties. Precipitation chances move into northeast Kansas as early as this morning, especially in our northwestern counties. However, it appears...
Emporia gazette.com
Two reported hurt in West 12th Avenue crash
Two injuries are reported after a crash Monday morning near the Emporia State University campus. First responders were called to the 1400 block of West 12th Avenue around 8:40 a.m. That location is between entrances to the ESU campus. The injuries do not appear to be serious at this point....
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia police officers complete state training
Two Emporia police officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center Friday. Randall Crump Jr. and Alexander Weaver were part of the 301st Basic Training Class in Reno County, which lasted 14 weeks. Weaver received a special fitness award for running and walking more than 231 miles during the...
KVOE
WEATHER: Winter weather advisory issued for Chase County on Monday
The chance of light accumulating snowfall west and southwest of Emporia on Monday has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory. The advisory is for Chase County from 9 am to 6 pm Monday. Up to two inches of snow is expected. Snow is expected to...
Emporia gazette.com
Murder cases from 80s to be reviewed at ESU
A longtime Kansas Bureau of Investigation agent will present the second of a two-part program on “The Sinister Minister” in Emporia Monday night. David Klamm is now an instructor at Wichita State University. He began his law enforcement career in Geary County.
Emporia gazette.com
Fourth annual Home of the Brave celebration brings reenactments to Bushong
BUSHONG — History is being kept alive in north Lyon County, one World War II reenactment at a time. Reenactors with the 101st Airborne Dog Company assembled in Bushong Saturday in freezing conditions to reenact a mock battle of U.S. troops attacking German and French soldiers for the 4th Annual Home of the Brave event benefiting the North Lyon County Veterans Memorial Project.
5 people injured in Butler County crash
Five people were injured in a Butler County crash Sunday afternoon.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Match Day - Give to help Food for Students
Match Day 2022 is Today and Food For Students needs your donations. From $1 to $1000, ALL donations are matched on Match Day which is BIG NEWS for FFS, because that means your donation goes TWICE as far!!. Since each bag costs approximately $10, on Match Day a $50 donation...
Comments / 0