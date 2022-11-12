ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBBJ

Pet of the Week: Tucker

This week’s adorable Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Tucker!. Tucker is a sweet distinguished Beagle boy, who is around 7 to 8-years-old. Tucker enjoys snacking on the couch and like all of us, hates dieting. He enjoys walks with his foster Mom and enjoys playtime...
Sachin

A cute video of a pet dog meeting a newborn baby.

The screenshot is taken from a video posted on Instagram by @hdbrosriley. The love between a human and a dog is something different. The bond that these two different species share is what can be deemed as one of the purest forms of love.
WOMI Owensboro

Handsome German Shepherd Mix is FREE to Adopt from Southern Indiana Shelter

This handsome fella is our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. He is available for adoption (for FREE) at It Takes a Village in Evansville. TOBY is a 2-year-old German Shephard Mix who plays well with other doggies, but not so much with cats. TOBY is also not a fan of small children. Our friends at ITV tell us that TOBY loves to go on car rides, making him a perfect co-pilot for your next road trip.
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Frederick News-Post

Featured pets — Nov. 5

AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Baby Ruth, a German Shepherd mix, and Deedee, a female cat. If Baby Ruth could talk, we are sure she would have a story to tell. She was adopted from FCAC in the spring of 2019 and returned as a stray in mid-October. Her owner was contacted, and we were told someone would be in to pick her up; however, no one ever stopped by. Baby Ruth has adjusted well to shelter life and is friendly with everyone she meets. She will make a great companion and we hope her next home is her last.
Seniors Guide

‘My Sweet Cat Has Become Aggressive!”

When a calm adult cat suddenly becomes an aggressive cat, that’s a problem! Pet expert Cathy M. Rosenthal addresses just such a problem in this installation of “My Pet World.”. Dear Cathy,. Cathy M. Rosenthal. Cathy M. Rosenthal is a longtime animal advocate, author, columnist and pet expert...
Insider

The 6 best cat dewormers in 2022

If your cat or kitten has tapeworm, roundworm, or hookworm, they'll need a dewormer. With advice from vets, we chose the best dewormers to eliminate parasites.
pethelpful.com

Border Collie Reopening Window to Be Neighborhood Watch Dog Deserves an Award

There’s no doubt about it that dogs are very curious animals. They always want to know what you’re doing, where a noise is coming from or what a certain smell is. So once they master everything in the house, they move their focus to the outside. At least that’s how it is for this Border Collie.
pethelpful.com

Pit Bull Lounges With the Cats on the Cat Tree Like It's NBD

Here we go again with animals and their "if I fits, I sits" mentality. Luna, this big beautiful Pit Bull, decided her cat housemates don't deserve the comfiest spot in the house and has claimed the highest perch as her own. The only question is, how exactly did she get up there?
katzenworld.co.uk

Cats in Need of Fur-ever Homes as Charity is Bursting at the Seams

Cats Protection appeals for homes for some if its longer stay cats so it can help more felines in need. Players of People’s Postcode Lottery help fund care of cats awaiting adoption as waiting lists for cats coming in to care soar. Two of Cats Protection’s adoption centres are...
pethelpful.com

Couple's Story of Rescuing Senior German Shepherd Makes Us So Happy

There are many dogs available for adoption across the United States. Because of this plethora of dogs without homes, it can be difficult for some dogs to find people interested in adopting them, such as disabled dogs or elderly dogs, because their care can be expensive and complex. One couple decided to take on one of the more challenging dogs in this wonderful story.

