Bellbrook holds signing event
Four Bellbrook senior athletes participated in a letter of intent signing ceremony on Wednesday in (L-R) Bennett LaPalm, McKenna Melton, Teagan Melton, and Alanna Vavao. LaPalm will play baseball at the University of Dayton, the Meltons signed with Marshall University for volleyball, and Vavao committed to the University of New Haven for volleyball.
Walters signs with Marshall
Fairborn senior Bailee Walters signed her letter of intent on Wednesday to play softball at Marshall University next year. During her junior season in the spring, Walters batted .581 and hit four home runs and 18 doubles to go with a team-high 36 RBI.
