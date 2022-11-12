ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

CDC Map: Majority of Virginia remains low; 18 localities rank medium

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 2 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. — The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, according to updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, 18 localities in the Commonwealth rank as medium.

The update comes as Virginia's 7-day positivity rate dropped to 7.7%, new cases were down 5% last week and 73.1% of Virginia's population is fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The 7-day moving average for COVID cases in the U.S. increased 4.7% as of Nov. 2 and 85% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, Nov. 10 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

IN-DEPTH: 7-day positivity rate is 7.7%; new cases down 5% last week

CDC
COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Nov. 10, 2022.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

Three localities in Virginia rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That is up from no localities that ranked as high last week.

Eighteen localities — none in Central Virginia — rank as medium. Twenty localities that ranked as medium last week.

The remaining 112 localities in the Commonwealth rank as low. That is down from the 113 localities that ranked as low last week.

CDC
COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Nov. 10, 2022.

High Community Level

  • Wear a mask indoors in public
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
  • 3 Virginia localities this week; up from 0 localities last week

Dickenson (ranked low last week)
Norton (ranked low last week)
Smyth (ranked low last week)

CDC
COVID-19 Community Transmission Levels calculated on Nov. 10, 2022.

Medium Community Level

  • If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • 18 Virginia localities this week; down from 20 last week

Augusta (ranked low last week)
Bland (no change from last week)
Bristol (ranked low last week)
Buena Vista (ranked low last week)
Galax (no change from last week)
Henry (ranked low last week)
Highland (ranked low last week)
Lee (ranked low last week)
Lexington (ranked low last week)
Martinsville (no change from last week)
Pulaski (no change from last week)
Rockbridge (ranked low last week)
Russell (ranked low last week)
Scott (no change from last week)
Staunton (ranked low last week)
Washington (ranked low last week)
Waynesboro (ranked low last week)
Wise (no change from last week)

CDC
COVID-19 Community Transmission Levels calculated on Nov. 10, 2022.

Low Community Level

  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • 112 Virginia localities this week; down from 113 last week

Accomack (no change from last week)
Albemarle (no change from last week)
Alexandria (no change from last week)
Alleghany (no change from last week)
Amelia (no change from last week)
Amherst (no change from last week)
Appomattox (no change from last week)
Arlington (no change from last week)
Bath (no change from last week)
Bedford (no change from last week)
Botetourt (no change from last week)
Brunswick (ranked medium last week)
Buchanan (no change from last week)
Buckingham (no change from last week)
Campbell (no change from last week)
Caroline (no change from last week)
Carroll (no change from last week)
Charles City (no change from last week)
Charlotte (no change from last week)
Charlottesville (no change from last week)
Chesapeake (no change from last week)
Chesterfield (no change from last week)
Clarke (no change from last week)
Colonial Heights (no change from last week)
Covington (no change from last week)
Craig (no change from last week)
Culpeper (no change from last week)
Cumberland (no change from last week)
Danville (no change from last week)
Dinwiddie (ranked medium last week)
Emporia (ranked medium last week)
Essex (no change from last week)
Fairfax City (no change from last week)
Fairfax County (no change from last week)
Falls Church (no change from last week)
Fauquier (no change from last week)
Floyd (no change from last week)
Fluvanna (no change from last week)
Franklin City (no change from last week)
Franklin County (no change from last week)
Frederick (no change from last week)
Fredericksburg (no change from last week)
Giles (no change from last week)
Gloucester (no change from last week)
Goochland (no change from last week)
Grayson (no change from last week)
Greene (no change from last week)
Greensville (ranked medium last week)
Halifax (ranked medium last week)
Hampton (no change from last week)
Hanover (no change from last week)
Harrisonburg (no change from last week)
Henrico (no change from last week)
Hopewell (ranked medium last week)
Isle of Wight (no change from last week)
James City (no change from last week)
King and Queen (no change from last week)
King George (no change from last week)
King William (no change from last week)
Lancaster (no change from last week)
Loudoun (no change from last week)
Louisa (no change from last week)
Lunenburg (ranked medium last week)
Lynchburg (no change from last week)
Madison (no change from last week)
Manassas (no change from last week)
Manassas Park (no change from last week)
Mathews (no change from last week)
Mecklenburg  (ranked medium last week)
Middlesex (no change from last week)
Montgomery (ranked medium last week)
Nelson (no change from last week)
New Kent (no change from last week)
Newport News (no change from last week)
Norfolk (no change from last week)
Northampton (no change from last week)
Northumberland (no change from last week)
Nottoway (no change from last week)
Orange (no change from last week)
Page (no change from last week)
Patrick (no change from last week)
Petersburg (ranked medium last week)
Pittsylvania (no change from last week)
Poquoson (no change from last week)
Portsmouth (no change from last week)
Powhatan (no change from last week)
Prince Edward (no change from last week)
Prince George (ranked medium last week)
Prince William (no change from last week)
Radford (no change from last week)
Rappahannock (no change from last week)
Richmond City (no change from last week)
Richmond County (no change from last week)
Roanoke City (no change from last week)
Roanoke County (no change from last week)
Rockingham (no change from last week)
Salem (no change from last week)
Shenandoah (no change from last week)
Southampton (no change from last week)
Spotsylvania (no change from last week)
Stafford (no change from last week)
Suffolk (no change from last week)
Surry (ranked medium last week)
Sussex (ranked medium last week)
Tazewell (no change from last week)
Virginia Beach (no change from last week)
Warren (no change from last week)
Westmoreland (no change from last week)
Williamsburg (no change from last week)
Winchester (no change from last week)
Wythe (ranked medium last week)
York (no change from last week)

    Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

    Appomattox Low
    Arlington Low
    Augusta Medium

    Bath Low
    Bedford Low
    Bland Medium
    Botetourt Low
    Bristol Medium
    Brunswick Low
    Buchanan Low
    Buckingham Low
    Buena Vista Medium

    Campbell Low
    Caroline Low
    Carroll Low
    Charles City Low
    Charlotte Low
    Charlottesville Low
    Chesapeake Low
    Chesterfield Low
    Clarke Low
    Colonial Heights Low
    Covington Low
    Craig Low
    Culpeper Low
    Cumberland Low

    Danville Low
    Dickenson High
    Dinwiddie Low

    Emporia Low
    Essex Low

    Fairfax City Low
    Fairfax County Low
    Falls Church Low
    Fauquier Low
    Floyd Low
    Fluvanna Low
    Franklin City Low
    Franklin County Low
    Frederick Low
    Fredericksburg Low

    Galax Medium
    Giles Low
    Gloucester Low
    Goochland Low
    Grayson Low
    Greene Low
    Greensville Low

    Halifax Low
    Hampton Low
    Hanover Low
    Harrisonburg Low
    Henrico Low
    Henry Medium
    Highland Medium
    Hopewell Low

    Isle of Wight Low

    James City Low

    King and Queen Low
    King George Low
    King William Low

    Lancaster Low
    Lee Medium
    Lexington Medium
    Loudoun Low
    Louisa Low
    Lunenburg Low
    Lynchburg Low

    Madison Low
    Manassas Low
    Manassas Park Low
    Martinsville Medium
    Mathews Low
    Mecklenburg Low
    Middlesex Low
    Montgomery Low

    Nelson Low
    New Kent Low
    Newport News Low
    Norfolk Low
    Northampton Low
    Northumberland Low
    Norton High
    Nottoway Low

    Orange Low

    Page Low
    Patrick Low
    Petersburg Low
    Pittsylvania Low
    Poquoson Low
    Portsmouth Low
    Powhatan Low
    Prince Edward Low
    Prince George Low
    Prince William Low
    Pulaski Medium

    Radford Low
    Rappahannock Low
    Richmond City Low
    Richmond County Low
    Roanoke City Low
    Roanoke County Low
    Rockbridge Medium
    Rockingham Low
    Russell Medium

    Salem Low
    Scott Medium
    Shenandoah Low
    Smyth High
    Southampton Low
    Spotsylvania Low
    Stafford Low
    Staunton Medium
    Suffolk Low
    Surry Low
    Sussex Low

    Tazewell Low

    Virginia Beach Low

    Warren Low
    Washington Medium
    Waynesboro Medium
    Westmoreland Low
    Williamsburg Low
    Winchester Low
    Wise Medium
    Wythe Low

    York Low

    Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

    Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

