ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 7

Guest
2d ago

It needs to stay at 12 years, the new law will allow City officials to seek other position in government to get to 12+ years. If city officials can't win re election or move on to another position then it on them, no pension. We have alot jobs that dont offer pension and one that do, a person have to work 25+ years. We all know that Scott will sign into law, all are curupt

Reply(1)
4
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAL Radio

Mayor Scott responds to criticism of squeegee workers plan

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is hitting back against criticism of his squeegee collaborative plan unveiled last week. Part of the plan calls for paying squeegee workers up to $250 a month for a year not to engage in the practice. In order to receive the money, workers must enroll in...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police will be back under local control in the new year

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Tuesday a majority of voters approved the ballot measure to bring the Baltimore Police Department back under local control. For more than a century the department has functioned as a state agency leaving Baltimore City without the authority to fully regulate the department. "This is something...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Black Girls Vote keeping voters informed year-round

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Although elections are over, we are still waiting for the House of Representatives to be called. Even here at home, the votes for Anne Arundel County Executive are still being counted. One grassroots organization is making sure Baltimore residents are informed voters year-round. Chief of Staff...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pay Minors and Limit Them From Squeegeeing in Popular Intersections

Mayor Brandon Scott defends his squeegee collaborative as critics point to the message it sends to Baltimore's youth. His 27 page plan breaks down his reasoning to pay the minors and limit them from squeegeeing from certain popular intersections. Joining FOX45 Morning News is Political Commentator Armstrong Williams. "It all...
BALTIMORE, MD
Post Register

An unprecedented lawsuit is moving forward; school corruption will finally be revealed

The following is an editorial by Armstrong Williams. An unprecedented lawsuit is moving forward and school administrative corruption will finally be revealed. Education is the most priceless gift that we can give our children. It is more precious than any material gift or benefit they might receive. There is not a home, expensive automobile, or extravagant trip that could ever replace and deliver what an education can. An education provides opportunity to achieve greatness, power, and luxury and it gives its holder the ability to do and succeed in whatever they desire.
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegeeing stems from redlining | Mayor Scott's released plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF)- Criticism has sparked over Mayor Brandon Scott’s Squeegee Collaborative Plan, not only over the 5 million allotted in funding but also over whether the plan will succeed. Sean Kennedy, with the Maryland Public Policy Institute, stated this plan will not work. He said it is only shifting...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

One Book Baltimore promoting change in our communities

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Now in its 5th year, "One Book Baltimore" continues to connect Baltimore City Public School students and their community members through literature. Programs and discussions will span across the city to spark conversations about how to promote change in our communities. Program partners, President and CEO...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore business owners react to Mayor Scott's squeegee collaborative plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At the forefront of those eagerly awaiting solutions to the city’s squeegee situation are Baltimore business owners. On top of recovering from a pandemic, soaring inflation, and a rise in crime; many say the city’s squeegee situation has been bad for business. So, when the Mayor’s squeegee collaborative announced a slew of newfound solutions, at first, they were optimistic.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Politics: Winners, losers & power shifts in the '22 midterm elections

It’s Midday on Politics. Tom's first guest today is Heather Mizeur. She is a former delegate from Montgomery County in the Maryland General Assembly. For the past several years, she and her wife have lived on a farm near Chestertown. In 2014, she ran for governor, losing to Anthony Brown in the Democratic primary. And this year, she ran for the US Congress in the first district, against the incumbent Republican Rep. Andy Harris. Harris prevailed in that race, as he has on 6 previous occasions.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore unveils plan for controversial squeegee workers

Baltimore City officials announced a multi-tiered plan on Thursday aimed at addressing ongoing issues with squeegee workers in the city, ones that have involved the shooting death of one motorist and the attempted murder of two squeegee workers. The plan includes the enforcement of anti-panhandling ordinances in several designated high-traffic...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Baltimore City Council Members Concerned Over Johns Hopkins Police Force

(Baltimore, MD) -- Members of the Baltimore City Council say they're concerned with the planned creation of a police force at Johns Hopkins University. At a virtual town hall meeting last night to discuss a memorandum of understanding with Baltimore Police, council members said they were concerned that there's not enough transparency in the process.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Attorney General Frosh announces over $60 million in 2022 payments from opioid settlements

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh has announced that all counties and municipalities participating in settlements with the former opioids manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson, and opioid distributors, McKesson, Cardinal Health, and Amerisource Bergen will begin receiving their first payments in the coming weeks. Under the settlement agreements and...
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis

Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

SWAT, Crisis negotiators at incident in northeast Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say their SWAT team and crisis negotiators are at the scene of an incident in northeast Baltimore. The incident has led to the closing of several roads; Sinclair Lane at Chesterfield, Eastmont, Coleman & Erdman Avenues. Two schools are closed because of the...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy