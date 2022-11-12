Penn State football rose three spots to No. 11 in the latest AP Poll on Sunday following a 30-0 victory over Maryland that improved the Nittany Lions’ record to 8-2 on the year. Penn State travels next to face Rutgers on the road before closing out the regular season against Michigan State at Beaver Stadium. The Rutgers game is set to kick at 3:30 while kick time for the Michigan State game has yet to be announced.

