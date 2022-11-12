ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State Sinks Maryland 30-0

No. 14 Penn State football (8-2, Big Ten 5-2) shut out Maryland (6-4, Big Ten 3-4) on Saturday as heavy rain swamped Beaver Stadium. Although the offense had a strong outing, Penn State’s defense did not allow Maryland any breathing room. In the first half, the Terrapins eked out just 27 yards of total offense compared to the Nittany Lions’ 27 points. For the game, Penn State outgained Maryland 413 to 134.
Penn State Football’s Continues To Rise In AP Top 25

Penn State football rose three spots to No. 11 in the latest AP Poll on Sunday following a 30-0 victory over Maryland that improved the Nittany Lions’ record to 8-2 on the year. Penn State travels next to face Rutgers on the road before closing out the regular season against Michigan State at Beaver Stadium. The Rutgers game is set to kick at 3:30 while kick time for the Michigan State game has yet to be announced.
Penn State Football: Franklin, Clifford Talk Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty

Late in the first half of Penn State’s 30-0 shutout victory over Maryland coach James Franklin was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by the officials. The call backed Penn State up 15 yards and give the Nittany Lions a long 2nd-and-25 which effectively killed a promising scoring drive. A 50-yard field goal by Jake Pinegar would save the day in part, giving the Nittany Lions three more points to extend a 21-0 lead to 24-0.
Lane Closure in Place After Wall Collapse in Bellefonte

South Water Street in Bellefonte is reduced to one-way traffic between Mill and West High streets after a partial wall collapse on Saturday. Traffic leaving Bellefonte toward State College is traveling on the one open lane on South Water Street. Inbound traffic toward Bellefonte is being directed onto Stoney Batter.
Philipsburg Man Killed in Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash

A 56-year-old man died after being struck by a driver Friday evening on Port Matilda Highway near Cold Stream Dam in Philipsburg. Joseph W. Mayes, of Philipsburg, stepped into the eastbound lane of the road at about 6:50 p.m. and was hit by the driver of 2017 Ford Escape traveling eastbound, state police at Rockview wrote in a crash report.
1 Dead After Tractor-Trailer Crash on I-80 in Centre County

A California man died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 80 in Centre County, according to state police at Rockview. Kulwant Singh, 48, of Pico Rivera, California, was a passenger in a 2016 Freightliner when the driver lost control of the tractor-trailer at about 3 p.m. while traveling in the right eastbound lane at mile marker 147.6 in Snow Shoe Township.
