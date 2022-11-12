Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
State College
Penn State Women’s Soccer Dominates Quinnipiac with 4-1 Win in First Round of NCAA Tournament
No. 2-seed Penn State women’s soccer (14-4-3, 5-3-2 Big Ten) took a 4-1 win over Quinnipiac (15-3-1, 9-1 MAAC) Sunday afternoon at Jeffrey Field in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Kate Wiesner’s goal in the first half set the stage for the action-packed match against the Bobcats....
State College
Penn State Field Hockey Advances to NCAA Tournament Semifinal with 1-0 Win over Albany
No. 6 Penn State field hockey advanced to the NCAA Tournament semifinals for the first time in 15 years after a 1-0 win against No. 16 Albany on Sunday afternoon. After defeating No. 12 Louisville on Friday, the Nittany Lions had another rematch with Albany, who they defeated earlier this season 6-2.
State College
Penn State Football: Rutgers Kick Time Set, Will Air on Big Ten Network
Kickoff time and TV arrangements are set for Penn State football’s road game at Rutgers this upcoming weekend. The Nittany Lions and Scarlet Knights will kick at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday with the game airing on the Big Ten Network. Kick time and broadcast responsibilities were announced Sunday morning.
State College
Penn State Sinks Maryland 30-0
No. 14 Penn State football (8-2, Big Ten 5-2) shut out Maryland (6-4, Big Ten 3-4) on Saturday as heavy rain swamped Beaver Stadium. Although the offense had a strong outing, Penn State’s defense did not allow Maryland any breathing room. In the first half, the Terrapins eked out just 27 yards of total offense compared to the Nittany Lions’ 27 points. For the game, Penn State outgained Maryland 413 to 134.
State College
Penn State Football’s Continues To Rise In AP Top 25
Penn State football rose three spots to No. 11 in the latest AP Poll on Sunday following a 30-0 victory over Maryland that improved the Nittany Lions’ record to 8-2 on the year. Penn State travels next to face Rutgers on the road before closing out the regular season against Michigan State at Beaver Stadium. The Rutgers game is set to kick at 3:30 while kick time for the Michigan State game has yet to be announced.
State College
Penn State Football: Franklin, Clifford Talk Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty
Late in the first half of Penn State’s 30-0 shutout victory over Maryland coach James Franklin was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by the officials. The call backed Penn State up 15 yards and give the Nittany Lions a long 2nd-and-25 which effectively killed a promising scoring drive. A 50-yard field goal by Jake Pinegar would save the day in part, giving the Nittany Lions three more points to extend a 21-0 lead to 24-0.
State College
Freshman Backs Give Penn State Football a Rush, as Singleton Eyes the 1,000-Yard Club
Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. On Saturday, in Penn State’s 30-0 win over a totally outmanned Maryland in a soggy Beaver Stadium, it was Singleton who was No. 1. More accurately, it was Singleton fourth-and-1. Twice. In the first half, with the outcome of the blowout still in doubt...
State College
Lane Closure in Place After Wall Collapse in Bellefonte
South Water Street in Bellefonte is reduced to one-way traffic between Mill and West High streets after a partial wall collapse on Saturday. Traffic leaving Bellefonte toward State College is traveling on the one open lane on South Water Street. Inbound traffic toward Bellefonte is being directed onto Stoney Batter.
State College
Philipsburg Man Killed in Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash
A 56-year-old man died after being struck by a driver Friday evening on Port Matilda Highway near Cold Stream Dam in Philipsburg. Joseph W. Mayes, of Philipsburg, stepped into the eastbound lane of the road at about 6:50 p.m. and was hit by the driver of 2017 Ford Escape traveling eastbound, state police at Rockview wrote in a crash report.
State College
1 Dead After Tractor-Trailer Crash on I-80 in Centre County
A California man died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 80 in Centre County, according to state police at Rockview. Kulwant Singh, 48, of Pico Rivera, California, was a passenger in a 2016 Freightliner when the driver lost control of the tractor-trailer at about 3 p.m. while traveling in the right eastbound lane at mile marker 147.6 in Snow Shoe Township.
Comments / 0