Fox 59
Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominee: Cathedral's Danny O'Neil & David Ayers
Cathedral's Danny O'Neil evades the Brownsburg rush and fires deep down field where David Ayers is waiting in the end zone for the Irish touchdown in their Regional win over the Bulldogs. Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominee: …. Cathedral's Danny O'Neil evades the Brownsburg rush and fires...
Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set, and the highly anticipated season begins on Nov. 7. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: 2024 center Somto Cyril currently on an official visit at Indiana
Class of 2024 center Somtochukwu “Somto” Cyril is currently on an official visit to IU in Bloomington. He posted photos of the visit on his Instagram page. Indiana started getting involved with Cyril over the last couple months and offered him recently. From Nigeria, Cyril plays for the...
Fox 59
Michael Van Schoik learns stunts and acrobatics at NinjaCon ahead of big competition
Dozens of children will gather at a gymnasium in Westfield for a real-life Ninja competition. Michael Van Schoik learns stunts and acrobatics at …. Dozens of children will gather at a gymnasium in Westfield for a real-life Ninja competition. Giving Garden. Excessive force trial begins for IMPD officers. A jury...
WISH-TV
Franklin, Martinsville schools in final battle for 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – All season, schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the two finalists were announced Friday night on “The Zone.”
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: First Friends Church
Without action, Marion could lose a significant landmark designed by Samuel Plato, one of the early twentieth century’s most prominent Black architects. In this week’s Endangered INdiana, see what is being done to save First Friends Church.
thedailyhoosier.com
Hood-Schifino is impacting games for IU even when his shot is off
Jalen Hood-Schifino has made a strong impression through his first two college games. And he’s still just scratching the surface of his potential. The freshman has yet to have a big scoring game in the regular season. He just wasn’t firing a lot of shots against Morehead State on Monday, and he had a tough shooting game against Bethune-Cookman. Hood-Schifino went 2 for 8 from the field Thursday, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range. He did go 4 for 5 at the free-throw line, helping him get to eight points.
Fox 59
Indiana winter weather photo submissions
CENTRAL INDIANA — With most of Indianapolis and central Indiana projected to see winter weather this weekend, many Hoosiers have begun snow and ice prep. While our meteorologists are predicting the first real snow of the year this weekend, we are looking to see what our viewers are experiencing.
Indiana Daily Student
More than 500 without power on northeast side of Bloomington
A power outage occurred at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, causing 567 Duke Energy customers to lose power, according to Duke’s Outage Map. The power outage is affecting people in the northeast part of Bloomington along State Road 45 and the surrounding area, according to the map. According to Duke Energy,...
Current Publishing
Local Realtor to highlight Carmel in ‘The American Dream’ television show
Carmel will soon be featured on a television show that highlights neighborhoods across the nation through the eyes of top local real estate agents. Karen Tanner, a Carmel resident and owner of Karen Tanner Real Estate Group, will host the Carmel segment of the program “The American Dream,” called “Selling Carmel.” She and a handful of other local real estate professionals were approached by The American Dream Network about the opportunity.
Fox 59
Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana
The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
cbs4indy.com
Indy Snow Force on standby as Hoosiers see three seasons in three days
INDIANAPOLIS — Snow plows are on standby in Indianapolis as white flakes are expected Saturday morning. It’s a part of a drastic change in temperatures in a 48-hour span. “Yesterday I’m on my deck in a hammock and this morning I’m bundled up for a walk,” said David Dreith, who was out for a walk on the Monon. ”It’s like the bottom fell out of the thermometer on this one.”
WTHR
LIST: Winter events, holiday activities in central Indiana that you don't want to miss
Make the most of the winter season by trying out some of the best cold-weather activities central Indiana has to offer. If you needed a sign — or maybe a gentle nudge — to season the day this winter, this is it. The holiday season has finally arrived!...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indianapolis gets record-breaking snow
INDIANAPOLIS — A quick-moving storm system brought accumulating snow across central Indiana on Saturday. Many areas picked up at least 1-2 inches of snow, with higher amounts being around three inches. One of the highest amounts of snow reported was 3.1 inches in Speedway. Locally, the next highest amount...
Early morning I-465 claims life of Brownsburg man
A Brownsburg man has died following an early morning crash on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis, according to ISP.
Fox 59
Indiana braces for its coldest week of the season
INDIANAPOLIS – After enjoying unusually mild weather through the first half of the month, Indiana will prepare for a plunge into mid-January levels of cold this upcoming week. Our warmest day may barely reach 40. Back to back days were in the 30s this weekend and included 2-3″ of...
Fox 59
IN Focus Podcast: Panelists discuss midterm results, this week’s top stories
INDIANAPOLIS – What do our panelists think after a busy week full of midterm election results? When all is said and done, how do they think business will be done going forward? What are their reactions to the many statewide races in Indiana?. In the video above, Jennifer Wagner...
Southside Times
Southside high schools place in annual state finals marching band competition
The 49th Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) State Finals for High School Marching Bands were held Saturday, Nov. 5, in Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. Center Grove High School placed 10th in the Class A category, while Greenwood Community High School placed fourth in Class B. ISSMA is proud to...
cbs4indy.com
More snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
cbs4indy.com
3 years since record snowfall for this date across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – It has been three years since we picked up enough snowfall to break previous records for this date. It wasn’t a lot of snow, but enough to break records. Record high temperature: 76° (1927) Record low temperature: 18° (1995) Record rainfall: 1.63” (1879)
