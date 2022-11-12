ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Palestine, IN

Inside Indiana Business

Endangered INdiana: First Friends Church

Without action, Marion could lose a significant landmark designed by Samuel Plato, one of the early twentieth century’s most prominent Black architects. In this week’s Endangered INdiana, see what is being done to save First Friends Church.
MARION, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Hood-Schifino is impacting games for IU even when his shot is off

Jalen Hood-Schifino has made a strong impression through his first two college games. And he’s still just scratching the surface of his potential. The freshman has yet to have a big scoring game in the regular season. He just wasn’t firing a lot of shots against Morehead State on Monday, and he had a tough shooting game against Bethune-Cookman. Hood-Schifino went 2 for 8 from the field Thursday, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range. He did go 4 for 5 at the free-throw line, helping him get to eight points.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Indiana winter weather photo submissions

CENTRAL INDIANA — With most of Indianapolis and central Indiana projected to see winter weather this weekend, many Hoosiers have begun snow and ice prep. While our meteorologists are predicting the first real snow of the year this weekend, we are looking to see what our viewers are experiencing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

More than 500 without power on northeast side of Bloomington

A power outage occurred at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, causing 567 Duke Energy customers to lose power, according to Duke’s Outage Map. The power outage is affecting people in the northeast part of Bloomington along State Road 45 and the surrounding area, according to the map. According to Duke Energy,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Current Publishing

Local Realtor to highlight Carmel in ‘The American Dream’ television show

Carmel will soon be featured on a television show that highlights neighborhoods across the nation through the eyes of top local real estate agents. Karen Tanner, a Carmel resident and owner of Karen Tanner Real Estate Group, will host the Carmel segment of the program “The American Dream,” called “Selling Carmel.” She and a handful of other local real estate professionals were approached by The American Dream Network about the opportunity.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana

The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy Snow Force on standby as Hoosiers see three seasons in three days

INDIANAPOLIS — Snow plows are on standby in Indianapolis as white flakes are expected Saturday morning. It’s a part of a drastic change in temperatures in a 48-hour span. “Yesterday I’m on my deck in a hammock and this morning I’m bundled up for a walk,” said David Dreith, who was out for a walk on the Monon. ”It’s like the bottom fell out of the thermometer on this one.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indiana braces for its coldest week of the season

INDIANAPOLIS – After enjoying unusually mild weather through the first half of the month, Indiana will prepare for a plunge into mid-January levels of cold this upcoming week. Our warmest day may barely reach 40. Back to back days were in the 30s this weekend and included 2-3″ of...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

More snow on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

3 years since record snowfall for this date across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – It has been three years since we picked up enough snowfall to break previous records for this date. It wasn’t a lot of snow, but enough to break records. Record high temperature: 76° (1927) Record low temperature: 18° (1995) Record rainfall: 1.63” (1879)
INDIANA STATE

