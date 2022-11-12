Adrian Fontes beats Trump-endorsed election denier to become Arizona secretary of state

Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Arizona Democrat concedes defeat in race for state treasurer
Democratic Arizona state Sen. Martin Quezada conceded his race for state treasurer to Republican incumbent Kimberly Yee, who so far has received the most votes out of any candidate in the state for the midterm elections. Quezada received 995,535 votes, compared to Yee, who had 1,231,409, at the time of...
Washington Examiner
How Stitt overcame dark money, tribal revolt, and former GOP aide to retain OK governorship
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) fended off an onslaught of political challenges to his reelection on Tuesday, defeating a former GOP aide who switched parties to run against him, millions spent on dark money ads, and a strong rebuke from leaders of the state's most prominent Native American tribes. Stitt,...
Washington Examiner
How just 50,000 votes yet to be counted could decide who controls the Senate
More than 50,000 mail-in ballots still need to be counted in Nevada's most populous county, delaying election results for at least another day, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said Friday. Of the 50,030 mail ballots, an estimated 15,900 will be sent for tabulation Friday. More than 12,000 were...
Washington Examiner
Democrats have mastered mail balloting. Republicans will pay if they fail to step up
PITTSBURGH — The first thing Allegheny County Republican Chairman Sam DeMarco saw on election night after the polls closed was the more than 100,000 votes from his home county that dropped for Democrat John Fetterman through mail-in ballots. Although he wasn’t sure just yet that that meant the race was lost, he also knew Republicans needed to fix something in the party’s way of doing things going forward.
Washington Examiner
Does California know Election Day was three days ago?
It has been three days since the midterm elections. Did California miss the memo?. The Golden State is the opposite of the gold standard on just about every issue, from poverty to homelessness to energy policy, and election procedures are at the top of the list. According to the New York Times, there are 31 House races where no winner has been determined. Of those 31, more than half (16) are in California.
Washington Examiner
Oklahoma election called "mandate on school choice"
(The Center Square) - School choice was not the only issue in the Oklahoma gubernatorial race, but it was one of the most prolific. Gov. Kevin Stitt vowed to "think outside the box" and "stand with parents over big unions" when asked about school vouchers during a debate with his opponent, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.
Washington Examiner
Ohio bill would simplify the process of overturning wrongful convictions
(The Center Square) – If legislation introduced into the Ohio House of Representatives becomes law, the state would simplify the process of overturning wrongful convictions. Twenty-one House members co-sponsored House Bill 738, introduced by State Reps. David Leland, D-Columbus, and Paula Hicks-Hudson, D-Toledo. The legislation was born from a...
Washington Examiner
Nevada votes to raise minimum wage
Voters in Nevada have decided to increase the state’s minimum wage. Nevada voters have approved Question 2, a ballot provision that will raise the minimum wage in the Silver State to $12 per hour by July 2024. The provision also ensures the state’s minimum wage cannot go below the...
Washington Examiner
Poll: New Jersey residents oppose more casinos
(The Center Square) – A majority of New Jersey residents polled say they do not want to see casino gaming expanded into other parts of the Garden State. Survey results released Thursday by the Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll found 51% of the 801 residents polled oppose new casinos in the state, while only 37% support expansion.
Washington Examiner
Backers of Maine public utility plan eye 2023 ballot
(The Center Square) – Maine voters could get a chance to weigh in on whether they want the state to replace its two largest power companies with a consumer-owned utility. A coalition of consumer advocates have turned in more than 80,000 signatures from Maine voters to the secretary of state's office to put a referendum on the November 2023 ballot, asking voters to approve the creation of a nonprofit utility to replace the state’s two largest utility companies.
Washington Examiner
Washington schools using stimulus funds for Dolly Parton's free books program
(The Center Square) – At a Thursday afternoon press conference from Olympia, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal shared his office’s plans for expanding the state’s Imagination Library, eliminating out-of-pocket school supply costs for families, and enhancing the Transitional Kindergarten program. IMAGINATION LIBRARY. Reykdal touted...
Washington Examiner
Missing California teenager left home without shoes and hasn't been seen since
A missing California teenager left home without shoes on Thursday night and has not returned since, her family said. Trinity Backus, 16, was last seen wearing pajamas and a maroon robe without any shoes on, according to a Facebook post from her aunt, Ashley Bjorklund. Backus is described as 5...
Washington Examiner
Energy prices continue to drive inflation in Illinois
(The Center Square) – Inflation continues to be a burden on Illinois families and a major contributor to rising costs are energy prices. The Citizens Utility Board reports natural gas prices have nearly tripled in the past two years, and gas futures recently hit a 14-year high. A 2013...
Comments / 0