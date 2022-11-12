Rutgers was once again unable to play the complementary football it strives for under head coach Greg Schiano on Saturday, but this time, the roles were reversed. In what was arguably their best offensive outing of the season, the Scarlet Knights (4-6, 1-6) fell to Michigan State (5-5, 3-4) in East Lansing on Saturday because their defense — usually their strength — was shredded by Payton Thorne and the Spartans.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO