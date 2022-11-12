Read full article on original website
Philadelphia is Preparing For the Expected Arrival of 52 Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
Temple Owls Score Comeback Win Over Villanova WildcatsFlurrySportsRadnor Township, PA
Related
Girls Volleyball: No. 5 Westfield captures long-awaited first state title
A mid-season quad against North Hunterdon, Hunterdon Central and Williamstown was just the boost Westfield needed. All of a sudden, a team that was hesitant about what its goals wanted to be started to be locked in on the biggest goal possible.
Girls soccer photos: West Morris vs. Wall in Group 2 Final, Nov. 12, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Camden ends 46-year title drought, blanks Seneca for CJ Group 3 championship
The second-seeded Camden High School football team won its first sectional football title since 1976 when it blanked top-seeded Seneca, 21-0, in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 3 championship game Saturday night.
Under the leadership of two female coaches, Mendham boys soccer is on the rise
As head coach Lindsay Schartner reflected on Mendham’s 2022 season, her focus wasn’t just on its heartbreaking loss to Robbinsville in the Group 3 title game, but on how much she will miss coaching this group of players. “Our senior leadership was truly some of the most phenomenal...
Rutgers’ Brian Soldano making redshirt decision difficult after dazzling debut
The good news for Rutgers: Brian Soldano looks every bit like the one-of-a-kind wrestler who made every match memorable during his run to three state titles at High Point High School. The bad news? He may only wrestle three more times this season.
Millville’s last-ditch drive stuns Hammonton, secures back-to-back SJG4 football titles
Out-played by Hammonton for most of 45 minutes in a thrilling NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 4 final, the Millville High School football team had one chance to salvage its season. It had 83 yards to go, 2:56 on the clock and no timeouts.
Yascko leads Edison past Lenape for program’s first sectional crown since 1991 (PHOTOS)
One of the many benefits to having a four-year starter at quarterback is knowing that he’s not easily going to panic, even in the most stressful situations.
Football: Bergen Catholic’s defense stifles Donovan Catholic - Non-Public A quarterfinal
Kaj Sanders had two interceptions and Naiim Parrish had one in the second half as second-seeded Bergen Catholic stopped seventh-seeded Donovan Catholic 41-7 in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public A playoffs in Oradell. Bergen Catholic will host sixth-seeded Delbarton, which stunned No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, 35-12,...
Salem takes down Paulsboro for second straight sectional football title
The Salem High School football team’s season has been a journey, and neither the season or journey is over after a dominating 33-14 win over Paulsboro in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 1 final on Saturday. The Rams move on to the Group 1 state semifinal next weekend...
Rutgers football pledge Dante Barone flips to UPenn, picks Ivy over Power 5 ball
Rutgers is down one class of 2023 football pledge on Sunday after Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) h-back Dante Barone announced he’ll attend UPenn, joining his brother, Francesco, a class of 2022 safety, instead of Rutgers next fall. With his defection, Rutgers gains back a scholarship that it can use on a player from the transfer portal once it reopens from Dec. 1 to Dec. 15.
Rutgers-Michigan State film review: Gavin Wimsatt improves, defense regresses, questionable coaching
Rutgers was once again unable to play the complementary football it strives for under head coach Greg Schiano on Saturday, but this time, the roles were reversed. In what was arguably their best offensive outing of the season, the Scarlet Knights (4-6, 1-6) fell to Michigan State (5-5, 3-4) in East Lansing on Saturday because their defense — usually their strength — was shredded by Payton Thorne and the Spartans.
Seton Hall to begin brutal section of non-conference slate against Iowa in Gavitt Games
Shaheen Holloway knows a thing or two about playing a string of high-major opponents. He led Saint Peter’s to wins over Kentucky and Purdue -- as well as mid-major Murray State -- during last year’s run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.
Rutgers men’s soccer wins historic Big Ten Tournament title over Indiana
After two-and-a-half decades spent careening between scratching the surface of success and plummeting to previously unreached depths, Rutgers men’s soccer is back where it spent its glory days: on top of a podium. Behind goals from midfielder Matthew Acosta, forward Ola Maeland and freshman Ian Abbey, along with five...
Rutgers vs. Penn State tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Scarlet Knights’ rivalry game on Saturday | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Penn State Nittany Lions in a regular season game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 (11/19/22) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to watch the game in person can purchase tickets via...
Still under cloud of controversy, Camden hoops expected to name Wayns next coach
In hopes of directing its nationally ranked boys basketball team to a second-straight Group 2 state championship this winter, published reports say Maalik Wayns will be Camden’s head coach. The former Villanova standout replaces Rick Brunson, who stepped down to take a position on the New York Knicks coaching...
Boys basketball: Camden High stars to sign on Wednesday
The Camden High School basketball players have a signing ceremony Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., NJ Advance Media has learned. The NCAA Early Signing Period ends Wednesday. Camden star D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023 per ESPN.com, is expected to make his college announcement this coming week, with Kentucky the heavy favorite. 247Sports reported Wagner could announce as early as Monday.
What time is Rutgers-Penn State? Kickoff for final home game announced by Big Ten
The last home game of the season has a start time. The Scarlet Knights’ meeting with No. 14 Penn State on Saturday, November 19 kicks off at 3:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium in Pisctaway, the Big Ten announced Sunday morning. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Eagles’ 5 pressing questions Monday vs. Commanders: DeVonta Smith, Chase Young, Josiah Scott, more
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni usually doesn’t hand out game balls immediately after a game, preferring to watch tape before deciding which players he’ll name as the stars of the game. Sirainni changed his protocol after the 29-17 Thursday night win over the Houston Texans,...
What channel is Philadelphia Eagles game today vs. Commanders? (11/14/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 10
The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, meet the Washington Commanders, led by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, in an NFL Week 10 NFC East Monday Night Football matchup on Monday, November 14, 2022 (11/14/2022) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO...
Absolute best fried chicken restaurant in NJ revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
