NJ.com

Rutgers football pledge Dante Barone flips to UPenn, picks Ivy over Power 5 ball

Rutgers is down one class of 2023 football pledge on Sunday after Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) h-back Dante Barone announced he’ll attend UPenn, joining his brother, Francesco, a class of 2022 safety, instead of Rutgers next fall. With his defection, Rutgers gains back a scholarship that it can use on a player from the transfer portal once it reopens from Dec. 1 to Dec. 15.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers-Michigan State film review: Gavin Wimsatt improves, defense regresses, questionable coaching

Rutgers was once again unable to play the complementary football it strives for under head coach Greg Schiano on Saturday, but this time, the roles were reversed. In what was arguably their best offensive outing of the season, the Scarlet Knights (4-6, 1-6) fell to Michigan State (5-5, 3-4) in East Lansing on Saturday because their defense — usually their strength — was shredded by Payton Thorne and the Spartans.
EAST LANSING, MI
NJ.com

Girls volleyball: Tight-knit Tenafly ends terrific run on a championship note in G3 finals

Tenafly has been through it all together. The ups, the downs and over the past decade, have competed at each other’s side as teammates. Throughout the 2022 postseason, the Tigers fought to survive so they could play at least one more match together. Making it all the way to the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy girls volleyball Group 3 championship, only one match remained on their calendar, regardless of the result.
TENAFLY, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers vs. Penn State tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Scarlet Knights’ rivalry game on Saturday | Ticket prices, best deals, more

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Penn State Nittany Lions in a regular season game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 (11/19/22) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to watch the game in person can purchase tickets via...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NJ.com

No. 1 Seton Hall Prep’s championship hopes dashed in Non-Public A final

Seton Hall Prep, which has been ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20 since the start of the season, entered Saturday’s NJSIAA/Wawa boys soccer Non-Public A final for the third-straight year ready to compete for its third-straight state title. The Pirates were facing Christian Brothers, ranked No. 2,...
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Camden High stars to sign on Wednesday

The Camden High School basketball players have a signing ceremony Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., NJ Advance Media has learned. The NCAA Early Signing Period ends Wednesday. Camden star D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023 per ESPN.com, is expected to make his college announcement this coming week, with Kentucky the heavy favorite. 247Sports reported Wagner could announce as early as Monday.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Legendary St. Anthony’s coach Bob Hurley to receive inaugural Tom Konchalski Award: ‘He was a shining light in a sport that quite often is a little bit sleazy’

Bob Hurley first met Tom Konchalski nearly 50 years ago, but the legendary Naismith Hall of Fame coach from St. Anthony’s High School remembers it like it was yesterday. “I finished working Five-Star [Basketball Camp] in June of ‘74 and I was a running a summer league up in the St. Paul’s playground in Jersey City...and Tom was coming from Queens, taking [public] transportation to get to Journal Square and then taking the Bergen Avenue bus to get to the playground,” Hurley recalled in a phone interview. “And then reversing the process. And he was up numerous times.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
