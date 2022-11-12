Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And Thoughts On The Safe-T ActJason Morton's WorldChicago, IL
Related
Shaheen Holloway’s ‘spectacular’ tenure at Saint Peter’s prepared him for Seton Hall gig, Iowa’s McCaffery says
Fran McCaffery spent five years coaching at Siena in the MAAC before moving up to a major conference school. McCaffery said Monday he was “very close” to taking the Seton Hall job in 2010 but ultimately landed at Iowa in the Big Ten, while The Hall hired Kevin Willard away from Iona, another MAAC school.
Rutgers football pledge Dante Barone flips to UPenn, picks Ivy over Power 5 ball
Rutgers is down one class of 2023 football pledge on Sunday after Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) h-back Dante Barone announced he’ll attend UPenn, joining his brother, Francesco, a class of 2022 safety, instead of Rutgers next fall. With his defection, Rutgers gains back a scholarship that it can use on a player from the transfer portal once it reopens from Dec. 1 to Dec. 15.
Seton Hall to begin brutal section of non-conference slate against Iowa in Gavitt Games
Shaheen Holloway knows a thing or two about playing a string of high-major opponents. He led Saint Peter’s to wins over Kentucky and Purdue -- as well as mid-major Murray State -- during last year’s run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.
Rutgers men’s soccer wins historic Big Ten Tournament title over Indiana
After two-and-a-half decades spent careening between scratching the surface of success and plummeting to previously unreached depths, Rutgers men’s soccer is back where it spent its glory days: on top of a podium. Behind goals from midfielder Matthew Acosta, forward Ola Maeland and freshman Ian Abbey, along with five...
Rutgers-Michigan State film review: Gavin Wimsatt improves, defense regresses, questionable coaching
Rutgers was once again unable to play the complementary football it strives for under head coach Greg Schiano on Saturday, but this time, the roles were reversed. In what was arguably their best offensive outing of the season, the Scarlet Knights (4-6, 1-6) fell to Michigan State (5-5, 3-4) in East Lansing on Saturday because their defense — usually their strength — was shredded by Payton Thorne and the Spartans.
Dante Barone decommits from Rutgers, commits to Penn
In a surprising turn of events, Rutgers lost one of its commitments today to an Ivy League school. Class of 2023 tight end Dante Barone of the Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) has flipped his commitment from Rutgers to Penn. He announced the change in plans via Twitter, early this evening.
Football: Bergen Catholic’s defense stifles Donovan Catholic - Non-Public A quarterfinal
Kaj Sanders had two interceptions and Naiim Parrish had one in the second half as second-seeded Bergen Catholic stopped seventh-seeded Donovan Catholic 41-7 in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public A playoffs in Oradell. Bergen Catholic will host sixth-seeded Delbarton, which stunned No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, 35-12,...
Girls volleyball: Tight-knit Tenafly ends terrific run on a championship note in G3 finals
Tenafly has been through it all together. The ups, the downs and over the past decade, have competed at each other’s side as teammates. Throughout the 2022 postseason, the Tigers fought to survive so they could play at least one more match together. Making it all the way to the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy girls volleyball Group 3 championship, only one match remained on their calendar, regardless of the result.
What time is Rutgers-Penn State? Kickoff for final home game announced by Big Ten
The last home game of the season has a start time. The Scarlet Knights’ meeting with No. 14 Penn State on Saturday, November 19 kicks off at 3:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium in Pisctaway, the Big Ten announced Sunday morning. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Rutgers vs. Penn State tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Scarlet Knights’ rivalry game on Saturday | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Penn State Nittany Lions in a regular season game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 (11/19/22) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to watch the game in person can purchase tickets via...
Man of the Match and other star players from No. 19 Cherokee’s Group 4 title win
Cherokee, the No. 19-ranked team in the state, captured its first Group 4 title since 2011 and fourth overall with a 3-1 penalty kick win over No. 3 West Orange on Sunday afternoon at Franklin High School. Here are the top players from the game:. MAN OF THE MATCH. Chris...
Cherokee boys soccer stuns West Orange, wins first Group 4 title since 2011
With senior goalkeeper Logan Gebhart being taken out of the game to a head injury suffered late in the first half, Cherokee was forced to abandon its effective two-goalkeeper system in the biggest game of the season and put its faith in senior Cole Kurzawa. While Kurzawa had plenty of...
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep’s championship hopes dashed in Non-Public A final
Seton Hall Prep, which has been ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20 since the start of the season, entered Saturday’s NJSIAA/Wawa boys soccer Non-Public A final for the third-straight year ready to compete for its third-straight state title. The Pirates were facing Christian Brothers, ranked No. 2,...
Under the leadership of two female coaches, Mendham boys soccer is on the rise
As head coach Lindsay Schartner reflected on Mendham’s 2022 season, her focus wasn’t just on its heartbreaking loss to Robbinsville in the Group 3 title game, but on how much she will miss coaching this group of players. “Our senior leadership was truly some of the most phenomenal...
Girls Volleyball: No. 5 Westfield captures long-awaited first state title
A mid-season quad against North Hunterdon, Hunterdon Central and Williamstown was just the boost Westfield needed. All of a sudden, a team that was hesitant about what its goals wanted to be started to be locked in on the biggest goal possible.
Boys basketball: Camden High stars to sign on Wednesday
The Camden High School basketball players have a signing ceremony Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., NJ Advance Media has learned. The NCAA Early Signing Period ends Wednesday. Camden star D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023 per ESPN.com, is expected to make his college announcement this coming week, with Kentucky the heavy favorite. 247Sports reported Wagner could announce as early as Monday.
WATCH: No. 19 Cherokee celebrates winning Group 4 boys soccer championship
No. 19 Cherokee defeated No. 3 West Orange 3-1 in penalty kicks to win the Group 4 final for the first time since 2011 on Sunday night at Franklin High School. Check out the video below to see the final seconds and celebration of the title victory.
Rutgers in NFL, Week 10: Career day makes up for early mistake by former star
A mistake turned into something memorable. Former Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco lost a fumble in the red zone early in the first quarter of his team’s 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but that did not stop Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid from going to Pacheco.
Legendary St. Anthony’s coach Bob Hurley to receive inaugural Tom Konchalski Award: ‘He was a shining light in a sport that quite often is a little bit sleazy’
Bob Hurley first met Tom Konchalski nearly 50 years ago, but the legendary Naismith Hall of Fame coach from St. Anthony’s High School remembers it like it was yesterday. “I finished working Five-Star [Basketball Camp] in June of ‘74 and I was a running a summer league up in the St. Paul’s playground in Jersey City...and Tom was coming from Queens, taking [public] transportation to get to Journal Square and then taking the Bergen Avenue bus to get to the playground,” Hurley recalled in a phone interview. “And then reversing the process. And he was up numerous times.
Camden ends 46-year title drought, blanks Seneca for CJ Group 3 championship
The second-seeded Camden High School football team won its first sectional football title since 1976 when it blanked top-seeded Seneca, 21-0, in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 3 championship game Saturday night.
NJ.com
NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0