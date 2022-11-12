Florida was battered by strong winds and hammering rain as Tropical Storm Nicole made its way to the US coast on Wednesday, 9 November.This footage shows the scene in Daytona Beach Shores where a building collapsed under the pressure of the gusts.The National Hurricane Center expects Nicole to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday.Officials also warned of heavy rainfall into Thursday across the Florida Peninsula, along with “dangerous storm surges” along the east coast of the state and coastal Georgia.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsTransformer explodes in Miami as Tropical Storm Nicole hits FloridaDemocrat Wes Moore makes history as Maryland’s first Black governor

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO