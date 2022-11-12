ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Hilariously Trolls Pitt After Blowout Win

Following an 81-56 victory over the Pitt Panthers, the WVU Men’s Basketball team took to Twitter to celebrate the win. In a hilarious turn of events, those in charge of the social media page decided to take a good jab at the Panthers. Honestly, whoever decided on this deserves a raise.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Hunter’s buck of a lifetime brings no joy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Most deer hunters spend their life dreaming about that “buck of a lifetime.” A few get the opportunity to harvest the animal and put it on the wall for years to come as a cherished memory. For most, it’s just a dream which never comes to fruition.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Hampshire, and Upshur will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

A 50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – One single Powerball ticket was sold matching the jackpot numbers this drawing, but a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased in West Virginia, at Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown. The ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, and the Power Play option was not purchased. The holder of […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WWII veteran from Fairmont created Big Mac

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Veterans Day, we want to tell you about one late local veteran who created something that may surprise you. Jim Delligatti, the man who invented McDonald’s flagship sandwich, the Big Mac, graduated from Fairmont Senior High School in Marion County in 1936. After graduation,...
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

Doughboy statue to be rededicated in Martinsburg on Veterans Day

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The iconic Doughboy monument commemorating local heroes from World War I will be rededicated at War Memorial Park in Martinsburg this Veterans Day. The statue used to stand on King Street in Martinsburg. Community members gathered funds to refurbish it. Last November, it was moved to...
MARTINSBURG, WV
WDTV

1 dead after fire in Clarksburg, officials say

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead after a fire in Clarksburg, officials said. Crews from Clarksburg and Bridgeport responded to the fire at a home on Van Buren St. around 8:50 a.m. Sunday. Officials on scene told 5 News one person was killed in fire. The person’s identity...
CLARKSBURG, WV
The Recorddelta

RCES receives donation from Buckhannon Elks

ROCK CAVE — On Monday, October 7, Rock Cave Elementary School (RCES) received a donation from the Buckhannon Elks. The donation received was in the amount of $5,000 and is utilized for the school’s backpack program. Mr. Jim Walton of the Buckhannon Elks said, “The Elks are glad...
BUCKHANNON, WV
wajr.com

Morgantown man with outstanding warrants arrested in Walmart

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – A Morgantownmman with outstnding warrants was arrested at the University Town Center Walmart Monday. When officers arrived, Joseph Shumatem, 35, tried to flee but was quickly captured. While police were processing Shumate, 16.5 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of cocaine and packaging materials were found. Shumate...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy