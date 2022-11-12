Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
South pours it on: Top-seeded Patriots clobber Eagles in opening round, 78-12
PARKERSBURG — The gun powder and the Patriot mascot’s musket were in high demand as No. 1 ranked Parkersburg South turned in an impressive debut in the opening round of the Class AAA state football playoffs Saturday afternoon at Erickson All-Sports Facility. The explosive ‘boom’ sounded off for...
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: This West Virginia Basketball Team Feels Different, Showing Signs of High Ceiling
PITTSBURGH – There’s something different about this West Virginia basketball team. And while it’s still very early in the season and several true tests are yet to come, it’s becoming evident why Bob Huggins was getting excited before this group even got on the court in a game together.
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Hilariously Trolls Pitt After Blowout Win
Following an 81-56 victory over the Pitt Panthers, the WVU Men’s Basketball team took to Twitter to celebrate the win. In a hilarious turn of events, those in charge of the social media page decided to take a good jab at the Panthers. Honestly, whoever decided on this deserves a raise.
What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Pitt
West Virginia defeated the Pitt Panthers on Friday evening, 81-56. Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network. Below are a few quotes from the head coach. "We got to get everybody...
WVU Mountaineers of Distinction named at halftime
As a part of Mountaineer Week, West Virginia University students Matthew Hudson, Giana Loretta, Sonia-Frida Ndifon, Trevor Swiger and Callyn Zeigler were honored as WVU's 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction.
Things to do on a rainy November day in West Virginia
With the fall foliage gone and the weather starting to cool down, you may be looking for things to do in north central West Virginia that don't involve going outside.
morgancountyusa.org
Electric School Buses Shuttling Legislators from Cacapon State Park to Berkeley Springs
West Virginia state legislators, meeting at Cacapon State Park this week for interim meetings, won’t be sucking diesel fumes riding on school buses, like the school kids in Morgan County do every morning. Instead, the legislators will be riding on clean, fume-free electric school buses. Three of the brand...
Metro News
Hunter’s buck of a lifetime brings no joy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Most deer hunters spend their life dreaming about that “buck of a lifetime.” A few get the opportunity to harvest the animal and put it on the wall for years to come as a cherished memory. For most, it’s just a dream which never comes to fruition.
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Hampshire, and Upshur will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Preston County sobriety checkpoint rescheduled
The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint in Preston County in November.
Metro News
After two unsuccessful EMS levy attempts Tucker County looks for answers
DAVIS, W.Va. – Officials in Tucker County say they are very worried about the future of emergency medical services (EMS) after voters rejected a levy request during the May primary and again in last week’s general election. Tucker County Commissioner Lowell Moore said they currently operate two squads,...
A 50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – One single Powerball ticket was sold matching the jackpot numbers this drawing, but a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased in West Virginia, at Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown. The ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, and the Power Play option was not purchased. The holder of […]
WDTV
WWII veteran from Fairmont created Big Mac
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Veterans Day, we want to tell you about one late local veteran who created something that may surprise you. Jim Delligatti, the man who invented McDonald’s flagship sandwich, the Big Mac, graduated from Fairmont Senior High School in Marion County in 1936. After graduation,...
Metro News
Doughboy statue to be rededicated in Martinsburg on Veterans Day
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The iconic Doughboy monument commemorating local heroes from World War I will be rededicated at War Memorial Park in Martinsburg this Veterans Day. The statue used to stand on King Street in Martinsburg. Community members gathered funds to refurbish it. Last November, it was moved to...
WDTV
1 dead after fire in Clarksburg, officials say
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead after a fire in Clarksburg, officials said. Crews from Clarksburg and Bridgeport responded to the fire at a home on Van Buren St. around 8:50 a.m. Sunday. Officials on scene told 5 News one person was killed in fire. The person’s identity...
First ‘Food Truck Battle’ came to Clarksburg
An inaugural "Food Truck Battle" took place in the Kohl's parking lot on Emily Drive, starting at 11 a.m. on Nov. 12.
The Recorddelta
RCES receives donation from Buckhannon Elks
ROCK CAVE — On Monday, October 7, Rock Cave Elementary School (RCES) received a donation from the Buckhannon Elks. The donation received was in the amount of $5,000 and is utilized for the school’s backpack program. Mr. Jim Walton of the Buckhannon Elks said, “The Elks are glad...
wajr.com
Morgantown man with outstanding warrants arrested in Walmart
GRANVILLE, W.Va. – A Morgantownmman with outstnding warrants was arrested at the University Town Center Walmart Monday. When officers arrived, Joseph Shumatem, 35, tried to flee but was quickly captured. While police were processing Shumate, 16.5 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of cocaine and packaging materials were found. Shumate...
Man killed in Clarksburg structure fire
One individual was killed in a structure fire located at a home in Clarksburg Sunday morning.
