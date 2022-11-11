Read full article on original website
Beloved Waterloo Restaurant Bids Goodbye…For Now
One of Waterloo's oldest restaurants has had a rough couple of weeks. We reported in late October that on the last Sunday of the month, the eatery D+K Hickory House went up in flames. The building located on 315 Park Rd in Waterloo was set on fire and officials are still trying to make sense of what happened.
KCRG.com
Crews battle fire in Washington
WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters in Washington put out a fire in the city’s center on Saturday evening. Reports of the fire, located at 120 East Main Street, began shortly after the start of the 4 o’clock hour. A plume of smoke and flames were visible emitting from a building in the area. Firefighters were using hoses and a ladder truck to help put down the fire.
Daily Iowan
Councilor Janice Weiner to resign following Iowa Senate victory
Iowa City City Councilor Janice Weiner announced she will resign from the council effective on Dec. 31 following her victory in the Iowa State Senate District 45 election. Weiner submitted her resignation to the council on Nov. 9, the day after her victory in the midterm elections, according to the council agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. One year of Weiner’s four-year term remains.
Body Found In Dubuque; Name Released
According to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office; on November 9th at approximately 10:05am, the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a person lying next to railroad tracks near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. The report was called in by Canadian National Railroad staff, who observed the body as the train was passing by the location.
Did You Catch This Little Bit of Iowa At The CMA Awards?
The Country Music Awards show aired on ABC last night and it's one of the most exciting days in country music. The event is full of the biggest stars in country music and it's where the lights shine the brightest on country music. Between the award winners and performances, it...
ourquadcities.com
Error discovered in Scott County count; ballots being recounted
Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted that Scott County had discovered an error in the tabulation of absentee ballot numbers. Pate has issued an administrative recount for those absentee ballots. It is not yet known how many ballots could be involved in the recount...
Recount scheduled for Tuesday in Scott County due to absentee ballot count error
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has called for a recount in Scott County after an error in the counting of absentee ballots was found, according to a post published to his Twitter and Facebook accounts. In the post, Sec. Pate revealed that a mistake...
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s basketball honors deep ties with Drake, former Hawkeye Megan Meyer
DES MOINES — Head coach Lisa Bluder has deep ties to the Drake women’s basketball program. The 22-year Hawkeye head coach was the Bulldogs’ leader from 1990-2000, compiling a 187-106 record. Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen played and coached under Bluder at Drake from 1987-2000. Jensen,...
KCRG.com
Collision between two semis in Buchanan County injures two
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt when one semi-truck crashed into another on Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials. At around 1:40 a.m, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash along U.S. Highway 20 at mile marker 261, which is near Independence. Deputies believe that one semi-truck traveling westbound on the highway collided with the rear of the trailer of another semi that was parked on the right-hand shoulder of the roadway. Both vehicles suffered significant damage, according to officials, leading to a multi-hour shutdown of the westbound lanes.
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
KCRG.com
U.S. Marshals arrest two tied to January homicide in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshalls have arrested two women who were wanted on multiple felony charges out of Linn County in connection with the murder of Cordal Lewis. 19-year-old Cordal Lewis was the victim of a targeted shooting in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE in Cedar Rapids on January 27th, 2022.
Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week
Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa vs. Wisconsin: Updated Vegas Line + Weather Update
Last week, the one-word forecast was “woof.” We can use that again, as tomorrow’s forecast in Iowa City looks COLD. Anyone sitting in the south end zone, get ready for the wind to be in your face for 3+ hours. We’re at that “the weather is going...
KCJJ
Des Moines man accused of assaulting two women at Lone Tree bar
A central Iowa man is accused of assaulting two women at a bar in Lone Tree. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Gussy’s on Devoe Street just before 12:45 Sunday morning for a fight inside the bar. Witnesses allege 55-year-old William Kunsman of Des Moines punched two separate women…a customer and a bartender…during a heated argument.
klkntv.com
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
KCRG.com
Two injured in Black Hawk County crash
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Black Hawk County on Thursday. The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Highway 63 between Mount Vernon Road and Bennington Road. One of the vehicles involved in the crash rolled, and the driver...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz fights back emotions when discussing Iowa's 3-game turnaround
Kirk Ferentz has led Iowa to a 3-game win streak, something that causes the head coach to become emotional. In keeping with the recent tradition of a winning streak in November, the Hawkeyes defeated Wisconsin 24-10 on Saturday. It’s the third win for Iowa in as many weeks, as the Hawkeyes also took home wins against Northwestern and Purdue. With Saturday’s win, Iowa has won 13 straight games played in the month of November dating back to 2019.
KCJJ
Iowa City man found with loaded pistol and marijuana after traffic stop
An Iowa City man was arrested this week after a traffic stop turned up marijuana and a loaded pistol. 22-year-old Jaywoski Lucas of Scott Park Drive was stopped near the intersection of Summit Street and Kirkwood drive Sunday afternoon because his 2014 Chrysler had excessively tinted windows. When he crossed over a solid white line making a turn, he was pulled over.
KCJJ
North Liberty man charged with domestic assault after Monday incident
A North Liberty man was taken into custody earlier this week after an alleged assault on the woman he’s had a four-year relationship with. According to the arrest report, officers were called to Golfview Court at approximately 4:15 Monday morning. The victim was reportedly out of breath and screaming for help. Upon arrival, police say the woman was visibly upset, scared, and said she was being chased. She accused 31-year-old Alex Mendoza, who she lives with, with putting her in a choke hold and throwing her on the ground.
cbs2iowa.com
Three people hurt in crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids early Friday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Three people were injured in a crash on I-380 early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The crash occurred between the H Avenue and 7th Street exits on I-380 southbound around 2 am. Lanes of southbound traffic are blocked this morning as police...
