Brownsburg, IN

Fox 59

Knot Today body safety classes for students

Knot Today and its founders are on a mission to provide child sexual abuse prevention education to every K-12 student in Indiana. Knot Today Executive Director Alyssa Van Vactor joined Angela in the studio to share the statistics, and how their programming works. Knot Today body safety classes for students.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indiana winter weather photo submissions

CENTRAL INDIANA — With most of Indianapolis and central Indiana projected to see winter weather this weekend, many Hoosiers have begun snow and ice prep. While our meteorologists are predicting the first real snow of the year this weekend, we are looking to see what our viewers are experiencing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

More snow is on the way for Indiana this week

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 20s! We have a cold week ahead with snow chances mixed in throughout the week. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with mostly sunny skies. This will be the warmest day of the week. Clouds will increase as we head into the evening and overnight ahead of our next snow showers. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Midtown Holiday Home Tour

Midtown homeowners are opening their doors to show off their holiday decorations. Midtown homeowners are opening their doors to show off their holiday decorations. A jury trial begins Monday for two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers who were accused of excessive force during arrests made during the May 2020 protests in downtown Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indiana Wish presents "Christmas in the Kitchen"

Support a good cause and get a chance to go behind the scenes of a chef's domain. Indiana Wish presents “Christmas in the Kitchen”. Support a good cause and get a chance to go behind the scenes of a chef's domain. Magic of Lights Returns to Ruoff Music Center...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indiana braces for its coldest week of the season

INDIANAPOLIS – After enjoying unusually mild weather through the first half of the month, Indiana will prepare for a plunge into mid-January levels of cold this upcoming week. Our warmest day may barely reach 40. Back to back days were in the 30s this weekend and included 2-3″ of...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana

The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Multi-vehicle crash kills at least 1

A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. IN Focus: Panelists reveal their winners and losers. After a busy week...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Runners gear up for Drumstick Dash 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – A Thanksgiving tradition to benefit the programs of Wheeler Mission returns for its 20th year. The annual Drumstick Dash will take place in Broad Ripple on Thanksgiving Day. Wheeler Mission’s Steve Kerr tells us how you can participate.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Explore Indy Arts guide

INDIANAPOLIS – Want to stay up-to-date on the best experiences around the city?. The Indy Arts Council has released the “Explore Indy Arts” guide, a one-stop resource for upcoming events. Amanda Kingsbury with the Arts Council tells more about the guide, and also share some suggestions for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Excessive force trial begins for IMPD officers

A jury trial begins Monday for two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers who were accused of excessive force during arrests made during the May 2020 protests in downtown Indianapolis. Excessive force trial begins for IMPD officers. A jury trial begins Monday for two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers who were...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Snow and cold to start the weekend; Pattern locks in for the next two weeks

We were on easy street to open November climbing to the 3rd warmest November on record entering the day. The long-advertised pattern change in now underway. Despite the falling temperatures Friday, we kept our streak of at or above normal days alive on reaching fifteen straight days. Each of the opening days this month have averages so far above normal that November 2022 is the 3rd warmest to-date with an average temperature of 57.8°. Only November 1975 (61.1°) and 1977 (61.6°) were warmer.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Below average temperatures, no new records expected

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will only top off in the lower 40s, well below average for this time of year! While it will be cold, it won’t be the coldest temperature we’ve had on this date. Record high temperature: 76° (1971) Record low temperature: 11° (1986)...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

