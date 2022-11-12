Read full article on original website
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
The Perfect Girls' Day Out - A Magical Christmas at The Cake Bake ShopRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Fox 59
Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominee: New Pal's Daniel Tippet & Isaiah Thacker
On a fourth down play, New Palestine goes for it all as Daniel Tippet heaves up the pass and Isaiah Thacker comes down with it in the end zone for a Dragons' touchdown. Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominee: …. On a fourth down play, New Palestine goes...
Fox 59
Michael Van Schoik learns stunts and acrobatics at NinjaCon ahead of big competition
Dozens of children will gather at a gymnasium in Westfield for a real-life Ninja competition. Michael Van Schoik learns stunts and acrobatics at …. Dozens of children will gather at a gymnasium in Westfield for a real-life Ninja competition. Giving Garden. Excessive force trial begins for IMPD officers. A jury...
Fox 59
Knot Today body safety classes for students
Knot Today and its founders are on a mission to provide child sexual abuse prevention education to every K-12 student in Indiana. Knot Today Executive Director Alyssa Van Vactor joined Angela in the studio to share the statistics, and how their programming works. Knot Today body safety classes for students.
Fox 59
Indiana winter weather photo submissions
CENTRAL INDIANA — With most of Indianapolis and central Indiana projected to see winter weather this weekend, many Hoosiers have begun snow and ice prep. While our meteorologists are predicting the first real snow of the year this weekend, we are looking to see what our viewers are experiencing.
Fox 59
More snow is on the way for Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 20s! We have a cold week ahead with snow chances mixed in throughout the week. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with mostly sunny skies. This will be the warmest day of the week. Clouds will increase as we head into the evening and overnight ahead of our next snow showers. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Fox 59
Midtown Holiday Home Tour
Midtown homeowners are opening their doors to show off their holiday decorations. Midtown homeowners are opening their doors to show off their holiday decorations. A jury trial begins Monday for two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers who were accused of excessive force during arrests made during the May 2020 protests in downtown Indianapolis.
Fox 59
Indiana Wish presents "Christmas in the Kitchen"
Support a good cause and get a chance to go behind the scenes of a chef's domain. Indiana Wish presents “Christmas in the Kitchen”. Support a good cause and get a chance to go behind the scenes of a chef's domain. Magic of Lights Returns to Ruoff Music Center...
Fox 59
Indiana braces for its coldest week of the season
INDIANAPOLIS – After enjoying unusually mild weather through the first half of the month, Indiana will prepare for a plunge into mid-January levels of cold this upcoming week. Our warmest day may barely reach 40. Back to back days were in the 30s this weekend and included 2-3″ of...
Fox 59
Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana
The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
Fox 59
IN Focus Podcast: Panelists discuss midterm results, this week’s top stories
INDIANAPOLIS – What do our panelists think after a busy week full of midterm election results? When all is said and done, how do they think business will be done going forward? What are their reactions to the many statewide races in Indiana?. In the video above, Jennifer Wagner...
Fox 59
Multi-vehicle crash kills at least 1
A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. IN Focus: Panelists reveal their winners and losers. After a busy week...
Fox 59
Runners gear up for Drumstick Dash 2022
INDIANAPOLIS – A Thanksgiving tradition to benefit the programs of Wheeler Mission returns for its 20th year. The annual Drumstick Dash will take place in Broad Ripple on Thanksgiving Day. Wheeler Mission’s Steve Kerr tells us how you can participate.
Fox 59
Explore Indy Arts guide
INDIANAPOLIS – Want to stay up-to-date on the best experiences around the city?. The Indy Arts Council has released the “Explore Indy Arts” guide, a one-stop resource for upcoming events. Amanda Kingsbury with the Arts Council tells more about the guide, and also share some suggestions for...
Fox 59
Off-duty Indy firefighter sentenced after attacking 69-year-old man, may return to active duty
Off-duty Indy firefighter sentenced after attacking 69-year-old man, may return to active duty. Off-duty Indy firefighter sentenced after attacking …. Off-duty Indy firefighter sentenced after attacking 69-year-old man, may return to active duty. Magic of Lights Returns to Ruoff Music Center Friday, …. FOX59 Pay It Forward: Honor Your Impact...
Fox 59
Excessive force trial begins for IMPD officers
A jury trial begins Monday for two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers who were accused of excessive force during arrests made during the May 2020 protests in downtown Indianapolis. Excessive force trial begins for IMPD officers. A jury trial begins Monday for two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers who were...
Fox 59
IN Focus: Special report on conflicts of interest at the Statehouse
This week, watch Dan Spehler's special report on what Statehouse members do for a living aside from their work as lawmakers. That'll be at 10:00 Wednesday night on FOX59 in Indianapolis, as well as on next week's edition of IN Focus. IN Focus: Special report on conflicts of interest …
Fox 59
Snow and cold to start the weekend; Pattern locks in for the next two weeks
We were on easy street to open November climbing to the 3rd warmest November on record entering the day. The long-advertised pattern change in now underway. Despite the falling temperatures Friday, we kept our streak of at or above normal days alive on reaching fifteen straight days. Each of the opening days this month have averages so far above normal that November 2022 is the 3rd warmest to-date with an average temperature of 57.8°. Only November 1975 (61.1°) and 1977 (61.6°) were warmer.
Fox 59
Where Is Sherman? Aspasia Coffee & Bake Shop
It’s a brand new place for something sweet, tasty and gluten-free! Sherman is getting a gluten-free bite in Zionsville. For more on Aspasia Coffee and Bake Shop click here.
Fox 59
Below average temperatures, no new records expected
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will only top off in the lower 40s, well below average for this time of year! While it will be cold, it won’t be the coldest temperature we’ve had on this date. Record high temperature: 76° (1971) Record low temperature: 11° (1986)...
