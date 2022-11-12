ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

Shooting in Salisbury neighborhood leaves 14-year-old hurt, authorities say

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people, including a 14-year-old, in a Salisbury neighborhood on Sunday morning. The incident happened on Messner Street between West Horah and West Monroe streets. Several vehicles and a house sustained damage from the bullets. Michael Miller, a resident of the neighborhood, said his truck was hit with several rounds, some of which hit his tires and radiator.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Man found shot to death in Rock Hill apartment

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill Police are searching for answers after a man was found shot dead early Monday morning. Police were called to an apartment of Paces River Avenue shortly after midnight after calls came in about shots fired. When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old male...
ROCK HILL, SC
qcnews.com

Pedestrian killed in northeast Charlotte crash: Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A pedestrian was struck and killed near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to Medic. Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of North Tryon Street and Matheson Avenue. A pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene, Medic confirmed. No more...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

2 injured in shooting at home in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were hurt during a shooting at a home in Salisbury early Sunday morning, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Police said officers were called to a home on the 400 block of Messner Street around 1:48 a.m. where they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Missing Lancaster County man located in Chester County

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials in Lancaster County said they have found a missing 56-year-old man in Chester County. Earlier Sunday afternoon, the Lancaster Police Department reported Jeffrey Lowell Phillips was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sunday in a residential area on Clinton Avenue in Lancaster. Police said Phillips...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Man accused of pointing weapon at Shelby officers shot by police, investigators say

SHELBY, N.C. — A man accused of pointing a weapon at Shelby officers is recovering in the hospital after he was shot by police, investigators said. The Shelby Police Department confirmed it happened at the Days Inn on Dixon Boulevard in Shelby early Saturday afternoon. Channel 9 crews could see crime scene tape, Shelby police officers and members of the SBI investigating a crime scene.
SHELBY, NC
WBTV

Hickory police: 1 dead after box truck, moped crash

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal crash left one person dead Saturday night in Hickory. Officers with the Hickory Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on N.C. 127 at 31st Ave. Court NE. [One dead in suspected drunk driving crash in Catawba Co.]. A moped hit...
HICKORY, NC
qcnews.com

Monroe air show takes flight under shadow of Dallas tragedy

MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A part of history and power was on display at the Warbirds over Monroe air show Saturday and Sunday. “We have 13 acts and close to around 50 planes that take off and land right here, and they do aerobatics and do performances. They come right over the flight line. People can get right up to them,” City of Monroe Lucore Communications Specialist Bradley Lucore said.
MONROE, NC
WBTV

Man reported missing in Rowan County after heading to the pharmacy

3 children kidnapped by family member in York County, S.C., authorities say. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a request for an Amber Alert has been submitted to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division. Deadly crash closes Matheson Avenue in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 3 hours ago. No other...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Student killed in U.Va shooting lived in Huntersville, source says

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the students killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night was from Huntersville, according to Virginia Sports. Devin Chandler graduated from William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, according to the website. He previously attended a high school in Tennessee. A...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
People

N.C. Boy, 9, Was Allegedly Forced to Live in Outdoor Dog Cage for Months, Family Charged

The boy's parents and great aunt are currently being held in jail on $1 million bond each The parents and great-aunt of a 9-year-old boy who was discovered inside a dog cage was charged with multiple counts of neglect and abuse, according to a press release issued by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, a grand jury issued 19 indictments to Sarah and Jonathan Starr, and Sarah's aunt Shelley Barnes, who owns the Lexington, N.C., home where the boy was discovered. Sarah was charged with 11...
LEXINGTON, NC

