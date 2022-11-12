Read full article on original website
WSAW
Power restored to thousands of WPS customers in Weston area, smaller outages remains
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Public Service has restored power to nearly all of the 4,000 customers affected by a morning outage. Around 7:30 a.m. the outage affected customers in Weston, Ringle, parts of Wausau, Elderon, Bevent and those in the town of Reid. Power was restored nearly all by 9:20 a.m.
WSAW
New organization hosts fundraiser for homeless veterans
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Northwoods Veterans Homestead in Rhinelander may still be fresh, but that hasn’t stopped them from reaching their goal: Providing tiny homes for homeless veterans. The Homestead held its first fundraiser today with games, raffles, and even a pig roast. The community responded with overwhelming...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union Shops for a Cause
This Veteran's Day, the staff at Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union shopped for a cause, helping support The Highground Veterans Memorial in Neillsville's winter clothing and toy drives. "The Highground is an amazing facility that receives no ongoing federal or state funding and is solely supported by donations and grants....
WSAW
MMCCU supports veterans winter clothing and toy drives
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Today, the staff at MMCCU shopped for a cause, helping support The Highground Veterans Memorial in Neillsville’s winter clothing and toy drives. “The Highground is an amazing facility that receives no ongoing federal or state funding and is solely supported by donations and grants. They do so much for local veterans and we wanted to do our part to help this Veteran’s Day,” said MMCCU President David Murphy. “Our staff enjoyed the opportunity to give back to those who have served.”
WSAW
The Good News Project celebrates America Recycles Day by hosting an ‘e-cycling’ event
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - No matter if it’s America Recycles Day, or anytime throughout the year, the Good News Project always strives to better the environment. “We are trying to be the good for the environment and each other,” says Rouleen Gartner, Volunteer Coordinator, Good News Project. “And e-cycling allows us to do that.”
stevenspoint.news
At the heart of our responsibility
STEVENS POINT – Sue Wilcox, who has led the United Way of Portage County for the past two decades, will retire at the end of 2022. Wilcox said that the approaching of her retirement is “bittersweet.”. “I absolutely enjoy, fully love what I do here and the people...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's almost always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
Business of the Week: The Garage
Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WSAW
Marshfield Children’s Hospital helps girl battling auto-immune disease
Marshfield, Wis. (WSAW) - Every year, resilient children from northern and central Wisconsin beat the odds at Marshfield Children’s Hospital. The hospital is one of just three Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in the state. That’s where CMN Hospital’s miracle kid Briley Erdmann fought off a serious auto-immune disease...
WSAW
Wausau Police release video of suspect that damaged electric meter
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they said damaged a residential power meter. The incident happened around 4 a.m. Friday morning at home on the 300 block N. Bellis Street. Wausau Police said it has happened multiple times over the past few months, always around the same time of the morning.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau Police Working to Identify Suspect Connection With Damage to a Power Meter
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department are looking for clues after someone damaged a residential power meter in the area of North Bellis Street Friday morning. Officers released a video on Facebook which shows the suspect approaching a residential building at around 4:15 AM, then walking away. According to the homeowner, this incident has happened several times in the last few days with each incident occurring at about the same time.
95.5 FM WIFC
Hit-and-Run Reported in Portage County
TOWN OF LANARK, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Authorities in Portage County are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Town of Lanark on Saturday. WAOW TV reports that the incident occurred near the intersection of Highway 54 and County Road TT. According to the victim he was hit by a car, who then fled the scene.
WSAW
D.C. Everest High School hosts an event for people to learn more about their future community center
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Beyond the bouncy houses, soccer areas, and other activities. D.C. Everest High School held a welcoming event for people to learn more about their plans for the Greenheck Turner Community Center. A project that’s garnering plenty of hype. “We’re really excited to unveil that and...
Miron fires back at Wausau DPW, but city blames contractor again for delays
One day after the Wausau City Council approved an adjusted timeline for its drinking water treatment facility, a city department again blamed the contractor for the delay, while acknowledgment company discussions are “productive.”. “None of the milestone completion dates were met throughout the project creating delays in startup and...
Pedestrian airlifted, driver sought in hit-and-run crash
Police are searching for the driver of an SUV who struck a pedestrian on Hwy. 54 and fled the scene, according to a Portage County Sheriff’s Department news release. A 911 call at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday alerted authorities to a man in distress on the roadside of the highway, at CTH TT in the town of Lanark. The victim, 1 31-year-old Amherst man, was airlifted to Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. His current condition has not been released.
WSAW
Crews investigating cause of house fire near Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a house fire Thursday morning in the town of Texas is still under investigation. Town of Texas Fire Chief Rick Walter said the fire started in the home’s basement. Around 7:20 a.m. the home’s owners reported heavy smoke. Crews from several departments responded to the home on Forest Hill Road near N Troy Street in the town of Texas.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man squeals tires at hotel parking lot in early morning, arrested for 8th OWI
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was charged with his eighth OWI offense early Wednesday morning after reportedly driving recklessly in a hotel parking lot. According to the Janesville Police Department, 37-year-old Jerid Reynolds from Marshfield is facing several charges, including Operating While Intoxicated, Disorderly Conduct,...
WSAW
One dead and two injured in Town of Rudolph crash
RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and two are injured after a vehicle crash in Wood County the Town of Rudolph on Saturday at 1:50 p.m. The vehicle had three passengers and was traveling southbound on State Highway 13/34 when it went into a ditch and struck a driveway embankment, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle went airborne and rolled onto the roof.
wearegreenbay.com
6-month meth investigation uncovers drug conspiracy in Northwoods, 4 arrested
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A six-month investigation in northern Wisconsin resulted in four arrests for conspiracy to manufacture and deliver methamphetamine, some of which had tested positive for fentanyl. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation involved a drug conspiracy that occurred over a six-month period...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin National Guard arrives in a Black Hawk Helicopter at Shawano Middle School
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – To honor veterans with a celebration, Shawano Community Middle School landed a Black Hawk helicopter at the football practice field. Veterans were welcomed to breakfast early on Thursday in the school’s cafeteria before Brigadier General Joane Mathews addressed local veterans, students, staff, and community members.
