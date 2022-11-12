MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Today, the staff at MMCCU shopped for a cause, helping support The Highground Veterans Memorial in Neillsville’s winter clothing and toy drives. “The Highground is an amazing facility that receives no ongoing federal or state funding and is solely supported by donations and grants. They do so much for local veterans and we wanted to do our part to help this Veteran’s Day,” said MMCCU President David Murphy. “Our staff enjoyed the opportunity to give back to those who have served.”

NEILLSVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO