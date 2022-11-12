ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

WSAW

New organization hosts fundraiser for homeless veterans

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Northwoods Veterans Homestead in Rhinelander may still be fresh, but that hasn’t stopped them from reaching their goal: Providing tiny homes for homeless veterans. The Homestead held its first fundraiser today with games, raffles, and even a pig roast. The community responded with overwhelming...
RHINELANDER, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union Shops for a Cause

This Veteran's Day, the staff at Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union shopped for a cause, helping support The Highground Veterans Memorial in Neillsville's winter clothing and toy drives. "The Highground is an amazing facility that receives no ongoing federal or state funding and is solely supported by donations and grants....
NEILLSVILLE, WI
WSAW

MMCCU supports veterans winter clothing and toy drives

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Today, the staff at MMCCU shopped for a cause, helping support The Highground Veterans Memorial in Neillsville’s winter clothing and toy drives. “The Highground is an amazing facility that receives no ongoing federal or state funding and is solely supported by donations and grants. They do so much for local veterans and we wanted to do our part to help this Veteran’s Day,” said MMCCU President David Murphy. “Our staff enjoyed the opportunity to give back to those who have served.”
NEILLSVILLE, WI
stevenspoint.news

At the heart of our responsibility

STEVENS POINT – Sue Wilcox, who has led the United Way of Portage County for the past two decades, will retire at the end of 2022. Wilcox said that the approaching of her retirement is “bittersweet.”. “I absolutely enjoy, fully love what I do here and the people...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: The Garage

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Marshfield Children’s Hospital helps girl battling auto-immune disease

Marshfield, Wis. (WSAW) - Every year, resilient children from northern and central Wisconsin beat the odds at Marshfield Children’s Hospital. The hospital is one of just three Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in the state. That’s where CMN Hospital’s miracle kid Briley Erdmann fought off a serious auto-immune disease...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Wausau Police release video of suspect that damaged electric meter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they said damaged a residential power meter. The incident happened around 4 a.m. Friday morning at home on the 300 block N. Bellis Street. Wausau Police said it has happened multiple times over the past few months, always around the same time of the morning.
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Wausau Police Working to Identify Suspect Connection With Damage to a Power Meter

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department are looking for clues after someone damaged a residential power meter in the area of North Bellis Street Friday morning. Officers released a video on Facebook which shows the suspect approaching a residential building at around 4:15 AM, then walking away. According to the homeowner, this incident has happened several times in the last few days with each incident occurring at about the same time.
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Hit-and-Run Reported in Portage County

TOWN OF LANARK, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Authorities in Portage County are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Town of Lanark on Saturday. WAOW TV reports that the incident occurred near the intersection of Highway 54 and County Road TT. According to the victim he was hit by a car, who then fled the scene.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Pedestrian airlifted, driver sought in hit-and-run crash

Police are searching for the driver of an SUV who struck a pedestrian on Hwy. 54 and fled the scene, according to a Portage County Sheriff’s Department news release. A 911 call at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday alerted authorities to a man in distress on the roadside of the highway, at CTH TT in the town of Lanark. The victim, 1 31-year-old Amherst man, was airlifted to Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. His current condition has not been released.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Crews investigating cause of house fire near Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a house fire Thursday morning in the town of Texas is still under investigation. Town of Texas Fire Chief Rick Walter said the fire started in the home’s basement. Around 7:20 a.m. the home’s owners reported heavy smoke. Crews from several departments responded to the home on Forest Hill Road near N Troy Street in the town of Texas.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

One dead and two injured in Town of Rudolph crash

RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and two are injured after a vehicle crash in Wood County the Town of Rudolph on Saturday at 1:50 p.m. The vehicle had three passengers and was traveling southbound on State Highway 13/34 when it went into a ditch and struck a driveway embankment, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle went airborne and rolled onto the roof.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

6-month meth investigation uncovers drug conspiracy in Northwoods, 4 arrested

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A six-month investigation in northern Wisconsin resulted in four arrests for conspiracy to manufacture and deliver methamphetamine, some of which had tested positive for fentanyl. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation involved a drug conspiracy that occurred over a six-month period...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin National Guard arrives in a Black Hawk Helicopter at Shawano Middle School

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – To honor veterans with a celebration, Shawano Community Middle School landed a Black Hawk helicopter at the football practice field. Veterans were welcomed to breakfast early on Thursday in the school’s cafeteria before Brigadier General Joane Mathews addressed local veterans, students, staff, and community members.
SHAWANO, WI

