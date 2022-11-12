Effective: 2022-11-13 05:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-13 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: McCurtain FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from 25 to 30 expected through this morning. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Sevier County, Howard County and Little River County. In Oklahoma, McCurtain County. In Texas, Red River County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO