Effective: 2022-11-14 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Latimer; Le Flore; Pushmataha WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Wintry precipitation will spread into southeast Oklahoma this afternoon and into northwest Arkansas by early evening. Rain will likely transition to a rain, snow mix or all snow across portions of the advisory area, primarily in the higher terrain. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches is expected with locally three inches possible at the highest elevations. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...A brief period of heavy wet snow could create slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

LATIMER COUNTY, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO