ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blufftontoday.com

Clemson football answers after Dabo Swinney said it was 'do or die' for D.J. Uiagalelei

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney didn’t in any way blame quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei for the loss at Notre Dame. Swinney did admit, however, that Saturday’s bounce-back game, a 31-16 win against Louisville at Memorial Stadium, was “do or die” for Uiagalelei as the starter. Uiagalelei wasn’t great, throwing for 185 yards on 19-of-27 passing with a touchdown, running 13 times for 57 yards and taking two sacks. He also had a fumble.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State burns Georgia on a last-second punt return to paydirt

Mississippi State has stellar special teams play, and the Bulldogs turned them on again late in the first half against Georgia. Zavion Thomas scooped up a punt on a bounce and took it the distance for a 63-yard score. Thomas got a missed tackle early in the play, and that was all he needed. Once he scored, there were 3 seconds remaining on the clock in the first half.
STARKVILLE, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Billy Napier said after Florida hammered South Carolina

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators hammered the South Carolina Gamecocks 38-6 on Senior Night. The Gators were firing on all cylinders Saturday night, including not allowing an offensive touchdown by the Gamecocks offense. South Carolina’s lone score came on a fake punt, touchdown pass. Napier’s offense was led...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WLTX.com

Newberry College wins South Atlantic Conference Championship game

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Dre Harris threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Washington with 2:45 left in regulation, helping Newberry College to defeat Mars Hill 27-24 in the inaugural South Atlantic Conference championship game. The Wolves trailed 24-20 but were given one last chance for a go-ahead score when...
NEWBERRY, SC
WLTX.com

Benedict College makes history, wins its first SIAC Championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Benedict College Tigers (11-0) racked up a season-high 573 yards of total offense on their way to a 58-21 victory over Tuskegee in the SIAC Championship at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. Benedict quarterback Eric Phoenix threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, while also leading...
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Kirby Smart said after Georgia beat Mississippi State, clinched SEC East

Kirby Smart led Georgia to defeat Mississippi State 45-19 Saturday night. The win gave the Bulldogs the SEC East title, too, as UGA will face LSU in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game. Smart’s Bulldogs were led by quarterback Stetson Bennett’s impressive performance. Bennett totaled over 300 yards and 4...
ATHENS, GA
WYFF4.com

Byrnes, Christ Church football teams advance in high school football playoffs

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Christ Church football team defeated Calhoun County 63-29 on Saturday to advance to the third round of the 1A playoffs. Byrnes defeated Blythewood 27-24 to advance to the third round of the 5A playoffs. Next week the Rebels travel to Gaffney, with the winner advancing to the upper state championship game.
FLORENCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future

CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
CAYCE, SC
coladaily.com

Bradford Pear Bounty coming soon to Lexington

Bradford pears may look pretty when they bloom in the Spring, but the tree can be quite a nuisance to other plants. Many cities are on a mission to get rid of the tree species, and the ‘Bradford Pear Bounty’ is helping with the initiative. The Lexington Soil...
LEXINGTON, SC
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
395K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy