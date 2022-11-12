Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football answers after Dabo Swinney said it was 'do or die' for D.J. Uiagalelei
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney didn’t in any way blame quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei for the loss at Notre Dame. Swinney did admit, however, that Saturday’s bounce-back game, a 31-16 win against Louisville at Memorial Stadium, was “do or die” for Uiagalelei as the starter. Uiagalelei wasn’t great, throwing for 185 yards on 19-of-27 passing with a touchdown, running 13 times for 57 yards and taking two sacks. He also had a fumble.
Swinney gives tough injury news on a co-starter on defense
Dabo Swinney held his weekly Zoom conference call with reporters on Sunday evening and said Clemson came through Saturday's 31-16 win over Louisville "pretty good" from an injury standpoint. However, the (...)
atozsports.com
Comment from Shane Beamer suggests South Carolina will struggle against Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols will travel to Columbia this upcoming weekend to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. And it could be another blowout win for the Vols. Tennessee appears to be back on track after a dominating 66-24 win against the Missouri Tigers. South Carolina, meanwhile, has lost two of...
South Carolina Irks Out Win Over Clemson
Through an absolute slugfest, the South Carolina Gamecocks toppled the arch-rival Tigers in dramatic fashion through a game-winner at the final moments.
Clemson falls at buzzer to South Carolina
South Carolina hit a jumper in the final seconds to retake the lead and down Clemson 60-58 Friday night at the Colonial Life arena. The Tigers fought back in the final minutes, but it wasn't enough. (...)
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State burns Georgia on a last-second punt return to paydirt
Mississippi State has stellar special teams play, and the Bulldogs turned them on again late in the first half against Georgia. Zavion Thomas scooped up a punt on a bounce and took it the distance for a 63-yard score. Thomas got a missed tackle early in the play, and that was all he needed. Once he scored, there were 3 seconds remaining on the clock in the first half.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Billy Napier said after Florida hammered South Carolina
Billy Napier and the Florida Gators hammered the South Carolina Gamecocks 38-6 on Senior Night. The Gators were firing on all cylinders Saturday night, including not allowing an offensive touchdown by the Gamecocks offense. South Carolina’s lone score came on a fake punt, touchdown pass. Napier’s offense was led...
2022 SEC Championship: Georgia football heavily favored over LSU in early line
The Georgia Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in the polls and in the College Football Playoff rankings and coming off a 45-19 road win over Mississippi State, are set to hit the road again to take on Kentucky, its 11th opponent and eighth Southeastern Conference foe of the season, on Saturday, Nov. 19. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET with CBS televising the game.
WLTX.com
Newberry College wins South Atlantic Conference Championship game
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Dre Harris threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Washington with 2:45 left in regulation, helping Newberry College to defeat Mars Hill 27-24 in the inaugural South Atlantic Conference championship game. The Wolves trailed 24-20 but were given one last chance for a go-ahead score when...
Looks like Swinney is pulling the okey-doke
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke Wednesday evening about what to expect with the Tigers' uniforms for today's game against Louisville at Death Valley. As is customary for Swinney’s team, Clemson will (...)
Look: Clemson Running Back's Hurdle En Route To Touchdown Going Viral
The hurdle is one of the most electrifying moves in football. And during Saturday's Clemson-Louisville game, Tigers running back Will Shipley used it to perfection. The star sophomore snapped off a huge run up the middle, capping it off with a crazy hurdle over a Louisville defender before running cleanly into the end zone.
WLTX.com
Benedict College makes history, wins its first SIAC Championship
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Benedict College Tigers (11-0) racked up a season-high 573 yards of total offense on their way to a 58-21 victory over Tuskegee in the SIAC Championship at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. Benedict quarterback Eric Phoenix threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, while also leading...
Quotes: Billy Napier discusses 38-6 win against South Carolina
Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said after his team's 38-6 win over South Carolina on Saturday afternoon in Gainesville. The Gators improved to 6-4 overall on the season and 3-3 in SEC games. Opening statement:. “A handful of things to cover: first of all, I want to...
Mark Mitchell recaps USC Upstate win
Freshman forward discusses his team's big victory over USC Upstate ahead of a showdown with defending national champion Kansas.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Kirby Smart said after Georgia beat Mississippi State, clinched SEC East
Kirby Smart led Georgia to defeat Mississippi State 45-19 Saturday night. The win gave the Bulldogs the SEC East title, too, as UGA will face LSU in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game. Smart’s Bulldogs were led by quarterback Stetson Bennett’s impressive performance. Bennett totaled over 300 yards and 4...
WYFF4.com
Byrnes, Christ Church football teams advance in high school football playoffs
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Christ Church football team defeated Calhoun County 63-29 on Saturday to advance to the third round of the 1A playoffs. Byrnes defeated Blythewood 27-24 to advance to the third round of the 5A playoffs. Next week the Rebels travel to Gaffney, with the winner advancing to the upper state championship game.
Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
WLTX.com
'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future
CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
Growing strawberries in South Carolina during the fall? Here's how farmers are doing it
SUMTER, S.C. — Rows of blooming strawberries are being picked right beside a pumpkin patch in Sumter. It's because Maynard and Marie Dorr of Dorr Farms have taken on the fall strawberry. "We've done it in past years, and the people love the strawberries in the spring, they love...
coladaily.com
Bradford Pear Bounty coming soon to Lexington
Bradford pears may look pretty when they bloom in the Spring, but the tree can be quite a nuisance to other plants. Many cities are on a mission to get rid of the tree species, and the ‘Bradford Pear Bounty’ is helping with the initiative. The Lexington Soil...
247Sports
59K+
Followers
395K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0