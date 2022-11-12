The Phoenix Suns just didn’t have it on Friday night in a 114-97 loss to the Orlando Magic. The offense didn’t have much zip to it. The defense wasn’t containing as much as it normally did and got beat to a number of 50/50 balls. That allowed a young Magic (4-9) team to breathe and get confident early on before shots started to fall to a degree in the second half that put the game away early. It was only a six-point game at the half despite how poorly the Suns played but the Magic quickly got that up to 13 through three quarters.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO