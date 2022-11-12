ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GCU basketball drops 1st game of season after big 2nd half from Nevada

RENO (AP) — Kenan Blackshear’s 20 points helped Nevada defeat Grand Canyon 59-46 on Saturday. Blackshear also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Wolf Pack (2-0). Jarod Lucas scored nine points, going 2 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Will Baker shot 3 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.
Lethargic Phoenix Suns effort not enough to beat young Orlando Magic

The Phoenix Suns just didn’t have it on Friday night in a 114-97 loss to the Orlando Magic. The offense didn’t have much zip to it. The defense wasn’t containing as much as it normally did and got beat to a number of 50/50 balls. That allowed a young Magic (4-9) team to breathe and get confident early on before shots started to fall to a degree in the second half that put the game away early. It was only a six-point game at the half despite how poorly the Suns played but the Magic quickly got that up to 13 through three quarters.
