Wildcats stun No. 12 Bruins in Rose Bowl behind de Laura’s big night
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Jayden de Laura accounted for three touchdowns and had his fifth 300-yard passing game of the season as Arizona upset No. 12 UCLA 34-28 Saturday night, snapping an eight-game road losing streak against ranked teams. Michael Wiley ran for 97 yards and scored two touchdowns...
Too little too late from shorthanded Sun Devils in road loss to Washington State
The Arizona State Sun Devils failed to show up in a 28-18 loss to the Washington State Cougars on Saturday. The subfreezing temperature and fog at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on what was supposed to be a sunny, 37-degree day didn’t help either. And as a result, ASU’s...
Arizona State football’s bowl hopes end with loss to Washington State
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Nakia Watson ran for 116 yards and three touchdowns as Washington State beat Arizona State 28-18 on Saturday to qualify for a bowl game for the seventh time in the past eight seasons. Cameron Ward completed 22 of 37 passes for 219 yards for Washington...
Sun Devils without LB Kyle Soelle, CBs Ro Torrence, Isaiah Johnson at Washington State
The Arizona State Sun Devils football team was shorthanded for Saturday’s 28-18 loss to the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. ASU was without cornerbacks Ro Torrence (illness) and Isaiah Johnson (illness) in addition to senior linebacker Kyle Soelle due to an upper extremity injury, according to SunDevilSource.
Sun Devils to rock icy white drip vs. Cougars in frigid Pullman
The Arizona State Sun Devils football team is headed up to a cold Pullman, Wash., to take on the Washington State Cougars on Saturday afternoon. The forecast is currently calling for a high of 37 degrees with sunny skies and winds of up to 6 mph. And despite no snow...
GCU basketball drops 1st game of season after big 2nd half from Nevada
RENO (AP) — Kenan Blackshear’s 20 points helped Nevada defeat Grand Canyon 59-46 on Saturday. Blackshear also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Wolf Pack (2-0). Jarod Lucas scored nine points, going 2 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Will Baker shot 3 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.
Bucs RB, ASU football alum Rachaad White delivers vicious stiff-arm in breakout game
Running back Rachaad White had his share of highlight plays during his two-year run at Arizona State, but he made national waves with a dominant stiff-arm on Sunday. In the rookie’s breakout performance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, White used his right arm to toss Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs out of his way to pick up an extra 5-6 yards on a big run.
Lethargic Phoenix Suns effort not enough to beat young Orlando Magic
The Phoenix Suns just didn’t have it on Friday night in a 114-97 loss to the Orlando Magic. The offense didn’t have much zip to it. The defense wasn’t containing as much as it normally did and got beat to a number of 50/50 balls. That allowed a young Magic (4-9) team to breathe and get confident early on before shots started to fall to a degree in the second half that put the game away early. It was only a six-point game at the half despite how poorly the Suns played but the Magic quickly got that up to 13 through three quarters.
Cardinals-Rams could be Battle of the Backups with Murray, Stafford hurt
TEMPE — Week 10 marks a pivotal matchup for the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. Staring down a pair of three-win marks and seemingly losing ground in the NFC West title race by the week, the two teams are desperate for a victory and something to build on in hopes of finding a way back into playoff contention.
Arizona Cardinals OT Kelvin Beachum wins record 5th NFLPA Community MVP
Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum donated $5,000 in order to host a food distribution event at Eisenhower School of Innovation in Mesa on Nov. 1. As a result, the 11-year veteran set a record with his fifth NFL Players Association Community MVP Award for Week 10 this season. “I’m...
