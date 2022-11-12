Read full article on original website
Related
Dan’s Daily: Matt Murray Hopes to Face Penguins, NHL Trade Rumor Updates
MONTREAL — And just like that, the good feelings surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins went poof as the team couldn’t hold a pair of third period leads and neither last 60 seconds in a 5-4 OT loss to the Montreal Canadiens. One former Penguins player won’t score a goal against them, but goalie Matt Murray is hoping to return from injury on Tuesday when the Maple Leafs visit the Penguins. Murray hasn’t played in Pittsburgh since being traded in the summer of 2020. The Ottawa Senators are looking to the NHL trade market for a defenseman. The Calgary Flames are shopping for a scoring forward. And Claude Giroux returned home for a day.
Should Penguins, Senators Explore a Trade?
The Pittsburgh Penguins still have nine NHL defensemen and enough money to keep only seven at the NHL level. Ty Smith and Mark Friedman are with the WBS Penguins, while P.O Joseph plies his craft in the big league after three years in the AHL. Following a summer of NHL trade speculation and at least one rejected deal, the Penguins trade chatter has died down despite a seven-game winless streak and no change in the surplus stock.
Maple Leafs Honor Borje Salming with All-Swedish Starting Lineup vs. Canucks
In a loving tribute to the Toronto Maple Leafs legend who is battling ALS, the club had all six of their Swedish players start the game.
ESPN
Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime
Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
Penguins Grades: Third Period Clinic, Malkin ‘Beast Mode’ Pushes Pens’ Win (+)
TORONTO — The Pittsburgh Penguins allowed just four shots in the third period, and coach Mike Sullivan said Evgeni Malkin was in beast mode. The Penguins wobbled in the second period before putting the clamps on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third for a 4-2 win at Scotiabank Arena.
Penguins Return Mark Friedman to Wilkes-Barre
The Pittsburgh Penguins have assigned defenseman Mark Friedman to their farm team in Wilkes-Barre. He had been recalled after defensemen P.O Joseph and Jan Rutta were injured during their 4-1 victory in Washington last Wednesday, but did not get into either of the two games that followed. Rutta dressed for...
(Updated) Penguins Practice: Malkin Excused, ‘is fine’; Joseph Returns
CRANBERRY — Evgeni Malkin was excused from the Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice Monday at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex for “personal reasons,” Mike Sullivan said. “He’s fine” Sullivan added. Malkin’s spot between Jason Zucker and Rickard Rakell on the second line was filled by Teddy Blueger...
CBS Sports
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Nets goal No. 450
Malkin scored a milestone goal and drew an assist during Friday's 4-2 victory over the host Maple Leafs. In the Hockey Hall of Fame Game, Malkin performed Friday like the future Hall of Famer he eventually will become, collecting his 450th career marker. The 36-year-old center added a plus-2 rating, three shots and four PIM. With six goals among 15 points, Malkin ranks second in team scoring and shots (46).
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Impressive Thursday
Martinez logged an assist, a plus-5 rating and four blocked shots in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sabres. Martinez, paired with Alex Pietrangelo, helped set the tone from the back end in Thursday's win. The plus-5 mark was especially impressive for Martinez, given that he's often deployed in more defensive situations that would often lead to goals against. The 35-year-old remains a shot-blocking ace -- he's up to 65 blocks while adding two assists, 12 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-5 rating in 15 games this season.
ESPN
Jordie Benn scores as Maple Leafs beat Canucks 3-2
TORONTO -- — Jordie Benn snapped a second-period tie in his first game with Toronto, sending the Maple Leafs to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. Auston Matthews and Pierre Engvall also scored for Toronto, and Erik Kallgren made 28 saves. Kallgren stopped 19 shots in Friday night's 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nabs helper in win
Ovechkin tallied an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Lightning. This could have been a much bigger night for Ovechkin, who saw a whopping 11:25 of ice time on the power play. The Capitals went 0-for-6 on the man advantage, but a relentless 5-on-5 attack led to the lopsided score in their favor. Ovechkin's next chance to power up will be Sunday in another clash against the Bolts, this time on the road.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Loss to Penguins Secondary to Borje Salming Salute
The Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins last night by a score of 4-2. The game seemed almost secondary to the pregame “celebration” of Borje Salming’s life and career with the franchise. During the game, perhaps the Maple Leafs deserved a better fate. They didn’t...
5 Takeaways: Penguins Lacked ‘Urgency,’ What About Sidney Crosby? (+)
MONTREAL — If the previous two wins were the Pittsburgh Penguins fitting the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle, the game Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens was scrambling them all over again. The Penguins admittedly lacked urgency, certainly lacked structure, and yet had victory minutes away. Montreal erased the last...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Benn, Kallgren, Brodie & Matthews
The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vancouver Canucks last night by a score of 3-2. At first, it seemed like another one of those games, but it wasn’t. The Maple Leafs started six Swedish players as a tribute to Borje Salming, and perhaps that fueled the team. They came out flying to start the first period.
CBS Sports
Texans' Nico Collins: Sees 10 targets in return
Collins recorded five receptions on 10 targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants. Collins returned from a two-game absence to lead the Texans in targets, receptions and yards. His longest catch of the day went for 13 yards, but the highlight of his performance was a 12-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter. Collins has topped 70 receiving yards only once this season, but he has a consistent role in the offense while managing at least three receptions in each of his last four games.
CBS Sports
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out of Saturday's lineup
Okposo (general soreness) will not play against Boston on Saturday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports. Okposo missed practice Friday and then again Saturday. He has a goal and nine points in 14 games this season and had been scoring of late with a goal and seven points in his last seven games. Consider him day-to-day.
Dan’s Daily: An Ejection & Brawl in D.C., Penguins Put Leafs in Chokehold
TORONTO — The Pittsburgh Penguins are washing away the bitter taste of a long winless streak with shockingly good defensive hockey and structure. They put the Toronto Maple Leafs in a chokehold on Friday. Also in the Daily, the four surprising early season NHL trade candidates, you witnessed a special moment on Friday before the Penguins game, Nicolas Aube-Kubel stirred the pot for the Capitals, Claude Giroux will return to Philadelphia today, and the NHL will hold the World Cup of Hockey but not for a couple of years.
Anthony Angello leads Springfield Thunderbirds past Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (6-5-0-2) saw their former Penguin come up huge to register a 3-2 defeat of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (6-4-1-0) on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. In his return to face his former team, Anthony Angello nearly gave Springfield a 1-0 lead on...
CBS Sports
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Moves up on career scoring list
Crosby was credited with an assist during Friday's 4-2 victory over the host Maple Leafs. Crosby's third-period assist Friday moved him into a tie with Bryan Trottier for 17th place on the NHL's all-time scoring list with 1,425 points. The 35-year-old center drew the helper on Jake Guentzel's empty-net tally with 13 seconds remaining in the Hockey Hall of Fame Game. Crosby, who did not register a shot for the first time Friday, paces the Penguins with 16 points in 14 outings. In 48 career games against the Maple Leafs, Crosby has compiled 64 points.
ESPN
McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2
TORONTO -- — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
Comments / 0