MONTREAL — And just like that, the good feelings surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins went poof as the team couldn’t hold a pair of third period leads and neither last 60 seconds in a 5-4 OT loss to the Montreal Canadiens. One former Penguins player won’t score a goal against them, but goalie Matt Murray is hoping to return from injury on Tuesday when the Maple Leafs visit the Penguins. Murray hasn’t played in Pittsburgh since being traded in the summer of 2020. The Ottawa Senators are looking to the NHL trade market for a defenseman. The Calgary Flames are shopping for a scoring forward. And Claude Giroux returned home for a day.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO