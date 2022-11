Weekend Time Schedule

There are “growing indications that two prime fan favorites” in Germany -- the Chiefs and Patriots -- “both could serve as home teams for games in 2023,” according to Peter King of NBC SPORTS. The league is working with the Bundesliga "on dates because the games come in the middle of the Bundesliga season.” At least “one of the games and perhaps both would be held in Frankfurt.” It will be interesting to see the “cooperation between the NFL and the Bundesliga.” King wonders what is “in it for the German league?” A couple of things -- “help for some German teams’ American ‘friendlies’ in the off-season (such as Bayern Munich’s August game in Green Bay) and technical support in advanced analytics.” The NFL has shared Next Gen Stats technical support and player-tracking data with the Bundesliga. The NFL “will play games outside of England and Germany at some point;” the Dolphins “could play a game in Brazil or Spain in the next three or four years.” The Rams are “bullish about playing in Australia one day.” But clearly the "horizon with the biggest upside is Europe.” There were journalists from 22 countries credentialed for Sunday’s game, “including 18 in Europe,” with varying “degrees of enthusiasm” (NBCSPORTS.com, 11/13).

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO