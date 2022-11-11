ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Mississippi State beats Akron 73-54 in Philadelphia

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Tolu Smith had 26 points and eight rebounds , D.J. Jeffries added 15 points and Mississippi State beat Akron 73-54 on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center, home of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers.

Smith was 11 of 13 from the field and 4 of 6 at the stripe, nearly missing his career high of 27 points. Shakeel Moore had six points, six rebounds and four steals for Mississippi State (2-0), which was participating in the Barstool Invitational.

Mississippi State led 35-27 at halftime. Akron took a 39-38 lead after opening the second half on a 12-3 run, but the Bulldogs scored 21 of the next 26 points to go ahead by double-digits for good at 59-44.

Xavier Castaneda had 20 points and six assists for Akron (1-1). Enrique Freeman, the reigning MAC defensive play of the year, added nine points.

On Monday, Mississippi State overcame an early 12-point deficit en route to a 63-44 season-opening rout of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, a NCAA Tournament team from a season ago. The Bulldogs face Arkansas-Pine Bluff for a Sunday

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Mississippi State wary of Arkansas-Pine Bluff's upset potential

Mississippi State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will both be playing their second game in less than 48 hours when they meet Sunday at the Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss. The Bulldogs (2-0) have found their groove early on and are coming off a 73-54 win over Akron Friday night at the Barstool Invitational in Philadelphia.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

No. 10 Arkansas beats Fordham, 74-48

The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 2-0 in the 2022-23 season with a 74-48 win over the Fordham Rams, who fell to 1-1. Ricky Council IV led the way for the Hogs with 15 points while dishing out a career-high seven assists. Freshmen Jordan Walsh (12 points) and Anthony Black (10 points) joined him in double figures.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
71K+
Followers
107K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy