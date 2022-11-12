Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTUL
Bynum pledges to get $1 million to fund Tulsa's first mental health recovery center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced the city will work to get $1 million to fund and create Tulsa’s first mental health urgent recovery center. In recent years, the U.S. has seen an unprecedented mental health crisis. In Tulsa, the crisis is heavily impacting youth.
KTUL
Crews to continue excavation process at Oaklawn Cemetery, 4 sets of remains exhumed
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Crews continued hand excavation today at Oaklawn Cemetery on one of the graves in the western block. Since October 26, twenty-six burials have been found and four sets of remains, one of which was found with a gunshot wound, have been exhumed and taken to the on-site osteology lab for further analysis.
KTUL
'Protect': Interactive art installed outside of Tulsa Fire Station 33
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A piece called "Protect" is now on display outside of Tulsa Fire Station 33 near 41st and 129th. The installation is a 6-foot-tall, stainless steel sculpture and changes as you walk around it. The sculpture has red letters spelling the word "Protect" is visible from one direction.
KTUL
City of Tulsa announces $15,000 sign-on bonus to be offered for new police officers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today, Mayor GT Bynum announced at the State of the City address that the City of Tulsa will now offer a $15,000 sign-on bonus for new police officers. TPD says they offer paid training in the academy, opportunities to work in special units, a take-home vehicle, retirement pension, full benefits, and career growth in the law enforcement field.
KTUL
McLain High School to implement clear backpack policy after deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — McLain High School for Science and Technology announced they will be implementing a clear bag policy beginning November 28 this year. They ask that students take note of the backpack requirements. MHS says the school will provide an appropriate backpack for those in need. Students...
KTUL
Tulsa police officers catch 'Weekly Most Wanted' after short bicycle chase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested the "weekly most wanted" suspect after a short bicycle chase on the Gilcrease Expressway. TPD has been looking to arrest Isaac Omeilia since at least October, when Omeilia evaded officers during a chase. Early Sunday morning, officers found Omeilia riding...
KTUL
GoFundMe created for Tulsa Fire captain unexpectedly killed in accident
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friends, family, coworkers, and the community continue to mourn the unexpected loss of Captain Josh Rutledge. A GoFundMe was created to help assist with funeral costs and additional expenses for Rutledge's family. The GoFundMe describes Rutledge as a "dedicated fireman, husband, father, son, brother, coach,...
KTUL
New Planned Parenthood health center opens in Lawton, Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Planned Parenthood Great Plains is launching a new health center in Lawton, Oklahoma, marking the organization's expansion into the southwestern region of the state. "The Lawton location brings access to reproductive health care much closer to home for patients in a part of the state...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation opens $20 million Durbin Feeling Language Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation celebrated the opening of it's new $20 million Durbin Feeling Language Center in Tahlequah on Tuesday. The 52,000 square foot center will house all the Cherokee Nation's language programs in one place for the first time. The Tahlequah Cherokee Immersion Charter School, the Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program for adult language learners, a team of translators and more will all be located at the language center.
KTUL
Gun control conversation continues at Wanenmacher's Tulsa Arms Show
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Monday, students plan to walk out to stand against gun violence after a shooting at their school in Seattle last week. Those students walking out are pushing to change gun laws. Meanwhile, the Gifford's Law Center gives Oklahoma an 'F'. It says the state...
KTUL
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Washington County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Nowata man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Washington County. On Nov. 14 around 6 p.m., OHP says 62-year-old Lawrence Woodward was crossing the road as a 2017 Honda Odyssey was heading southbound on US-75.
KTUL
Man arrested for shooting alleged burglar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested a man who shot another man whom he believed to be a thief. TPD says at 3 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to a call at a home near 81st and Harvard in reference to a shooting. When police...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for person of interest suspected of cashing stolen checks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is requesting help in identifying the person pictured. Police say this person is suspected of attempting to cash several stolen checks. Anyone with information on the pictured individual is asked to contact Set. Angel via email at jangel@cityoftulsa.org.
KTUL
Tulsa County burn ban lifted
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Commissioners have allowed the Tulsa County burn ban to expire. Officials will continue to monitor conditions and reinstate the ban if necessary. Tulsa County received 100% of its expected rainfall the past month and although it is still experiencing drought, the fire...
KTUL
Man hit, killed by car while on the job in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man died in a car accident in Tulsa County early Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the incident happened near South 209th West Avenue and U.S. 412 near Sand Springs just before 6 a.m. this morning. Forty-four-year-old pedestrian Clarence Bond...
KTUL
TPD: Man arrested after over 340 grams of fentanyl is recovered
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man after serving a search warrant at the Quality Inn near 41st and 169 on Tuesday. Police say they located and arrested John Wroblewski in the hotel room after finding a firearm, 63 grams of powder fentanyl and 281 grams of fentanyl in pill form.
KTUL
'It's a sad day': Neighbors react to Gilcrease Expressway opening
TULSA, Okla. — Monday's weather didn't affect the opening of the Gilcrease Expressway, which is meant to be an easier way to get across town. The project is about 50 years in the making. The Gilcrease Expressway is a four-lane divided highway stretching for five miles. To drive the...
KTUL
2023 USA Gymnastics Championships estimated to bring $3M to Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Sports Commission announced Green Country as the host of the 2023 USA Gymnastics Championships next summer. The BOK Center and Cox Business Center will welcome more than 1,600 of the nation’s top gymnasts and coaches. This USA Gymnastics Championship is estimated to bring...
KTUL
What's the city's plan to replace old fire department equipment?
TULSA, Okla. — On Wednesday, the Tulsa Fire Department welcomed the next generation of firefighters. “With the graduation of this class, we are less than 8 people short of our total authorized group of 745," said Fire Chief Michael Baker. The 22 new firefighters spent nearly six months learning...
KTUL
"Tulsa King" premieres, city holds special screening
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sylvester Stallone TV series “Tulsa King” premiered on the Paramount+ streaming service Sunday. The crime drama follows Stallone, playing a mobster, as he leaves New York to set up shop in Tulsa. The city celebrated its premiere with a special screening at the Cox Business Convention Center. Local officials feel the show’s setting will help put Tulsa on the map.
