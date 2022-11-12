Read full article on original website
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
The Perfect Girls' Day Out - A Magical Christmas at The Cake Bake ShopRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
cbs4indy.com
High School Football: Regionals
Football Friday Night: Regionals
INDIANAPOLIS – 24 schools’ dreams of winning a state championship are still alive entering Friday’s regional round. Brownsburg looks to advance to semistate for the first time since 1985, but the Bulldogs face a tough out in Cathedral, who they beat earlier in the year in a close game. Center Grove’s quest for a third […]
WTHR
Operation Football: Whiteland routs Plainfield, 49-14
WHITELAND, Ind. — Whiteland held off a Plainfield rally before running away with the regional championship Friday night with a 49-14 win over the Quakers. The Warriors opened up a 21-0 lead with 7:33 left in the second quarter before Plainfield got things moving and closed to within seven after three quarters.
WISH-TV
Noblesville High School teen excels at automotive internship
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A typical day at Reggie’s Motorworks in Noblesville looks like exhaust pipes puffing out smoke and loud drills echoing off the walls of the garage where cars are currently being worked on. Mechanics in uniform are inspecting engines at their respective work stations. Among the...
Current Publishing
Local Realtor to highlight Carmel in ‘The American Dream’ television show
Carmel will soon be featured on a television show that highlights neighborhoods across the nation through the eyes of top local real estate agents. Karen Tanner, a Carmel resident and owner of Karen Tanner Real Estate Group, will host the Carmel segment of the program “The American Dream,” called “Selling Carmel.” She and a handful of other local real estate professionals were approached by The American Dream Network about the opportunity.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indianapolis gets record-breaking snow
INDIANAPOLIS — A quick-moving storm system brought accumulating snow across central Indiana on Saturday. Many areas picked up at least 1-2 inches of snow, with higher amounts being around three inches. One of the highest amounts of snow reported was 3.1 inches in Speedway. Locally, the next highest amount...
readthereporter.com
What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?
1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana winter weather photo submissions
CENTRAL INDIANA — With most of Indianapolis and central Indiana projected to see winter weather this weekend, many Hoosiers have begun snow and ice prep. While our meteorologists are predicting the first real snow of the year this weekend, we are looking to see what our viewers are experiencing.
cbs4indy.com
Indy Snow Force on standby as Hoosiers see three seasons in three days
INDIANAPOLIS — Snow plows are on standby in Indianapolis as white flakes are expected Saturday morning. It’s a part of a drastic change in temperatures in a 48-hour span. “Yesterday I’m on my deck in a hammock and this morning I’m bundled up for a walk,” said David Dreith, who was out for a walk on the Monon. ”It’s like the bottom fell out of the thermometer on this one.”
Fox 59
Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana
The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
WTHR
LIST: Winter events, holiday activities in central Indiana that you don't want to miss
Make the most of the winter season by trying out some of the best cold-weather activities central Indiana has to offer. If you needed a sign — or maybe a gentle nudge — to season the day this winter, this is it. The holiday season has finally arrived!...
witzamfm.com
Local Schools Recieve Purple Star Distinction
Local Sources- The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced 20 newly-designated Purple Star schools. Schools receiving the Purple Star designation are awarded for their significant display of commitment to service members, veterans and students and families connected to our nation’s military. Schools awarded the Purple Star designation in...
Current Publishing
Mid-century modern styles to be featured in Carmel Clay Historical Society fundraising home tour
The Carmel Clay Historical Society’s 25th annual Holiday Home Tour will have a mid-century modern flavor. “It should have been the 26th tour, but we were canceled last year due to unforeseen circumstances,” CCHS executive director Debbie Gangstad said. The 2020 tour was virtual because of the COVID-19...
WISH-TV
Snow totals for November 12
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was quite the sight across central Indiana to start off the weekend. Many of us woke up this morning to steady snowfall that did pile up, especially in grassy areas. Here are a few of the official snow totals through 5 pm:. Indianapolis picked up...
Indianapolis launches campaign to clean up, secure downtown
Mayor Joe Hogsett and Downtown Indy Inc. have partnered to clean up and secure downtown in advance of a pair of major sporting events that will bring Indianapolis international attention in 2024.
readthereporter.com
Collective Beauty opens in Westfield
Last week, the grand opening of Collective Beauty’s new location in Westfield was celebrated by their staff, the Westfield Chamber, Westfield city officials, and many of Collective Beauty’s clients. Collective Beauty is a premiere salon and spa offering top-of-the-line, exquisite services. The new location is on State Road 32 across from Field Brewing. Learn more at collectivebeautysalonspa.com.
cbs4indy.com
3 years since record snowfall for this date across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – It has been three years since we picked up enough snowfall to break previous records for this date. It wasn’t a lot of snow, but enough to break records. Record high temperature: 76° (1927) Record low temperature: 18° (1995) Record rainfall: 1.63” (1879)
Former Indiana commerce secretary to lead Purdue Indianapolis launch
Former Indiana commerce secretary Daniel J. Hasler is leading the launch of Purdue University in Indianapolis. Purdue and Indiana University announced in August the plan to split IUPUI, the joint venture between Purdue and IU, into two separate academic institutions with different specialties. Purdue’s campus in Indianapolis will focus on...
WISH-TV
Moiepei triplet sisters talk appearing in AES Indiana’s Yuletide Celebration begins next month
This year’s AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration takes to the stage from December 2 – 23 at the Hilbert Circle Theatre, and the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra has invited three gifted performers to appear with them. They are triplets named Mary, Maggy and Marta, who are known as the Moipei...
wrtv.com
A race to the finish: a construction update for the massive I-69 infrastructure project south of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive, new interstate project south of Indianapolis is on track to open by the end of 2024, according to INDOT officials. Johnson County business owner, Josh McCarty, is used to a lot of noise, dirt and heavy machinery. His company, McCarty Mulch and Stone, sits on...
