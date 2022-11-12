ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

High School Football: Regionals

INDIANAPOLIS – 24 schools’ dreams of winning a state championship are still alive entering Friday’s regional round. Brownsburg looks to advance to semistate for the first time since 1985, but the Bulldogs face a tough out in Cathedral, who they beat earlier in the year in a close game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Football Friday Night: Regionals

INDIANAPOLIS – 24 schools’ dreams of winning a state championship are still alive entering Friday’s regional round. Brownsburg looks to advance to semistate for the first time since 1985, but the Bulldogs face a tough out in Cathedral, who they beat earlier in the year in a close game. Center Grove’s quest for a third […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Operation Football: Whiteland routs Plainfield, 49-14

WHITELAND, Ind. — Whiteland held off a Plainfield rally before running away with the regional championship Friday night with a 49-14 win over the Quakers. The Warriors opened up a 21-0 lead with 7:33 left in the second quarter before Plainfield got things moving and closed to within seven after three quarters.
WHITELAND, IN
WISH-TV

Noblesville High School teen excels at automotive internship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A typical day at Reggie’s Motorworks in Noblesville looks like exhaust pipes puffing out smoke and loud drills echoing off the walls of the garage where cars are currently being worked on. Mechanics in uniform are inspecting engines at their respective work stations. Among the...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Local Realtor to highlight Carmel in ‘The American Dream’ television show

Carmel will soon be featured on a television show that highlights neighborhoods across the nation through the eyes of top local real estate agents. Karen Tanner, a Carmel resident and owner of Karen Tanner Real Estate Group, will host the Carmel segment of the program “The American Dream,” called “Selling Carmel.” She and a handful of other local real estate professionals were approached by The American Dream Network about the opportunity.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?

1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana winter weather photo submissions

CENTRAL INDIANA — With most of Indianapolis and central Indiana projected to see winter weather this weekend, many Hoosiers have begun snow and ice prep. While our meteorologists are predicting the first real snow of the year this weekend, we are looking to see what our viewers are experiencing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy Snow Force on standby as Hoosiers see three seasons in three days

INDIANAPOLIS — Snow plows are on standby in Indianapolis as white flakes are expected Saturday morning. It’s a part of a drastic change in temperatures in a 48-hour span. “Yesterday I’m on my deck in a hammock and this morning I’m bundled up for a walk,” said David Dreith, who was out for a walk on the Monon. ”It’s like the bottom fell out of the thermometer on this one.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana

The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
witzamfm.com

Local Schools Recieve Purple Star Distinction

Local Sources- The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced 20 newly-designated Purple Star schools. Schools receiving the Purple Star designation are awarded for their significant display of commitment to service members, veterans and students and families connected to our nation’s military. Schools awarded the Purple Star designation in...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Snow totals for November 12

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was quite the sight across central Indiana to start off the weekend. Many of us woke up this morning to steady snowfall that did pile up, especially in grassy areas. Here are a few of the official snow totals through 5 pm:. Indianapolis picked up...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Collective Beauty opens in Westfield

Last week, the grand opening of Collective Beauty’s new location in Westfield was celebrated by their staff, the Westfield Chamber, Westfield city officials, and many of Collective Beauty’s clients. Collective Beauty is a premiere salon and spa offering top-of-the-line, exquisite services. The new location is on State Road 32 across from Field Brewing. Learn more at collectivebeautysalonspa.com.
WESTFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 years since record snowfall for this date across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – It has been three years since we picked up enough snowfall to break previous records for this date. It wasn’t a lot of snow, but enough to break records. Record high temperature: 76° (1927) Record low temperature: 18° (1995) Record rainfall: 1.63” (1879)
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy