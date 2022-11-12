Read full article on original website
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
New women veterans exhibit now open in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A new exhibit in the atrium gallery of the Living Arts and Science Center highlights women veterans. The new gallery opened on Veterans Day, and it’s part of a campaign called ‘I Am Not Invisible.’ The campaign originated in Oregon. The...
Saving your baby’s umbilical cord blood: Is it worth it?
To save or not to save cord blood. The answer is not so simple. For decades, doctors have put the precious resource to good use, most commonly, to treat patients needing a stem cell or bone marrow transplant. Saving your baby’s umbilical cord blood: Is it worth …. To...
Attorney defending mural at Grant Middle School
The student artist now has an attorney and is refusing to take down symbols on a controversial mural at a middle school. (Nov. 11, 2022) The student artist now has an attorney and is refusing to take down symbols on a controversial mural at a middle school. (Nov. 11, 2022)
Ale-8-One auctions off custom kicks to benefit eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Ale-8-One is dipping its toe into the custom sneaker game. The company introduced the custom kicks that are up for auction on Wednesday called “Ale-8-Ones.” The three pairs of sneakers in sizes 11, 11.5, and 12 were designed in Lexington by Billy Hobbs at True Blue Customs, who has been creating custom footwear since 2012.
Jelly Roll at the Country Music Awards
Early road slip up for EKU on Sunday at Cincinnati
Freezing temperatures activate Lexington’s cold weather plan
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Temperatures are about to take a major dive as Lexington activates its Emergency Cold Weather Plan, starting Saturday. Whenever temperatures drop below 32 degrees, The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention activates its emergency plan by opening up shelters across the city. Jeff Herron,...
Scott County reporting multiple scam calls
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a significant number of scam calls circling through their citizens. Sgt. Robert Tackett told FOX 56 multiple callers have called and said they are being contacted by individuals using actual employee names from the sheriff’s office. The individuals being called said they were told they missed jury duty and owe money to be paid immediately.
Police investigate Darby Creek Road homicide
Authorities responded Saturday morning to shots fired on Darby Creek Road. They located 34-year-old William Edwards, who had been shot. he later died in the hospital. There is no suspect at this time. Police investigate Darby Creek Road homicide. Authorities responded Saturday morning to shots fired on Darby Creek Road....
1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
2nd fatal wreck in Lexington on Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man died Friday in a car accident in Lexington Friday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Alan Eugene Reece was involved in a vehicle accident around 5:15 p.m. on Newtown Pike. Reece died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Another man died Friday...
Man dies in vehicle accident in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man died Friday morning after a crash on I-64 and Haley Pike in Lexington. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 55-year-old Geoffrey Culbertson died from multiple blunt force injuries after being taken to the UK Medical Center. According to Lexington police, the...
2 Perryville 19-year-olds injured in collision
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Danville police were called out to a single-vehicle collision Sunday on KY Highway 52. At 7:17 a.m., authorities responded to the call and gathered at the scene of the collision. An initial investigation showed 19-year-old Jacob Sultzbach of Perryville was driving a 2005 Honda...
34-year-old man dead in Darby Creek Road homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has confirmed William L. Edwards, 34, died at the University of Kentucky Medical Center at 2:49 a.m. from his gunshot wounds. The coroner’s office said Edwards was shot multiple times. Lexington police are investigating a homicide that...
WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Playoffs, Round 2
LPD: Man in custody charged with September Lexington murder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An arrest has been made in connection to the Sept. 22, shooting death of Raymond Brooks. The Lexington Police Department said they have charged 37-year-old Jonathan Lockhart with murder Friday. The department said Lockhart was already in custody at the Fayette County Detention Center on unrelated charges.
Kentucky men’s soccer wins Sun Belt Championship
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky men’s soccer team has not lost a home match in over two years, and continued its dominance at The Bell Soccer Complex on Sunday, beating James Madison in the Sun Belt Conference tournament championship. “It’s just such a tough place to...
