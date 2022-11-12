LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Ale-8-One is dipping its toe into the custom sneaker game. The company introduced the custom kicks that are up for auction on Wednesday called “Ale-8-Ones.” The three pairs of sneakers in sizes 11, 11.5, and 12 were designed in Lexington by Billy Hobbs at True Blue Customs, who has been creating custom footwear since 2012.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO