I have to say that Carol Olson is 100 percent correct. As a newer resident I am astounded at how overpriced most things are around The Villages. I came here under the premise of “middle class affordability,” only to learn that it really isn’t. Somebody has dropped the ball. We are already looking at putting our home on the market and heading to Sarasota. I mean hey, if I’m going to pay a premium everywhere I go why not go somewhere that’s worth it?

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO