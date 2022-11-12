Read full article on original website
click orlando
Ocala man, 27, dies after motorcycle crashes into tree in Zellwood, troopers say
ZELLWOOD, Fla. – A 27-year-old motorcyclist from Ocala died Saturday following his involvement in a single-vehicle crash in Zellwood that afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:04 p.m. on Round Lake Road near King Avenue, troopers said. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The...
Ocala man killed in motorcycle crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Orange County. Troopers said a 27-year-old man from Ocala was riding a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on Round Lake Road, approaching King Avenue, when he crashed. According to a report, the driver lost control...
WESH
Bicyclist hit and killed in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — A 67-year-old bicyclist was hit and killed Saturday night, Ocala Police say. Witnesses say the man was lying down next to his bike in the southbound lane of Northwest 27th Avenue around 6 p.m. One vehicle was able to swerve out of the way, however another vehicle behind it was not able to react in time. Police say the roadway was dimly lit.
villages-news.com
Most of 1,202 ambulance transports in October ended up at The Villages hospital
The Villages Public Safety Department had 1,202 ambulance transports in it first month of operation. Reports have been extremely favorably about the ambulance service that was transferred Oct. 1 from Sumter County to The Villages Public Safety Department. The average response time for an ambulance to arrival at a call...
WCJB
Thousands of customers lose power in Northwest Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities worked on Monday morning to restore power to thousands of customers after a sudden power outage. GRU officials are working to determine what caused the outage in Northwest Gainesville. About 2,200 customers, including Buchholz High School, lost power around 10:30 a.m. Streetlights near the school were also out.
villages-news.com
Driver flees after crashing golf cart into wall in The Villages
A driver fled the scene of a golf cart crash Saturday night in The Villages. The male golf cart driver had been traveling on the multi-modal path along El Camino Real when the golf cart crashed into a wall. The driver was ejected from the golf cart and landed in the bushes, according to a witness.
WCJB
Young girl was taken to the hospital after being hit by car in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A young girl is recovering after getting hit by a car Saturday night. A Gainesville Police watch commander says a young girl walked into the intersection of NW 22nd St and NW 5th Place around 7:45 p.m. An oncoming driver couldn’t stop in time and hit...
WESH
1 person injured in Seminole County shooting, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Sanford on Saturday is under investigation. Around 11:30 p.m., the shooting occurred on Historic Goldsboro Boulevard. Sanford police said it appears multiple rounds were fired from a vehicle that drove by. There was one person inside of the vehicle that was struck....
WCJB
Gainesville woman attacks victims with shovel
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Gainesville is facing aggravated battery charges after using a shovel to break up a group of girls fighting on Sunday. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say two young women began fighting at an apartment complex over the issue of a damaged car. That’s when two other young women joined in on the fight.
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for months
Clay County Fire Chief Lorin Mock says the effects from a fire at Geer Contracting in Middleburg are similar to a wildfire. The company burns trees on the site in an air curtain incinerator.
villages-news.com
Celebration of life set for motorcyclist who died after crash in The Villages
A celebration of life has been scheduled for a motorcyclist who died after a crash in The Villages. Tyler Lewis, 20, of Lady Lake, was flown by helicopter Oct. 31 to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard. Lewis died two days at the hospital, where his life was celebrated with an honor walk, due to his status as an organ donor.
WCJB
Child injured following bus crash in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State Troopers say a child has minor injuries after a crash in Marion County involving a school bus and a pickup truck. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 49 students and one aide were on board when the pickup truck hit the rear of the bus on Friday afternoon.
WCJB
Gainesville apartment complex caught fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A building at an apartment complex in Gainesville caught fire. A little after 8 pm on November 9th, Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews arrived at Boardwalk Apartment on SW 13th Street to find the back of the building in flames. 1 small...
fox13news.com
Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Hurricane Nicole: 'A freak accident'
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
WCJB
Dixie County and neighboring county residents joined forces to help bring missing teen home
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) -More than 40 people from Dixie and Levy County came out to help with the search for 14-year-old Demiah Appling. Appling has been missing since October 16. Dixie county sheriff deputies reported that the teen was last seen in Suwannee Gardens before getting into a vehicle in the Hammocks neighborhood.
WCJB
Toys for Tots and TV20 are helping deliver holiday cheer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is a sponsor of Toys for Tots this holiday season. Here’s how you can bring extra joy to children in North Central Florida. Toys for Tots is asking for donations of toys and money. This organization has three campaigns in this area including Alachua,...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for kicking in door and damaging car of relative
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Torrance Daisean Frazier, 25, was arrested early this morning and charged with burglary and property damage after allegedly calling a relative 39 times in 5.5 hours, kicking in her door, and damaging her car. Just after midnight last night, an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to...
leesburg-news.com
Bond set for driver in crash that claimed man’s life in Leesburg
Bond has been set for a driver in a crash that claimed a man’s life last week in Leesburg. Gustavo Martinez Cortez, 36, of Eustis, was arrested Nov. 7 after the four-vehicle crash at County Road 44 and North Silver Lake Road when he rear ended a 2004 Toyota Corolla driven by a 42-year-old Eustis man, who died at the scene of the crash.
villages-news.com
Village of McClure resident contends The Villages is overpriced
I have to say that Carol Olson is 100 percent correct. As a newer resident I am astounded at how overpriced most things are around The Villages. I came here under the premise of “middle class affordability,” only to learn that it really isn’t. Somebody has dropped the ball. We are already looking at putting our home on the market and heading to Sarasota. I mean hey, if I’m going to pay a premium everywhere I go why not go somewhere that’s worth it?
ocala-news.com
Student injured after pickup truck crashes into Marion County school bus
One student sustained minor injuries on Friday afternoon after a pickup truck crashed into a school bus on State Road 35 in Marion County. On Friday, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Marion County school bus carrying 49 students and one aide was stopped in the right northbound lane at the railroad crossing on State Road 35, near the intersection of SE 66th Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
