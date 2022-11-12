ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

PIX11

Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is projected to win reelection to the Senate, defeating Republican Blake Masters in one of the preeminent battleground contests on the midterm map this year and putting Democrats one step closer to securing their majority. Kelly, who is completing the final two years of the late...
The Associated Press

3-term Democratic Arizona Rep. Tom O'Halleran defeated

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran, the most vulnerable incumbent in Arizona’s nine-member congressional delegation, has been defeated after a spirited challenge from a Republican. Businessman and former Navy Seal Eli Crane defeated the three-term incumbent on Thursday as more votes were counted from the election. Crane banked on redistricting making it easy to knock off O’Halleran. Crane will now represent the sprawling 2nd Congressional District, which covers much of northeastern Arizona and dips south to the northern Tucson suburbs. Redistricting remade the district into one that strongly favors the GOP by drawing in the Prescott area. O’Halleran leaned on his moderate voting record, name ID and consistent work across the district that includes the Navajo Nation to hold onto the seat.
straightarrownews.com

Kelly wins Arizona Senate race, bringing Dems closer to majority

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, D, won his reelection in a close race against businessman Blake Masters, R. This will be Kelly’s first full term after winning a special election in 2020 after the death of GOP Sen. John McCain. Republicans and Democrats both poured resources into this race because...
270towin.com

Kelly Wins Reelection in Arizona; Battle for Congress as of November 12

As of midday Saturday, November 12, control of each chamber of Congress remains undecided. Sen. Mark Kelly has won reelection in Arizona, bringing Democrats to the doorstep of retaining control of the Senate. Each party now sits at 49 seats, with Nevada and Georgia remaining. The Georgia race is going to a December 6 runoff. As Democrats maintain control at 50 seats - VP Kamala Harris can break ties - this means that Republicans cannot gain control prior to the runoff.
