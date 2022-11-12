Read full article on original website
Ocala man killed in motorcycle crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Orange County. Troopers said a 27-year-old man from Ocala was riding a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on Round Lake Road, approaching King Avenue, when he crashed. According to a report, the driver lost control...
click orlando
Ocala man, 27, dies after motorcycle crashes into tree in Zellwood, troopers say
ZELLWOOD, Fla. – A 27-year-old motorcyclist from Ocala died Saturday following his involvement in a single-vehicle crash in Zellwood that afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:04 p.m. on Round Lake Road near King Avenue, troopers said. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The...
WESH
1 person injured in Seminole County shooting, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Sanford on Saturday is under investigation. Around 11:30 p.m., the shooting occurred on Historic Goldsboro Boulevard. Sanford police said it appears multiple rounds were fired from a vehicle that drove by. There was one person inside of the vehicle that was struck....
WESH
Bicyclist hit and killed in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — A 67-year-old bicyclist was hit and killed Saturday night, Ocala Police say. Witnesses say the man was lying down next to his bike in the southbound lane of Northwest 27th Avenue around 6 p.m. One vehicle was able to swerve out of the way, however another vehicle behind it was not able to react in time. Police say the roadway was dimly lit.
leesburg-news.com
Bond set for driver in crash that claimed man’s life in Leesburg
Bond has been set for a driver in a crash that claimed a man’s life last week in Leesburg. Gustavo Martinez Cortez, 36, of Eustis, was arrested Nov. 7 after the four-vehicle crash at County Road 44 and North Silver Lake Road when he rear ended a 2004 Toyota Corolla driven by a 42-year-old Eustis man, who died at the scene of the crash.
WCJB
Young girl was taken to the hospital after being hit by car in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A young girl is recovering after getting hit by a car Saturday night. A Gainesville Police watch commander says a young girl walked into the intersection of NW 22nd St and NW 5th Place around 7:45 p.m. An oncoming driver couldn’t stop in time and hit...
ocala-news.com
Student injured after pickup truck crashes into Marion County school bus
One student sustained minor injuries on Friday afternoon after a pickup truck crashed into a school bus on State Road 35 in Marion County. On Friday, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Marion County school bus carrying 49 students and one aide was stopped in the right northbound lane at the railroad crossing on State Road 35, near the intersection of SE 66th Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
villages-news.com
Celebration of life set for motorcyclist who died after crash in The Villages
A celebration of life has been scheduled for a motorcyclist who died after a crash in The Villages. Tyler Lewis, 20, of Lady Lake, was flown by helicopter Oct. 31 to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard. Lewis died two days at the hospital, where his life was celebrated with an honor walk, due to his status as an organ donor.
WESH
FHP: 39-year-old woman dies after fiery Lake County crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a woman died following a Lake County crash Thursday night. Her vehicle crashed around 9 p.m. on West 4th Avenue and West 7th Street. At the time of the crash, the 39-year-old woman was driving north on West 4th Avenue. According...
‘Infuriating’: 18-year-old mother found shot dead in Florida parking lot, police say
A Florida police officer found a young mother dead in a parking lot while on patrol Friday night, according to police.
villages-news.com
Woman sentenced after trying to run down man with car at Margarita Republic
A woman has been ordered to seek a substance abuse evaluation after trying to run down a man with her car at Margarita Republic in The Villages. Taylor McFarlain, 28, of Umatilla, pleaded no contest last week in Lake County Court to charges of driving under the influence and battery on a law enforcement officer. She has been placed on probation for one year, will lose her driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. In addition, she has been ordered to seek a substance abuse evaluation and follow recommended treatment.
leesburg-news.com
Man arrested on drug charges at Family Discount Mart in Leesburg
A 57-year-old man was arrested on drug charges in the parking lot of Family Discount Mart in Leesburg. Officers were conducting proactive enforcement Nov. 4 in the area of Griffin Road and Tally Road when they spotted a white Kia sedan run a stop sign, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the Kia which pulled into the store’s parking lot.
villages-news.com
Driver flees after crashing golf cart into wall in The Villages
A driver fled the scene of a golf cart crash Saturday night in The Villages. The male golf cart driver had been traveling on the multi-modal path along El Camino Real when the golf cart crashed into a wall. The driver was ejected from the golf cart and landed in the bushes, according to a witness.
fox35orlando.com
Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Nicole: 'A freak accident'
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
WCJB
Dixie County and neighboring county residents joined forces to help bring missing teen home
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) -More than 40 people from Dixie and Levy County came out to help with the search for 14-year-old Demiah Appling. Appling has been missing since October 16. Dixie county sheriff deputies reported that the teen was last seen in Suwannee Gardens before getting into a vehicle in the Hammocks neighborhood.
WCJB
Man found with cocaine after crashing car under the influence of alcohol
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man faces charges of DUI and drug possession after a head-on crash in Gainesville early Saturday. Gainesville Police Department responded to a head-on crash around midnight. The officers who responded smelled alcohol on the breath of Ceferino Velasquez, 31, upon their approach. They then submitted...
Citrus County Chronicle
Woman killed, man critical in domestic violence shooting
A domestic incident in the afternoon hours of Saturday, Nov. 12, turned deadly, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. Deputies responded to a call in reference to a domestic violence incident involving a firearm in the 2200 block of West Tee Circle in Citrus Springs, said Brittney Carman, CCSO spokeswoman.
villages-news.com
Most of 1,202 ambulance transports in October ended up at The Villages hospital
The Villages Public Safety Department had 1,202 ambulance transports in it first month of operation. Reports have been extremely favorably about the ambulance service that was transferred Oct. 1 from Sumter County to The Villages Public Safety Department. The average response time for an ambulance to arrival at a call...
click orlando
‘Say something:’ A father’s call for answers after 18-year-old daughter, a mother, fatally shot
SANFORD, Fla. – Ricky Fiengo is trying his best to stay strong. 18-year-old Kaylin Fiengo, Ricky’s daughter, was found shot to death Friday evening in Sanford. Now, he’s left with her memories. “I’m just basically in a black tunnel, just sitting here,” Fiengo said. “She was a...
WCJB
House saved in Ocala after vehicle fire spreads to home
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews have released a picture of a vehicle fire they responded to this week. Crews responded to a home on SE 15th Avenue at around 8p.m. on Thursday night. Two vehicles were burning inside the car port, which began to spread to the...
