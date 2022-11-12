A woman has been ordered to seek a substance abuse evaluation after trying to run down a man with her car at Margarita Republic in The Villages. Taylor McFarlain, 28, of Umatilla, pleaded no contest last week in Lake County Court to charges of driving under the influence and battery on a law enforcement officer. She has been placed on probation for one year, will lose her driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. In addition, she has been ordered to seek a substance abuse evaluation and follow recommended treatment.

