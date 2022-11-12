Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 2 seed Penn State women’s soccer beats Quinnipiac in NCAA Tourney first round
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State women’s soccer beat Quinnipiac 4-1 at Jeffrey Field in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament. Kate Wiesner opened up the scoring in the 23rd minute and the Nittany Lions lead at the half. The Bobcats tied the...
Clifford reflects on significance of landmark passing milestone
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — On a rainy, cool Saturday evening in Happy Valley, senior quarterback Sean Clifford became Penn State’s all-time leading passer, surpassing Trace McSorley. “I think you guys know the amount of respect I have for Sean,” said Franklin. “He’s been here a long time,...
Penn State’s defense shines for second-straight week
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Penn State’s 30-0 win over Maryland, a lot could be said about the run, with freshmen running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen combining for nearly 200 yards. But, shutting a conference opponent out grabs the headlines. For the second consecutive season,...
Clifford sets passing yard record for Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State Quarterback Sean Clifford enter the record books Saturday for having the most passing yards in program history. Clifford, who has been playing with the team since 2018, passed Tracy McSorley’s record (9,899) in the first quarter against Maryland. Clifford found Brenton Strange in the opening drive to set the record. Entering the game, Clifford needed just 16 yards to pass McSorley and set the program record. He currently sits at 9,903 for now.
Nittany Nation Gameday: Maryland Preview
After posting their fourth four-score win of the season at Indiana last week, Penn state returns home to host Maryland, a sneaky good offense eager to spoil the Nittany Lions quest for the New Years Six Bowl. Join Anderley Penwell and Andrew Clay as they preview the matchup. This week’s one-on-one guest is Alex Flum from DC News Now.
Milton Hershey students celebrate Thanksgiving
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thanksgiving came early for hundreds of Milton Hershey students. Roughly 2,000 of them came together at Hershey Lodge for a holiday meal. Teachers and administrators — all of them from different departments — served students. They say that this is an event the kids look forward to every year and that this year was extra special.
Milton Hershey welcomes back veteran graduates
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Milton Hershey School welcomed back several graduates for a “Veterans Day Homecoming.”. The veterans shared their experiences, stories, and even military gear with students. “We have eight veterans and current military personnel talking to our kiddos,” said Dr. Jamie Noerpel. Students had...
‘Down to Earth Cafe’ opening in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new sustainability-focused coffee shop, named Down to Earth Cafe is set to open its doors to the public next week. Construction on the 1,800 square foot cafe started back in July 2022, according to Down to Earth Cafe’s majority owner Alex Rojohn. Construction...
Cumberland Valley students honor Veterans
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Tributes for veterans happened all over the Midstate for the Veterans Day weekend. But, as the holiday weekend comes to a close some of the youngest Pennsylvanians gave thanks to veterans on Sunday. Dozens attended the Silver Spring Township’s 12th annual Veterans Day...
Veterans honored at Carlisle ceremony
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle is among many Midstate communities that are saluting Veterans on Friday. The event took place at the Cumberland County Courthouse, the Carlisle Joint Veterans Council invited Navy veteran Dana Neely to deliver the Veterans Day Message. Neely teaches history at Carlisle High School. Neely...
Mifflin County shooting suspect arrested after days-long manhunt
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Adam Fink, who was wanted in connection to a shooting in Decatur Township on Wednesday, Nov. 9, was arrested by State Police on Nov. 11. According to State Police, on Nov. 9 at 10:17 p.m. Troopers responded to a reported shooting located at the 5800 block of SR 522 in Decatur Township. When PSP arrived they say Fink had fled the scene and a gunshot victim was located.
Two injured after crash in Juniata County: PSP
WALKER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people were injured after being involved in a crash in Walker Township, Juniata County on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the crash occurred on West River Road in Walker Township near St. Jude Lane at 6:04 a.m. The incident occurred as a 2014 Chrysler 300 driven by a 21-year-old man was traveling north on West River Road towards a turn at St. Jude Lane.
Teenager shot and seriously injured in Carlisle: Police
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A 16-year-old was injured during a shooting in Carlisle on Friday, Nov. 11. According to Carlisle Police, detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred along the 100 block of East North Street at 11:38 p.m. Police say a 16-year-old was shot during the incident and was transported with serious injuries to a local hospital where they are receiving care at this time.
Cumberland County votes to move money from Claremont sale
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County is starting to allocate money from the sale of the Claremont nursing home. Commissioners voted to sell it in July 2021, facing opposition from the community. On Thursday, they voted to transfer more than $4 million, and some of the opposition is...
