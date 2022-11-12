ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Falls, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beavercountyradio.com

CCBC Players of the Game 11/11/22

WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7’s Mike Azadian and John Perrotto had the call from Blackhawk High School for this 2022 WPIAL Class 3A First Round high school football playoff game as Beaver Falls battled Ligonier Valley. Your CCBC Players of the game are:. Beaver Falls:...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
beavercountyradio.com

I-79 Lane Restrictions This Week in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on I-79 in Allegheny County, will occur this week, Monday through Friday, November 14-18 weather permitting. Starting Monday, single-lane restrictions will occur on I-79 between the bridges over Glenfield Road and Red Mud Hollow Road daily from 8 a.m....
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Wampum Man Killed in Clinton Twp. Motorcycle Accident

(Clinton Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police are reporting that 36-year-old Roy Herr Jr., of Wampum was killed while riding his motorcycle around 4:19 PM on November 10, 2022. According to Troopers, Herr crashed after losing control and exiting the roadway and striking a guide rail on Glade Mill...
WAMPUM, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Judge Dismisses Charges Against Teen in Kennywood Shooting

A Kennywood Park security guard stands at the main entrance to the amusement park in West Mifflin, Pa., early Sunday, Sept 25, 2022. Pennsylvania police and first responders have descended on the amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh following reports of shots fired inside the attraction, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Police: Man Dies After Exchange of Gunfire With Officers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with police in a Pittsburgh suburb over the weekend. Allegheny County police say officers in Forest Hills were dispatched shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a man yelling at people and lifting his shirt to display a firearm. Officers say they found the man and tried to talk to him but he fired at them and they returned fire, hitting him multiple times. He was pronounced dead at a hospital; his name wasn’t immediately released. Conty police say they were asked by local police to investigate.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Review panel probes lack of police at funeral before shots

Pittsburgh Police gather outside the Destiny of Faith Church in Pittsburgh, Friday Oct. 28, 2022, where a shooting while a funeral was being held, left several people wounded. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) PITTSBURGH (AP) — An independent review panel has opened an investigation into the lack of a police presence...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy