FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Concerts Happening in Pittsburg This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
beavercountyradio.com
CCBC Players of the Game 11/11/22
WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7’s Mike Azadian and John Perrotto had the call from Blackhawk High School for this 2022 WPIAL Class 3A First Round high school football playoff game as Beaver Falls battled Ligonier Valley. Your CCBC Players of the game are:. Beaver Falls:...
beavercountyradio.com
I-79 Lane Restrictions This Week in Allegheny County
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on I-79 in Allegheny County, will occur this week, Monday through Friday, November 14-18 weather permitting. Starting Monday, single-lane restrictions will occur on I-79 between the bridges over Glenfield Road and Red Mud Hollow Road daily from 8 a.m....
beavercountyradio.com
Three Accidents Involving Ten Cars Occurred Friday Morning on Pa Turnpike in Beaver County
(North Sewickley Twp., Pa.) All lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike westbound were blocked Friday morning due to multiple crashes between Beaver Valley and Cranberry exits. In all there were three crashes involving ten vehicles on the stretch of roadway. The Accidents occurred around 10 AM and eleven people were taken...
beavercountyradio.com
Pa State Police Looking For Help Identifying Hit and Run Vehicle on I-376 in Beaver County
(Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they received a report last Tuesday November 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM from 32-year-old Sharon Graves of East Palestine, Ohio that she was involved in a hit and run accident on I-376 between the Monaca and Center Exits. Graves...
beavercountyradio.com
Wampum Man Killed in Clinton Twp. Motorcycle Accident
(Clinton Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police are reporting that 36-year-old Roy Herr Jr., of Wampum was killed while riding his motorcycle around 4:19 PM on November 10, 2022. According to Troopers, Herr crashed after losing control and exiting the roadway and striking a guide rail on Glade Mill...
beavercountyradio.com
Judge Dismisses Charges Against Teen in Kennywood Shooting
A Kennywood Park security guard stands at the main entrance to the amusement park in West Mifflin, Pa., early Sunday, Sept 25, 2022. Pennsylvania police and first responders have descended on the amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh following reports of shots fired inside the attraction, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
beavercountyradio.com
Police: Man Dies After Exchange of Gunfire With Officers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with police in a Pittsburgh suburb over the weekend. Allegheny County police say officers in Forest Hills were dispatched shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a man yelling at people and lifting his shirt to display a firearm. Officers say they found the man and tried to talk to him but he fired at them and they returned fire, hitting him multiple times. He was pronounced dead at a hospital; his name wasn’t immediately released. Conty police say they were asked by local police to investigate.
beavercountyradio.com
Review panel probes lack of police at funeral before shots
Pittsburgh Police gather outside the Destiny of Faith Church in Pittsburgh, Friday Oct. 28, 2022, where a shooting while a funeral was being held, left several people wounded. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) PITTSBURGH (AP) — An independent review panel has opened an investigation into the lack of a police presence...
