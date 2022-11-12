Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
North Carolina Reports Possible Voter Intimidation, Threats Ahead of Midterm Elections
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -North Carolina officials have registered 14 instances of potential intimidation or interference with voters and election workers in the run-up to Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections, according to records provided to Reuters on Friday. The alleged incidents come as grassroots poll observers, many recruited by prominent Republican Party figures...
Nevada’s Clark County responds to Trump election claims
Nevada’s Clark County on Thursday hit back at former President Trump’s claims that the local voting system was “corrupt” amid the tense wait for results on the state’s Senate seat. Trump’s favored Republican nominee Adam Laxalt is slightly ahead of Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada as of Thursday, but Clark County election officials […]
Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting
CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
Comments / 0