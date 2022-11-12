Read full article on original website
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
The Perfect Girls' Day Out - A Magical Christmas at The Cake Bake ShopRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Matt Ryan, Colts top Raiders in Jeff Saturday’s coaching debut
Matt Ryan’s 35-yard touchdown pass to Parris Campbell with just over five minutes left rallied the visiting Indianapolis Colts to
‘He’s not a head coach’: Can you guess who that’s about after the Colts vs. Raiders game?
The Indianapolis Colts beat the Las Vegas Raiders 25-20 in Jeff Saturday's debut as an NFL coach, leaving many perplexed. There's little debate about what that result means for the Raiders and coach Josh McDaniels (who, infamously, spurned the Colts in 2018). Here's national reaction from this strange game. Doyel:...
FOX Sports
Will the Las Vegas Raiders move on from Derek Carr in 2023?
The Las Vegas Raiders made substantial changes this past offseason with the hope of putting together a memorable 2022 campaign. Eight games into their season, it's been anything but memorable for Josh McDaniels' team. The Raiders currently sit at 2-6, good for last place in the AFC West. Superstar wide...
CBS Sports
Saints' Taysom Hill: Disappears in loss
Hill compiled three rushes for one yard and zero targets during Sunday's 20-10 loss against the Steelers. He also failed to complete his lone passing attempt. Hill was a nonfactor for the second week in a row as New Orleans' offense continued to sputter against the Steelers. After logging a season-high 10 rushes and two targets in Week 9, the 32-year-old has accumulated seven yards on four touches over the past two games. The Saints also totaled just 29 team rushing yards with three of five starting offensive lineman injured either before or during Sunday's game. While it's hard to separate Hill's lack of production from these broader offensive struggles, this stretch of sparse usage is a discouraging sign for his value heading into next Sunday's game against the Rams.
CBS Sports
Colts' Matt Ryan: Picks up win in surprise start
Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown and added 38 rushing yards and another touchdown on four carries in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders. Making his first start since being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in Week 8, Ryan was efficient and surprisingly productive as a runner, with his career-long 39-yard scramble on third-and-3 in the fourth quarter setting up the game-winning score for the Colts. Despite the feel-good return to the lineup, the 37-year-old quarterback will face a much tougher challenge in Week 11 against the Eagles.
Keys to the Game: Colts at Raiders
INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts look to snap a three-game losing streak in Jeff Saturday’s debut as head coach Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. IndyStar Colts insider Joel Erickson gives his keys to the Colts getting a win over the struggling Raiders. Plus, offers his insights on the coaching change with eight games left in the […]
CBS Sports
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Hauls in 41 yards in Giants debut
Hodgins caught both of his targets for 41 yards in a 24-16 victory versus the Texans in Week 10. New York signed Hodgins on Wednesday and didn't wait long to integrate him into the offense. He surprisingly played 43 offensive snaps, third among wideouts on the team behind Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson. Hodgins was targeted only twice, but he caught the ball for good yardage on each occasion, gaining 15 yards on his first reception late in the first quarter and registering 26 yards on a big third-and-seven reception during a third-quarter drive that ended with a Saquon Barkley touchdown. Slayton and Robinson are the No. 1 and 2 wideouts in a mediocre Giants passing attack, but there's a path for Hodgins to work his way up to the No. 3 spot, especially with Kenny Golladay (two drops on two targets) failing to make a positive impact again Sunday.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Jones: Runs freely in overtime win
Jones rushed 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas. The Packers had a clear game plan to attack Dallas' premier pass rush with their ground game, and Jones led the charge with his fourth 100-yard game of the season. It hasn't been all roses for the star running back, as he has produced five games of 50 or less rushing yards through 10 weeks. Overall, the 27-year-old is still producing like an RB1 while boasting a career-best 5.6 yards per carry. Jones will face a stiff test against Tennessee on a short week Thursday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Tae Crowder: Benched for Week 10
Crowder will operate as a backup during Sunday's matchup against Houston, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Micah McFadden is expected to replace Crowder as the starter for Week 10, but it remains to be seen if it's a permanent move. Crowder recorded 37 tackles and a sack across the first seven games of the season, but he played a season-low 21 defensive snaps in Week 8 and appears to have been supplanted during the Giants' Week 9 bye.
CBS Sports
Panthers' PJ Walker: Out with high-ankle sprain
Coach Steve Wilks said Monday that Walker has a high-ankle sprain and will not play Week 11 versus Baltimore, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Walker will be replaced by Baker Mayfield in the starting lineup Week 11, with Sam Darnold set to operate as the top backup. Wilks said Walker is without a return timetable but won't be placed on IR, per Augusta Stone of the Panthers' official site, an indication that the team is optimistic about his chances of returning to action without having to miss four games. Walker completed 10 of 16 passes for 108 yards with no touchdowns during Thursday's win over Atlanta. Steve Reed of the Associated Press confirms that he suffered the injury during the contest but was able to remain on the field.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Andrew Wylie: Steps out with injury
Wylie (elbow) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Wyle sustained an elbow injury at some point during the first half, though the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. His absence will leave the Chiefs' offensive line very short-handed with right tackles Darian Kinnard (coach's decision) and Lucas Niang (kneecap) both sidelined Sunday.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Division III powerhouse Mount Union pulls off stunning Hail Mary to win its conference championship
The Mount Union Purple Raiders won their 33rd Ohio Athletic Conference championship in stunning fashion on Saturday, pulling off a Hail Mary on the final play to beat Baldwin Wallace 23-21 and clinch an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III playoffs. The win also ensured Mount Union's 31st undefeated regular season in the program's history.
CBS Sports
Texans' Nico Collins: Sees 10 targets in return
Collins recorded five receptions on 10 targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants. Collins returned from a two-game absence to lead the Texans in targets, receptions and yards. His longest catch of the day went for 13 yards, but the highlight of his performance was a 12-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter. Collins has topped 70 receiving yards only once this season, but he has a consistent role in the offense while managing at least three receptions in each of his last four games.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: No injury designation for Week 10
Wilson (tooth) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports. Wilson was limited during practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a tooth issue, but he was a full participant Friday and will be available for Sunday's game in Green Bay. He's tallied 58 tackles (43 solo), three sacks, an interception, two pass defenses and a forced fumble over the first eight games of the year.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Suffers knee injury Sunday
Ertz sustained a knee injury during Sunday's game at the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. On third-and-4 late in the first quarter, quarterback Colt McCoy connected with Ertz for a 12-yard completion. However, Ertz was in noticeable pain right away and walked slowly to the sideline tent before getting carted to the locker room. If he doesn't return, he'll end Week 10 action with just the one catch. Rookie second-round pick Trey McBride and Stephen Anderson are the next tight ends up for the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
49ers' George Kittle: Targeted twice in win
Kittle caught one of two targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Chargers. Kittle was used sparsely despite seeing the field for nearly every offensive snap. However, it's tough to put blame on the player when the coaching staff prefers to use one of the best receiving tight ends in the league as a run blocker. Fantasy managers just have to brush this off and hope for more than two targets for Kittle in next Monday's tilt against the Cardinals in Mexico City.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Gets Week 10 questionable tag
McKinnon is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars with shoulder, knee and hamstring injuries, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports. McKinnon had been listed on the Chiefs' injury report throughout the week, but because he turned in full practices Wednesday and Thursday, he didn't initially seem to be at any risk of missing Sunday's contest. After downgrading to limited participation Friday, however, McKinnon's status for Sunday now looks more uncertain. If McKinnon is unable to suit up against the Jaguars, Ronald Jones would likely dress as the Chiefs' third running back for the first time all season, though Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire may end up absorbing most of McKinnon's vacated snaps and touches in that scenario.
CBS Sports
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Gets in full practice Friday
Joseph (concussion) was a full participant at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Chicago, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Though he is not totally in the clear yet, that he practiced in full Friday is a good sign that Joseph should get clearance from team physicians to play in Week 10. If the rookie third-rounder can't play though, C.J. Moore could be in line to start alongside DeShon Elliott on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Questionable to play Sunday
Bridgewater (knee) was a limited participant during practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. Bridgewater unexpectedly popped up on Miami's injury report Friday, though it's unclear when or how this knee issue first arose. The veteran...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Multi-week absence expected
Ertz (knee) is expected to miss multiple weeks, but his ACL appears to be intact, though an MRI on Monday will determine the extent of his injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Coach Kliff Kingsbury didn't have an immediate update on Ertz's injury after the game, but it appears Ertz...
