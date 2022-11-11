ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Comments / 1

Related
Vicksburg Post

Flaggs hopes Soul Bowl pep rally gets state’s attention

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr.said he hopes Friday afternoon’s Soul Bowl pep rally at the Vicksburg Convention Center for the Alcorn State-Jackson State football game will highlight the game’s importance to Vicksburg’s bottom line. “It’s my intention to show this state the economic impact of this game...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

NAACP’s Freedom Fund Awards Banquet held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 77th Annual Mississippi NAACP State Convention was held on Saturday. Community leaders from across the state gathered at the Downtown Convention Complex for the Freedom Fund Awards Banquet. The ceremony honors those who have displayed a consistent commitment to civil rights advocacy. WJTV 12 News anchor Byron Brown was Master […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Alcorn State announces traffic plan, parking policies for JSU game

LORMAN — With a sellout crowd expected in the stands and thousands more tailgating outside, Alcorn State University officials encouraged fans to arrive early to the campus in Lorman for Saturday’s football game against Jackson State. Kickoff for the game is at 2 p.m., but the campus will...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MDHS provides assistance to households affected by water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In September 2022, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) issued $2,037,000 in supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to more than 1,600 households in Hinds County. These households previously received LIHEAP benefits from January 1 through August 30, 2022. MDHS officials said supplemental payments were intended to benefit […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Canton Public School District celebrates “A” rating

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – After years of hard work, school officials in Canton are celebrating a remarkable achievement. The Canton Public School District (CPSD) earned “A” ratings from the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE). An amazing achievement, working their way up from a “D” rating years ago, and it shows. “We have grown tremendously. In […]
CANTON, MS
wtva.com

Conerly Trophy finalists announced Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced the finalists for the 2022 Conerly Trophy on Monday, Nov. 14. The trophy is awarded each year to the best college football player in Mississippi. Alcorn State University – Jarveon Howard, running back. Belhaven University – Connor Fordham,...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson waterline breaks near church in Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson waterline broke near Wildwood Baptist Church in Clinton Monday. “All northbound traffic is being rerouted to Springridge Road via South McRaven Road > Siwell Road > McRaven Road before returning to Springridge Road,” the City of Clinton said in a Facebook post. According...
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo County to hire dumpster patrol officer

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Supervisors agreed to hire an officer to patrol the county’s garbage pitch-in sites. The Yazoo Herald reported the decision was made because of the illegal dumping of debris and tires. There’s also an issue with fires being set in dumpsters, which costs the county about […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV.com

Mississippi baker competes in Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi baker will show off her skills while competing on the upcoming season of the Christmas Cookie Challenge on the Food Network. Beth Hennington is a consummate entrepreneur. As a teenager, her grandmother saw potential and invested in her artistic ability by signing her up for as summer art course at Mississippi College in Clinton with Wyatt Waters.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Grants Ferry Parkway expansion aims to ease travel for Brandon drivers

BRANDON, Miss (WJTV) – The City of Brandon announced that the Phase C-2 of the expansion of Grants Ferry Parkway has finally been completed. Brandon leaders said the expansion project has been in the making for 20 years, but the project officially broke ground in August 2020. Grants Ferry Parkway will connect Highway 471 and […]
BRANDON, MS
WLBT

Councilman to host sweet potato giveaway in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A councilman is hosting a sweet potato giveaway on Saturday. Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell says the giveaway will occur at Grove Park Community Center in Jackson. The giveaway will last from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or until everything is gone. Want more WLBT news...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson church service continues after recent arson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several churches and local businesses will begin their rebuilding process following several fires that were started. Greater Bethlehem Temple Church is one of the churches that was badly damaged when Devin McLaurin allegedly started seven fires early Tuesday morning. The children’s area of the church and chapel sustained heavy damage, but […]
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

Mississippi club owner accused of shooting woman during fight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson police arrested a club owner after a woman was shot. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the shooting happened on Saturday, November 12 at Plush Jxn on Robinson Road. According to Hearn, Carl Powell, the club owner, was arrested shortly after the shooting happened. Police believe an altercation between Powell […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the shooting that took place after a Raymond High School basketball game against Terry High school Friday night. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones tells 3 On Your Side the shooting victim is identified as 21-year-old...
RAYMOND, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg woman accused of stabbing another woman in leg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg woman has been accused of stabbing another woman. Police said the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, November 11 at a home on Bodley Street. When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a 35-year-old woman suffering from a knife wound to her left leg. Police arrested […]
VICKSBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy