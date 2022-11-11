Read full article on original website
Related
Vicksburg Post
Flaggs hopes Soul Bowl pep rally gets state’s attention
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr.said he hopes Friday afternoon’s Soul Bowl pep rally at the Vicksburg Convention Center for the Alcorn State-Jackson State football game will highlight the game’s importance to Vicksburg’s bottom line. “It’s my intention to show this state the economic impact of this game...
NAACP’s Freedom Fund Awards Banquet held in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 77th Annual Mississippi NAACP State Convention was held on Saturday. Community leaders from across the state gathered at the Downtown Convention Complex for the Freedom Fund Awards Banquet. The ceremony honors those who have displayed a consistent commitment to civil rights advocacy. WJTV 12 News anchor Byron Brown was Master […]
Vicksburg Post
Alcorn State announces traffic plan, parking policies for JSU game
LORMAN — With a sellout crowd expected in the stands and thousands more tailgating outside, Alcorn State University officials encouraged fans to arrive early to the campus in Lorman for Saturday’s football game against Jackson State. Kickoff for the game is at 2 p.m., but the campus will...
WLBT
Temporary water operators to earn $160 an hour in compensation, travel expenses, benefits city officials say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temporary water operators brought on to help beef up staffing at Jackson’s water treatment plants will be compensated at a rate of $160 an hour, according to city council documents. Last week, the council approved a contract with WaterTalent LLC to provide temporary staffing for...
WAPT
Grandparent carjacked while dropping student off at Jackson middle school
JACKSON, Miss. — A grandparent was carjacked Tuesday while dropping a student off at Cardozo Middle School. The incident was reported at about 8:15 a.m. at the school on McDowell Road Extension. Jackson Public Schools officials said the suspect came from a wooded area east of the school. He...
MDHS provides assistance to households affected by water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In September 2022, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) issued $2,037,000 in supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to more than 1,600 households in Hinds County. These households previously received LIHEAP benefits from January 1 through August 30, 2022. MDHS officials said supplemental payments were intended to benefit […]
Canton Public School District celebrates “A” rating
CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – After years of hard work, school officials in Canton are celebrating a remarkable achievement. The Canton Public School District (CPSD) earned “A” ratings from the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE). An amazing achievement, working their way up from a “D” rating years ago, and it shows. “We have grown tremendously. In […]
wtva.com
Conerly Trophy finalists announced Monday
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced the finalists for the 2022 Conerly Trophy on Monday, Nov. 14. The trophy is awarded each year to the best college football player in Mississippi. Alcorn State University – Jarveon Howard, running back. Belhaven University – Connor Fordham,...
WLBT
Jackson waterline breaks near church in Clinton
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson waterline broke near Wildwood Baptist Church in Clinton Monday. “All northbound traffic is being rerouted to Springridge Road via South McRaven Road > Siwell Road > McRaven Road before returning to Springridge Road,” the City of Clinton said in a Facebook post. According...
Yazoo County to hire dumpster patrol officer
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Supervisors agreed to hire an officer to patrol the county’s garbage pitch-in sites. The Yazoo Herald reported the decision was made because of the illegal dumping of debris and tires. There’s also an issue with fires being set in dumpsters, which costs the county about […]
WJTV.com
Mississippi baker competes in Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi baker will show off her skills while competing on the upcoming season of the Christmas Cookie Challenge on the Food Network. Beth Hennington is a consummate entrepreneur. As a teenager, her grandmother saw potential and invested in her artistic ability by signing her up for as summer art course at Mississippi College in Clinton with Wyatt Waters.
Grants Ferry Parkway expansion aims to ease travel for Brandon drivers
BRANDON, Miss (WJTV) – The City of Brandon announced that the Phase C-2 of the expansion of Grants Ferry Parkway has finally been completed. Brandon leaders said the expansion project has been in the making for 20 years, but the project officially broke ground in August 2020. Grants Ferry Parkway will connect Highway 471 and […]
Vicksburg Post
Four Down Territory: Vicksburg overcomes a rare deficit, WC’s Morgan reaches a coaching milestone, EMCC wins another trophy
You’re in Four Down Territory, where each week we’ll look at four notes, stats and trends from the weekend that was in Mississippi high school football, college football and the NFL. 1. Twenty seconds into Friday’s playoff game against Cleveland Central, the Vicksburg Gators found themselves in a...
WLBT
Councilman to host sweet potato giveaway in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A councilman is hosting a sweet potato giveaway on Saturday. Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell says the giveaway will occur at Grove Park Community Center in Jackson. The giveaway will last from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or until everything is gone. Want more WLBT news...
Jackson church service continues after recent arson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several churches and local businesses will begin their rebuilding process following several fires that were started. Greater Bethlehem Temple Church is one of the churches that was badly damaged when Devin McLaurin allegedly started seven fires early Tuesday morning. The children’s area of the church and chapel sustained heavy damage, but […]
Mississippi club owner accused of shooting woman during fight
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson police arrested a club owner after a woman was shot. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the shooting happened on Saturday, November 12 at Plush Jxn on Robinson Road. According to Hearn, Carl Powell, the club owner, was arrested shortly after the shooting happened. Police believe an altercation between Powell […]
WLBT
Reeves: State has never denied water funding to Jackson, cannot discriminate under federal statute
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi has never denied Jackson federal money to address water needs, according to a letter Gov. Tate Reeves sent to Reps. Bennie Thompson and Carolyn Maloney. Monday, Reeves released an 11-page letter he sent to the representatives in response to their inquiry into how the state...
Vicksburg Post
Sunday fire at Triumph Church in Vicksburg limited to women’s bathroom
A fire broke out inside Triumph Church on Sunday evening in a women’s bathroom. Vicksburg Warren E-911 was alerted by callers and a smoke alarm system of a structure fire at Triumph Church on Honeysuckle Lane at approximately 6:20 p.m. Fire units from Culkin and Bovina were dispatched to...
WLBT
Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the shooting that took place after a Raymond High School basketball game against Terry High school Friday night. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones tells 3 On Your Side the shooting victim is identified as 21-year-old...
Vicksburg woman accused of stabbing another woman in leg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg woman has been accused of stabbing another woman. Police said the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, November 11 at a home on Bodley Street. When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a 35-year-old woman suffering from a knife wound to her left leg. Police arrested […]
Comments / 1