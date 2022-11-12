ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts ranked one of the safest states in the country; northeast has 6 of top 10

BOSTON – With every new headline about a mass shooting, terrorist attack, hate crime or natural disaster, many of us fear for our safety and that of our loved ones. 15,200 have died from gun violence this year. In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic has also become one of Americans’ biggest safety concerns with 204,000 Americans having died from COVID-19.
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
DANVILLE, NH
Maine Holiday Box: 25 Gifts for People Who No Longer Live in the Area

Trust me, it is hard being away from home. Not only are you away from family, but you are also no longer close to some of your favorite places to grab some food. Growing up in Massachusetts, I was OBSESSED with Gingerbread Construction Co, so whenever I was away (studying abroad or moved out of state), I always had my family send me some of my favorite treats.
MAINE STATE
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Forecast Models Suggest Major Snowstorm for Maine Next Sunday

To say it's been an odd November in Maine would be an understatement. November 2022 has already been three seasons packed into a handful of days. There was remnants of summer with several days topping out in the mid to upper 70's. There's been some springlike days with chillier mornings followed by milder days. Since it's fall, there's been a taste of that, too, with blustery wind and some crisp air. So, it seems fitting that November may deliver a dose of winter as well.
MAINE STATE
Rhode Island’s hospitals risk collapse. Our safety is again in danger – Nick Landekic, opinion

Rhode Island’s Hospitals Are Overwhelmed and Our Safety Is – Once Again – In Danger. Rhode Island’s hospital system is once again strained to the point of breakdown. Recent experiences report 9 to 12 hour waits for care at emergency rooms at Miriam, Rhode Island, and Hasbro Children’s Hospitals – because of the ‘tripledemic’ of steeply rising RSV, flu, and COVID cases. A leading caregivers union calls the situation “dangerous.” Without immediate action by Governor McKee and the state government, we risk our hospital system collapsing.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
4 Picture Perfect Places the Kardashians Have Visited in Massachusetts

Find the perfect place to snap a picture by visiting where in Massachusetts Kardashians have been!(Photo by cottonbro studio) (MASSACHUSETTS) Looking for a Kardashians-worthy backdrop for your own family holiday card this year? Perhaps you're looking for a new place to take your next IG photo? Here are four places around Massachusetts that members of the Kardashian clan have visited, from a fun family farm to a romantic restaurant perfect for two!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Here Are The Top 5 “Mispronounced” Massachusetts Cities

We are all guilty of "mispronouncing" some locales in our backyard, but here in the Bay State, it is a common factor that people who are not familiar with our vicinity, will wind up mentioning some cities or towns that are not correctly identifiable (unless you are a native of any locations that will be mentioned in this article). So, without further ado, let's dive into this subject at hand. If you are wondering if any Berkshire county towns are in this survey, the answer is NO. We are off the hook on this particular poll:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts

The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
Police clock driver going 137 mph on I-95 in New Hampshire

GREENLAND, N.H. - Police in New Hampshire say they clocked a driver going more than double the speed limit on I-95 North early Saturday morning.A trooper recorded 20-year-old Darryl Germain of Portland, Maine going 137 mph in a 65 mph zone on the highway in Greenland at about 2:46 a.m. Police said the trooper stopped Germain's 2021 Nissan Armada and noticed an opened bottle of an alcoholic beverage in the backseat.Germain was taken into custody and charged with reckless operation and transportation of alcoholic beverages by a minor. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is due to appear in a Portsmouth court on December 19."State Police reminds all motorists to obey posted speed limits and to drive with courtesy and care on New Hampshire roadways," police said in a statement.
GREENLAND, NH
Portland, ME
