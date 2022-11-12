NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – Two drivers were seriously injured in a Sunday morning crash in Neptune Beach, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to the FHP report, a 26-year-old driver, of St. Augustine, ran into the back of a Toyota pickup truck around 3 a.m. while traveling along Penman Road and Marvone Lane. The collision caused one of the vehicles to overturn and the other to run into the woods.

