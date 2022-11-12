ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Coast News

Police: Man shot, killed on Pine Street near the Mandarin area of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in the Mandarin area around 2:41 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO found the man when responding to a reported shooting at the 11000 block of Pine Street. Police say the shooting took place at a home, "potentially" on the porch.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 men shot while driving in Oakleaf area, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men were shot Saturday afternoon while driving on Argyle Forest Boulevard near Cecil Commerce Center Parkway in the Oakleaf area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police were called to a hospital just before 1 p.m. and find the men, both in their late 20s,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Driver dead, another injured following Westside Jacksonville crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash at about 1 a.m. Monday on Jacksonville's Westside. Police say a red Lexus was speeding westbound on Crystal Springs Boulevard when he ran a red light at Hammond Boulevard. After running the light, the driver struck a Mazda vehicle, police said. The driver of that car was ejected and his vehicle caught fire, police said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man dead, another in custody after shooting near Deercreek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Sunday in a Deercreek home off Pine Street, authorities said. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said police responded around 2:40 a.m. to a person shot several times at the home located off Philips Highway. The man, possibly in his...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 seriously injured after rear-end collision in Neptune Beach

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – Two drivers were seriously injured in a Sunday morning crash in Neptune Beach, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to the FHP report, a 26-year-old driver, of St. Augustine, ran into the back of a Toyota pickup truck around 3 a.m. while traveling along Penman Road and Marvone Lane. The collision caused one of the vehicles to overturn and the other to run into the woods.
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Man dead after shooting near Cuba Hunter Park in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting near Pottsburg Creek in Jacksonville Thursday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened in the 3600 block of Ring Lane around 7:15 p.m. The man was between 20 and 25 years old, JSO says....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Person dies after altercation inside home, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person died Wednesday after an altercation inside a home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to police, just before 2 a.m., Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel responded to a person in need of medical assistance on University Boulevard North in Arlington and found a male who was unresponsive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot multiple times dies in Englewood at Jacksonville hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood. According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, police were called to the scene on Ring Lane at approximately 7:15 p.m. He said investigators found a man between 20 to 25 years old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
