First Coast News
Teenage girl shot in the leg near James Weldon Johnson Park, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenage girl is recovering at the hospital after being shot in the leg near James Weldon Johnson Park, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Officers responded to the scene at the 100 block of W. Monroe Street just before 1:00 a.m. A large crowd of...
First Coast News
Police: Man shot, killed on Pine Street near the Mandarin area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in the Mandarin area around 2:41 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO found the man when responding to a reported shooting at the 11000 block of Pine Street. Police say the shooting took place at a home, "potentially" on the porch.
News4Jax.com
JSO: Man dead, another hospitalized after attempting to run from traffic crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after a serious crash Monday morning in Jacksonville’s Crystal Springs area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit said. Officials said it happened at the intersection of Crystal Springs and Hammond Boulevards. Investigators said a man was speeding when he...
First Coast News
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Jacksonville
A man was declared dead on the scene of a shooting in the 11000 block of Pine Street in Jacksonville. Charles Richard Butler, 46, was charged with the murder.
Jacksonville man found guilty of murdering police officer’s daughter in 2018
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Eric Lamar Jackson Jr., the suspect in the 2018 murder of Nekecheana Phillips, the daughter of a Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer has been found guilty Friday. This comes nearly 4 years after the murder of the 27-year-old mother of two. The case for Jackson relied on...
First Coast News
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrests suspect in deadly shooting same day as crime
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested Charles Richard Butler, 46, for second-degree murder following a deadly shooting on the 11000 block of Pine Street in Jacksonville. A man was declared dead on the scene after police found him with numerous gunshot wounds, according to JSO. On...
Two men shot while driving on Jacksonville's Westside, Sheriff's Office says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were shot while driving on Argyle Forest Boulevard on Jacksonville's Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. They are currently recovering in the hospital. The men were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and interviewed by police there. According to JSO, they told...
News4Jax.com
2 men shot while driving in Oakleaf area, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men were shot Saturday afternoon while driving on Argyle Forest Boulevard near Cecil Commerce Center Parkway in the Oakleaf area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police were called to a hospital just before 1 p.m. and find the men, both in their late 20s,...
High speed driver who caused deadly crash arrested, charges pending
Jacksonville, Fl — A fiery crash leaves one driver dead and a man in police custody. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports a speeding car on Crystal Springs Boulevard ran a red light at Hammond Boulevard around 1 am and hit another car. That driver was ejected and the...
Driver dead, another injured following Westside Jacksonville crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash at about 1 a.m. Monday on Jacksonville's Westside. Police say a red Lexus was speeding westbound on Crystal Springs Boulevard when he ran a red light at Hammond Boulevard. After running the light, the driver struck a Mazda vehicle, police said. The driver of that car was ejected and his vehicle caught fire, police said.
Police investigating reported shooting near Chimney Lakes apartment complex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting located near a Chimney Lakes apartment complex on Argyle and Cecil Commerce. Action News Jax is on the way to the scene to learn more information. A media briefing will be held within the hour. This...
News4Jax.com
Man dead, another in custody after shooting near Deercreek
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Sunday in a Deercreek home off Pine Street, authorities said. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said police responded around 2:40 a.m. to a person shot several times at the home located off Philips Highway. The man, possibly in his...
Man dead after shooting in Longbranch neighborhood Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound in the Longbranch neighborhood of Jacksonville Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says at approximately 8 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to 600 Winona Drive, which is May Mann Jennings Park, in...
News4Jax.com
2 seriously injured after rear-end collision in Neptune Beach
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – Two drivers were seriously injured in a Sunday morning crash in Neptune Beach, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to the FHP report, a 26-year-old driver, of St. Augustine, ran into the back of a Toyota pickup truck around 3 a.m. while traveling along Penman Road and Marvone Lane. The collision caused one of the vehicles to overturn and the other to run into the woods.
JSO: Man seriously injured during shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to 3300 block of Soutel Drive in reference to...
First Coast News
Man dead after shooting near Cuba Hunter Park in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting near Pottsburg Creek in Jacksonville Thursday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened in the 3600 block of Ring Lane around 7:15 p.m. The man was between 20 and 25 years old, JSO says....
Crash in Duval county leaves drivers in critical condition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday morning, an Acura sedan collided with the rear of a Toyota pick up truck. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This collision caused one vehicle to overturn and the other to enter...
News4Jax.com
Person dies after altercation inside home, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person died Wednesday after an altercation inside a home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to police, just before 2 a.m., Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel responded to a person in need of medical assistance on University Boulevard North in Arlington and found a male who was unresponsive.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville woman loses ‘home on the water’ after boat catches fire during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX caught up with the owner of a boat that caught on fire Thursday as Tropical Storm Nicole moved through Jacksonville. Brenda Jones lost her sailboat Euphoria, which was also what she called her “home on the water.”. “Euphoria means a feeling of utter bliss...
News4Jax.com
Man found shot multiple times dies in Englewood at Jacksonville hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood. According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, police were called to the scene on Ring Lane at approximately 7:15 p.m. He said investigators found a man between 20 to 25 years old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
First Coast News
