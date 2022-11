CLEVELAND, Ohio — No longer regular-season opponents, St. Edward and Mentor are familiar playoff foes. They will meet Friday night for the third time since 2018 in an OHSAA Division I, Region 1 championship. Since 2010, they have met in seven playoff games. The eighth playoff matchup will take place at Euclid Community Stadium, where they met in 2018.

MENTOR, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO