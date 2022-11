Orono, Maine - The University of Maine women's ice hockey team goes 2-0 against Holy Cross with a 4-1 victory Friday afternoon. First Goal (0-1 Holy Cross): Just two minutes into the game, Holy Cross would score first on the power play. Kailey Langefels would find Bryn Saarela up the ice who then passed it to Alexia Moreau for the one timer goal.

ORONO, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO